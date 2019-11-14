Exclusive: Catch All the ‘Creepshow’ Easter Eggs in a New Supercut Video

0

We’re happy to interrupt your regularly scheduled, wholesome, nostalgia-fueled bingefest of all things Disney+ with some gnarly, good-old-fashioned, practical horror, courtesy of Shudder’s Creepshow. Hopefully you’re all caught up on the first season of the streaming series. Not only did it set viewership records, a second season is already on tap for showrunner Greg Nicotero‘s horror anthology show. So if you haven’t finished the first six episodes (and all 12 spooky segments), do yourself a favor and catch up ASAP before reading any further, because spoilers follow.

It should go without saying that Creepshow is absolutely packed full of Easter eggs. The series pays homage to the original horror anthology films, of course, but it also features plenty of nods to horror icon Stephen King and many other recognizable and cult-favorite touchstones from the genre. I was lucky enough to glimpse some of them in person while on set for Creepshow‘s production, but even then, there were almost too many to keep track of. Luckily for us, and for you, the folks over at Shudder have put together a fantastic revisit of every episode to reveal many of those Easter eggs, each with a nice explainer as a bonus.

Check out our exclusive video revealing a ton of Easter eggs from Shudder’s Creepshow:

Each story in the first season of the Shudder Original Series Creepshow is packed with Easter eggs. How many of these did you spot? Binge the first season of Creepshow now, exclusively on Shudder.

There are still more Easter eggs to be found, like the pet (and human…) skeletons that match the Missing posters in the very first segment, or the toy replica of the ’58 Plymouth Fury from King’s “Christine.” Let us know if you find any more!