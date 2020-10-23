Shudder has debuted the trailer for A Creepshow Animated Special, which will feature two brand new spine-tinglers directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero and animated by the Octopie animation studio. Get ready for killer clowns and one extremely fucked up beachfront vacation.
The first segment, “Survivor Type”, stars Kiefer Sutherland as a man stranded on a deserted island struggling to survive without resources. It’s also based on Stephen King‘s short story of the same name, which, in all seriousness, might be the most disturbing King work there is, and that’s saying a lot.
The second segment is an original story, “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” adapted by writer Melanie Dale from a Joe Hill short story. “Twittering” stars The Kissing Booth actor Joey King as a teen who stumbles into a truly horrifying three-ring act during a family vacation.
Check out the trailer below, followed by the official poster and a few more images. A Creepshow Animated Special debuts on Shudder on Thursday, October 29. For more on the series, here is our ranking of every spooktacular segment of season 1.
Here is the official synopsis for A Creepshow Animated Special:
