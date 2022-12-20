There is a stable plethora of holiday horror films like Silent Night, The Lodge, and Black Christmas. Whether they are good horror films is up for debate among Rotten Tomatoes critics and audiences. As we all sit down to watch the Christmas classics and the Hallmark originals, we wonder if some of these characters could exist in a different genre. For some, no. For others, yes, and that genre is horror.

Bright, twinkly lights stained red or the holiday spirit as a dark premonition, there's no shortage of holiday characters that are creepy or spooky enough to earn a place among a terrifying set of circumstances. From classic literature to animated characters meant for kids, these holiday favorites are home to some questionable performances that are perhaps better suited for a jump scare sequence.

Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come — 'A Christmas Carol' (1984)

Always manifested as a grim-reaper type figure, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come in the 1984 version of A Christmas Carol doesn't need its own horror movie to be unsettling. Ebenezer Scrooge's (George C. Scott) final visitor on Christmas Eve, this apparition never speaks: it simply points, accompanied by lightning flashes that'll send you diving beneath our blankets.

Christmas can be scary, right? This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale is not for the faint of heart. The other two ghosts are no walk in the park, but Christmas Yet to Come (Michael Carter) could handle its own Saw-esque horror franchise of terrorizing the ungrateful each holiday season.

Maestro Forte — 'Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas' (1997)

While the sheer size and stature of Maestro Forte is unsettling enough, the impeccable voice work by the legendary Tim Curry makes Forte a Christmas character destined to be in a horror flick. A spinoff holiday story of the Christmas Belle (voiced by Paige O'Hara) and Beast (voiced by Robbie Benson) spent together before falling in love, Beauty and the Beast: An Enchanted Christmas features Forte as its villain, the formerly human conductor of the castle orchestra.

Forte does everything in his limited physical capacity to convince Beast to turn against Belle. While a possessed pipe organ may be the stuff of haunted houses, Forte's overall character arc (human to object) could be paralleled as a descent into madness sparked by music. There's an audience out there for a period-piece horror film.

Jack Skellington — 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

While "creepy" is Jack's middle name, he remains one of the few Disney characters that would make for a terrifying horror villain. Finding a solidified place among the Halloween and Christmas seasons, The Nightmare Before Christmas demonstrates what can go wrong when the two blend by mistake. Jack Skellington's (voiced by Chris Sarandon) intentions are pure as he pursues his curiosity about the world outside his Halloween dominion.

If Jack's well-intended pursuit had been more sinister and malicious, the tale skeleton and his collection of deranged toys would have turned Christmas from an honest accident to an evil attack. The thought of a bearded, ghoulish figure out to ruin Christmas is terrifying in its own right.

Jacob Marley — 'A Christmas Carol' (1984)

While various animated versions of A Christmas Carol tone down the supernaturally terrifying Jacob Marley, the 1984 version ramped up the scare factor. Before viewers even had the chance to be scared of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, we covered our ears (and eyes) as Frank Finlay brought his take on Jacob Marley to life.

A pale, deathly blue with thinning hair and burdensome chains, Marley comes to warn Scrooge of his future should he continue his selfish, minimalist ways. His appearance brief, Marley could easily be a character turned malicious in the afterlife (instead, he comes as a bearer of warnings), haunting those who've changed their ways and undoing the chains forged in life.

Krampus — 'Krampus' (2015)

A treasured German holiday tradition, Krampus is a half-goat creature that torments naughty children in early December, using bunches of twigs as a switch. If it sounds like the premise for a horror movie, don't worry: there is one. Krampus, released in 2015, is a holiday horror flick that centers around a terrifying Christmas celebration after a young boy accidentally summons the mythical creature.

The movie draws from the original folklore while taking its own creative liberties. There are plenty of limited-release productions that center their antagonist around Krampus, but the 2015 story seemed to earn the praise of a fair share of Rotten Tomatoes critics while earning coal with the audiences.

Edward — 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

A Tim Burton production that is arguably a wholesome Christmas movie, Edward Scissorhands easily has the potential to go from whimsical and innocent to dark and demented. The pure, honest creation of a deceased inventor, Edward (Johnny Depp), struggles to adapt to his new life in suburbia.

On paper, Edward sounds like a terrifying villain, but in reality, he's a gentle, curious child with scissors for hands. If Burton were to flip the script, Edward would be more like a Sweeney Todd demon barber than a mild-mannered dog groomer. This holiday character always has the opportunity to shred Christmas stockings instead of ice blocks for snow.

Jack Frost — 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause' (2006)

If anyone reads the "terms and conditions," it's Jack Frost. It's evident from the introduction of Jack (Martin Short) that he's up to no good. His charm and flare for theatrics are enough to fool just about everyone at the North Pole. With Santa (Tim Allen) too distracted by the arrival of his in-laws and the birth of his newest child, Jack manipulates the legendary figure with ease.

The 1997 straight-to-video movie Jack Frost is proof a horror storyline exists for this character. Whether it's the hair or the chill his presence sends down your spine, this adaptation of Jack Frost would freeze viewers in their seats with a psychological horror movie.

Yukon Cornelius — 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

A supporting character that definitely stole the holiday spotlight, Yukon Cornelius may not be the story's villain but is a stranger you'd keep your eye on in the real world. Voiced by Larry D. Mann in the TV special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Yukon is a prospecting wilderness man who helps Rudolph (voiced by Billie Mae Richards) and Hermey (voiced by Paul Soles) escape from the abominable snow beast.

To Yukon's defense, his backstory isn't really flushed out during the original runtime. To the average viewer, he comes off as a weirdo who licks dirt off his pickax. Yukon is really mining for peppermint, which is why he continues to taste his axe; nonetheless, meeting a stranger in the arctic wilderness with a fascination for licking a dangerous weapon sounds like a recipe for a disastrous horror movie.

Stripe — 'Gremlins' (1984)

Making the naughty list for obvious reasons, Stripe takes a single silent night and turns it upside down. After his father gifts him Gizmo, a Mogwai, as a new pet, Billy (Zach Galligan) breaks the three pivotal rules for caring for the creature. The evil manifestation of Gizmo, Stripe, sprouts after Billy breaks the conditions of owning a Mogwai and begins wreaking havoc on the small town.

Stripe is no cuddly stocking stuffer; he's the stuff of holiday nightmares as he terrorizes everyone and everything in his path. Gremlinsearned a PG rating but easily could have escalated to a PG-13 or R rating for holiday horror. The 1990 sequel secured the PG-13 rating, and it remains to be seen what the 2023 Gremlins 3 settles at.

The Grinch — 'Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

The divisive live-action take on Dr. Seuss's classic character, Jim Carrey's version of the Grinch provided the undoubted inspiration for the 2022 horror film The Mean One. With elements changed to avoid copyright lawsuits, The Mean One doesn't actually say "Grinch" is its malevolent antagonist, but the side-by-side costume design is obvious.

The 2000 film directed by Ron Howard gave audiences a real-life model of the original hand-drawn character, allowing B-horror filmmakers to run with the concept. Grinch's hatred toward Christmas and humanity after his traumatizing schooldays is a blatant motive for why he does the things he does to stop the holiday from proceeding. Adding some blood and special effects isn't a far stretch for this character.

