1990s television was a golden era for children and family content. Franchises such as Disney and Nickelodeon provided incredibly ground-breaking media that has stood the test of time with viewers even in today's world. No matter what your day was like at night (or Saturday mornings), TV was there for you—and you often hear people speak about an episode or show that happily stuck with them.

But mixed throughout the fun-loving lands of Barney and Friends came some programming that was outright scary as a kid. Horror elements in childhood content were a rarity before the 90s, and it's an element that has had more incorporation through the years. From some of the programs we witnessed back then, we all can account for one or two episodes that made us rush to flick on a nightlight.

10 "Abracadaver"

'The Powerpuff Girls' (Season 1, Episode 5B)

The Powerpuff Girls is one of the most iconic of Cartoon Network's early cartoons, and this episode highlights many of the reasons why. Back when the Mayor of Townsville was a child, a magician named Al Lusion tragically lost his life during his final performance when he fell into an iron maiden. Decades later, his old theater is torn down, causing Al Lusion to rise from the grave as the zombie magician, Abracadaver.

As if Abracadaver's rotten design against a red sky wasn't creepy enough, he proves to be a challenging foe for the Powerpuff Girls when he subjects them to several magic tricks. These include hypnotizing Blossom, throwing Bubbles into a water tank, and sawing Buttercup in half. While the girls manage to out-illusion the illusionist, the episode ends with him thrown right back into the iron maiden that originally killed him, which can make for a chilling sight.

9 "Stevil"

'Family Matters' (Season 8, Episode 7)

Ever heard the phrase, "Be careful what you wish for"? In a 1996 Halloween episode of Family Matters, good-natured neighbor Steve Urkel finds himself owning a ventriloquist dummy identical to his person. Steve then wishes that his newfound friend could be alive, and he more than gets his wish.

With a zap of lightning, Stevil is born and begins to torment Steve and the entire Winslow family. Can you imagine trying to convince a person that your new doll is not only alive but torturing your family and friends? Likely, a heavy percentage of the population wouldn't believe you for a second.

8 "The Haunted Mask"

'Goosebumps' (Season 1, Episode 1)

Talk about one traumatic Halloween experience for a kid! R.L. Stine's Goosebumps served as a Stephen King-like outlet for children in the 90s, and it continuously brought the spooky. In "The Haunted Mask," timid and skittish Carly Beth grows weary of being terrified by her classmates, so she takes revenge upon herself by lifting a terrifying mask from a store. Normal kid behavior, right?

Unfortunately, Carly Beth realizes that this particular mask is not like any other; this mask is pure evil. Unsettlingly enough, Carly's new Halloween mask permanently morphs itself onto her skin. If Carly never wanted to celebrate another Halloween ever after this, we can't say we'd blame her.

7 "The Tale of the Captured Souls"

'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' (Season 1, Episode 7)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? was a (terrifying) hit show for Nickelodeon in the 1990s. Although a series marketed to children, the primetime show still holds chill-inducing moments in the present day. In "The Tale Of The Captured Souls," Danny and her family hope to enjoy a summer vacation at a quaint guest home.

Unfortunately for Danny and her parents, their vacation is everything but enjoyable. The family's house host is a nearly hundred-year-old man, becoming younger by feasting on the souls of his guests. The scariest part of this episode is that you witness Danny's family decline, them not understanding exactly why they're suddenly falling ill.

6 "And Then There Was Shawn"

'Boy Meets World' (Season 5, Episode 17)

The Boy Meets World crew had seen their fair share of life's moments together, but having to fend off a possible killer was a new one. Locked in detention with their usual gang of friends, Corey and Shawn realize they're in grave danger when they wind up trapped in a room with a dead body.

Making matters even more horrifying, they escape to find out the entire school is locked down. Detention isn't a fun affair for anyone involved, and adding a possible murder to the equation truly takes the cake.

5 "The Mysterious Mr. Friend"

'Rugrats' (Season 3, Episode 11)

Rugrats was an adorable phenomenon of the 1990s. As a cute assembly of talking babies, Tommy and his tiny pals took audiences on sweet adventures for over a decade. But with the fun came the odd, and Rugrats had it occasionally. In "The Mysterious Mr. Friend," Stu Pickles creates a clown toy named Mr. Friend for Tommy and the children to play with. Unfortunately for the babies, Mr. Friend winds up being anything but a friend.

The toy's constant malfunctioning terrifies the baby troop, pushing them to the point of working overtime to be rid of him. Everyone knows someone who has a clown phobia, and it wouldn't be surprising if they had a prior run-in with the Mr. Friends of the world.

4 "The Haunted Train"

'Hey Arnold!' (Season 1, Episode 8B)

Hey Arnold! was a show that was beloved for never talking down to its audience and telling very down-to-earth stories. Still, that didn't mean the show couldn't get creative, such as when Grampa tells Arnold and his friends the story of Track 25, a ghost train piloted by the ghost of its conductor. When Arnold, Harold, and Helga decide to see if the story is true, they find themselves on a one-way trip to a land of darkness and flames.

Discussing urban legends was once a favorite pastime of kids, and "The Haunted Train" delivers a rather chilling tale that feels at home alongside any good ghost story. After a well-paced middle full of slow build-up, the tension increases during the climax, only for the kids to find they've boarded a train to the steel mill. While they walk away with a good story, they just miss the real haunted train, and the chilling song the mad conductor sings about his own demise.

3 "House & Garden"

'Batman: The Animated Series' (Season 2, Episode 6)

One of the best children's shows of all time, Batman: The Animated Series was no stranger to terrifying episodes, especially if they involved body horror. In one of the most iconic, "House & Garden," Batman investigates if Poison Ivy, now rehabilitated and happily married, is involved in a string of robberies involving plant-like creatures. When Robin is kidnapped by one of them, Batman discovers that Ivy is not only creating them, but that her family is the byproduct of human and plant gene splicing.

This episode likely served as an introduction to Invasion of the Body Snatchers for '90s kids, with Ivy's plant babies beginning life by emerging from large pods. Within a few days, however, they mature into hulking plant monsters whose faces are so stretched out they look like they're about to burst. If all this wasn't creepy enough, Batman defeats the plant beasts with a weed-killer, causing them to dissolve into puddles of mush.

2 "Demon in the Mattress"

'Courage, The Cowardly Dog' (Season 1, Episode 4)

With every episode that came from this cartoon, it's no surprise that Courage was a pretty cowardly dog. Courage the Cowardly Dog was the first of its kind in many ways (to put it mildly). Anyone who has seen this show will vouch for how genuinely terrifying it was, and it's one of those shows where you'll thoroughly question how it wound up on a network for children. In "Demon in the Mattress," kind and matronly Muriel receives a new mattress that winds up turning her into a complete monster.

Like any horrifying setting Courage is subjected to, his fear falls on deaf ears, so he just deals with it in the best way anyone can. Firstly, it's pretty impossible to label what part is the most disturbing of this episode. Waking up as a grotesque demon after a simple night of sleep is chilling enough to think about, so having to imagine witnessing someone else in that position brings double the chills.

1 "Hermit Ren"

'The Red & Stimpy Show' (Season 4, Episode 1)

No other cartoon could elicit the same mixture of laughter and revulsion as The Ren & Stimpy Show thanks to its unique mix of surreal humor, shocking visuals, and bizarre animation choices. All of this is on display in "Hermit Ren," which sees Ren leave Stimpy to live in a cave in the mountains. He enjoys the isolation at first, but as his hunger and need for companionship grows, Ren begins to experience violent hallucinations.

Sometimes the scariest situations are the ones that feel the most real, such as being stuck by ourselves in the wilderness with no idea how to survive. The visuals are sure to give any kids nightmares, from the mummified corpse that Ren discovers with a noose around its neck, to him hallucinating the skin melting off of his hands. Even some of the scenes building up to Ren's departure are rough, involving a messy house that feels all too real for someone who works long hours.

