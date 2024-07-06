The Big Picture Creepshow, the 1982 horror anthology film by George A. Romero and Stephen King, gets a new 4K steelbook release from Scream Factory.

The release features the same artwork as the original 4K slipcover version and includes special features like interviews and featurettes.

The recent Shudder series Creepshow, created by Greg Nicotero, has gained new fans and increased interest in the original film and its sequels.

While the anthology sub-genre of horror has been kept alive with the VHS franchise, Trick 'r Treat and films like Scare Package, the most beloved series of this style of film is Creepshow. The original 1982 classic from director George A. Romero (The Night of the Living Dead) and famed horror author Stephen King (Pet Semetry) has been a staple of the genre for the last 40 plus years. Now, Creepshow is getting a new 4K steelbook from Scream Factory.

The latest 4K/Blu-ray combo pack Collector’s Edition is getting a wider release on Scream Factory’s website after being a Walmart exclusive at the beginning of 2024. The steelbook features the same chilling artwork of the franchise’s creepy mascot, against a striking blue spider web backdrop. The release will also have all the same special features as Scream Factory’s original 4K slipcover version of the film which debuted last year. This includes various interviews with the crew, like legendary make-up artist Tom Savini and featurettes like “The Colors of Creepshow – A Look at the Restoration of Creepshow With Director of Photography Michael Gornick”.

'Creepshow' Still Has More Scary Stories to Tell

While Creepshow has been kept alive with its sequels Creepshow 2 and 3, the recent Shudder series of the same ghoulish name has taken the franchise to the next horrifying level. Premiering in 2019, creator Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) has kept Romero and King’s haunting anthology’s legacy alive. It retained the eye-pleasing comic book horror style of the original and the genre pushing practical effects, blending it with the modern twisted mind of Shudder, which has no bounds. The series debuted its fourth season last Halloween and, no matter if it gets a fifth season, Creepshow will go down in history as one of the best TV shows in horror history. That’s why it’s so great that Scream Factory is keeping the franchise in the pop culture conversation with this 4K steelbook. Interest in Creepshow is at an all-time high thanks to the Shudder series, which has created a batch of new fans to discover the original’s nightmarish tall tales,

Creepshow isn’t currently available on any streaming service, but it’s available to rent on all major VOD platforms. All four seasons of the series, and its holiday specials are also streaming on Shudder. The series is a great gateway into the franchise, but if you love physical media looking to watch the first film, you can pre-order your 1982 Creepshow 4K steelbook from Scream Factory’s website for $35.99 USD. The steelbook will be released on September 3, 2024.