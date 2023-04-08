Since the 4K format was introduced, studios have been hard at work converting their vast library of titles. This includes the horror focused boutique label Scream Factory who just unveiled their June 2023 lineup. To many horror fans demented excitement, the film headlining the upcoming slate is the 1982 anthology horror classic Creepshow from genre legends George A. Romero and Stephen King with a whopping four different editions.

First up, there’s the standard slipcover collector’s edition featuring the original film’s poster artwork for $34.99. Then there’s the exclusive slipcover and poster edition. This will come with an additional poster and slip featuring the series famous Crypt Keeper reading a ghoulish comic book from Gutter Garb. It will also come with a prism sticker of the Crypt Keeper mimicking Creepshow’s original poster. This edition will be $44.99. The next edition comes with the same exclusive poster, slipcover, and sticker with an added enamel pin set that sees six different classic images from the anthology film come to life. This set will be $99.99. The final collector’s edition is for the ultimate Creepshow fan and includes the exclusive poster, slipcover, sticker, and pins on top of five art lobby cards. This set will have horror fans screaming at $139.99. Every edition will come with a new 2023 4K transfer of the film and a poster of Creepshow’s original theatrical artwork. The final list of special features will be announced at a later date, but all the extras from Scream Factory’s previous release of the film will carry over to this 4K edition.

Creepshow’s Haunting Anthology Legacy

While Romero is better known for the Night of the Living Dead franchise and King for his various literary classics like The Shining, It, and Pet Semetary, Creepshow shouldn’t be overlooked. From its unique comic book aesthetic to its haunting Crypt Keeper mascot to its uniquely fun brand of unabashed terror, Creepshow revolutionized anthology horror. Each story was crazier than the last and features some of this horror pairings best work. Particularly King whose cinematic track record has been very hit-and-miss. If you love modern classics like Trick r’ Treat and V/H/S, those films owe a lot of thanks to Creepshow. It’s a brand that spawned two sequels and, while the latter Creepshows struggle to recapture the original’s magical madness, the franchise returned with a blood-soaked bang in the form of a Shudder series in 2019. In its first three seasons, the Creepshow series has been a love letter to the film that inspired it as well as the horror genre in general. Season 4 is coming soon, so there’s no better time to check out the 1982 masterpiece.

RELATED: Stephen King & George Romero's 'Creepshow' Team-Up Should Inspire Other Filmmakers

When’s Creepshow Releasing?

Scream Factory’s Creepshow 4K/Blu-ray combo pack will be released on June 27, 2023. You can pre-order all the different editions on the label’s website now. However, if that’s not enough Scream Factory’s also releasing Creepshow III on Blu-ray for the first time the same day. Until the Crypt Keeper tortures horror fans once more, you can see Creepshow's trailer down below.