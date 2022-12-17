Christmas is the time of all things magical. Happy, exciting, and wondrous are some words people use to describe the festivities. Some of the best movies of the year are made around Christmas. But there's also a particular fear looming around the corners of the Grinch stealing Christmas again.

RELATED: Weirdest Christmas Movies from Around the World

When Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) said, "I think what we've learned, Abed, is that attempts to make the holidays brighter tend to give them a certain darkness," he was talking about certain Christmas movie characters. Not the beloved ones like Buddy the Elf or Nikolas from A Boy Called Christmas, but certain creepy characters, always looking for ways to ruin Christmas.

Jack Frost — 'Jack Frost' (1998)

In 1997, Jack Frost, a horror film about a serial killer who becomes a snowman, was released. A year later, another movie by the same name was released. Only this time, it was a family film where a dead negligent father comes back as a snowman. Is it a wholesome twist to its gory predecessor? Absolutely not.

Jack Frost is an unnerving character in children's cinema, and while the return from the dead itself isn't as ghastly, the snowman sure is. While both snowmen are menacing and frightening, Michael Keaton's Jack Frost will give you the creeps, ironically making what was supposed to be a wholesome character nightmare fuel.

Christmas Future — 'Scrooged' (1988)

While there have been countless adaptations to Jacob Marley from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, one of the most popular is John Forsythe's Lew Hayward, the ghost of Christmas Future, who trades money boxes for golf bags. Scrooged features Frank Cross (Bill Murray), a selfish TV executive, as the Scrooge-like character.

Lew's heavily decomposed structure is frightening and ghastly, highlighted by the mouse that escapes a hole in his head and the cobwebs that drape over his rotten body. The wailing lost souls trapped inside the ghost's rib cage that appears when he opens his robe are some of the most disgusting creatures you could find in any movie, making his character creepier.

Jacob Marley — 'A Christmas Carol' (1984)

Even with numerous adaptations of A Christmas Carol, no Jacob Marley comes quite as close to Frank Finley's portrayal in A Christmas Carol (1984). This made-for-TV movie stars George C Scott as Scrooge, making the horror feel grounded and real: but even with Scott's incredible portrayal, the scene-stealing Marley defeats anyone within a mile's radius.

In the darkest and spookiest version of the story, Marley is particularly horrendous and night terror material for most audiences. He teaches Scrooge how to expunge the writing of his name from his grave, and creepily enough, his tombstone has no name on it.

The Hobo — 'The Polar Express' (2004)

The conductor and the hobo in The Polar Express are eerily similar characters, both offering the hero boy the same advice: "seeing is believing." However, while the hobo has moments of friendliness, his role has an element of ambiguity, leaving the viewers baffled by his shifting nature.

Sure, he isn't some decaying ghoul, but he's just as eerie. If his lifeless eyes and spine-chilling CGI appearance aren't unnerving enough, his Scrooge puppet and dark and pessimistic, albeit realistic, take on life might push you away.

Uncle Drosselmeyer — 'Nutcracker: The Motion Picture' (1986)

The Nutcracker is one of the most challenging ballets to adapt, and Hollywood's hand at it proved disappointing. Nutcracker: The Motion Picture proved to be an eerie and somewhat unnerving adaptation of the famous ballet. However, the creepiest part of this feature wasn't the three-headed rat king or the wild-eyed Nutcracker. Instead, it was Uncle Drosselmeyer, played by Hugh Bigney.

Drosselmeyer was one of the essential characters in the book and the ballet, and not once has his character been referred to as evil, but the film version represents a dangerous aura for the guy, and the way he stares at different characters is terrifying.

The Ghost of Christmas Past — 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

The Ghost of Christmas Past appears to Ebenezer Scrooge as an ethereal, childlike figure in The Muppet Christmas Carol. However cute one may think children are; this ghost is one of the more disturbing specters in the history of A Christmas Carol adaptations. Viewing children with no innocence is nightmare material for most humans, so viewing a young Victorian girl floating in her white dress and bonnet taking Ebenezer Scrooge shook people to their cores.

While this might not be something one would consider in the first viewing of The Muppet Christmas Carol, it creeps up on you over time, making you restless.

Stripe — 'Gremlins' (1984)

The gremlin leader of The First Batch, Stripe, is the primary villain of Gremlins. It's one of the most malicious of the green ghouls that terrorize Kingston Falls, and while its fellow ghouls act out of chaotic mischief and not pure evil with a mission to destroy Christmas, the same cannot be said about their leader.

Stripe gets its name from the white tuft of fur on its head and, much like the hairstyle, is 100% evil. It makes the world know of its intentions and doesn't fail to highlight that he was still the same even before his transformation from Mogwai to Gremlin.

Santa — 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

While it is hilarious and one of the best watches of the season, A Christmas Story features some disturning seasons that seem weird to the audience when looked at closely. Especially the one with the mall Santa. In Santa's defense, everything from a fish eye cam is creepy, but his character and appearance are still a bit unnerving.

While it is understandable how all mall Santas must be exhausted and look tired at the end of their shifts, this particular one looks like something out of a night terror instead of a jolly old elf. It is no wonder little Ralphie trips over his words.

The Grinch — 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

What was meant to be the adaptation of a children's storybook ended up being what drove them away from Christmas altogether. According to some parents, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, rated for general audiences, is strictly adult. The crude humor and innuendos aside, The Grinch, supposed to be a mildly scary character, turns out to be something that children are terrified for their lives.

The Grinch's appearance overall is intensely disturbing and makes most adults squirm in their seats. While the Grinch's evil character is somewhat redeemed by the ultimate sadness of life and his father's behavior, his looks still frighten people.

The Winter Warlock — 'Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town' (1970)

The Winter Warlock, later referred to as Winter, is one of the creepiest characters in the history of Christmas. An immortal hermit with jagged fangs and the ability to detain The Big Man in Red himself, the Winter Warlock is malleable maliciousness in its most shiver-inducing form. Thankfully, halfway through the film, he goes through a fulfilling transformation.

But despite his early transformation, the Winter Warlock is icy-wicked, a detail highlighted when one particular shot where lightning dances across his face. With his pointed features and shark teeth, the introduction of Winter led to a legion of nightmares for children throughout the world.

KEEP READING: Classic Christmas Movie Moments That Are Actually Kind of Creepy