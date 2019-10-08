Exclusive ‘Creepshow’ Clip Teases the Extremely Unsettling “Man in the Suitcase”

0

I don’t know if you’ve heard the bloody good news, but Creepshow is back and better than ever at horror-over haven Shudder. We’re happy to debut this extremely unsettling exclusive clip from the episode 3 segment, “The Man in the Suitcase”, which reveals—folks, you guessed it—a whole-ass man pretzeled into a suitcase. Thanks, I hate it.

“The Man in the Suitcase” was directed by Dave Bruckner—who also directed Netflix’s ultra-creepy creature feature The Ritual—and written by horror novelist Christopher Buehlman. The short stars Will Kindrachuk as a young man who picks up the wrong luggage at the airport and discovers a mysterious bendy man inside who is “afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.”

Bruckner’s tale is paired with “All Hallows Eve”, directed by John Harrison (The Librarians) and written by Bruce Jones, which comes with an October appropriate synopsis: “Even though they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.”

Check out the clip below. New episodes of Creepshow debut on Shudder every Thursday. For more on the series, check out my full review of the debut episode, and Dave Trumbore’s interviews from the set with Greg Nicotero and “Gray Matter” writers Philip de Blasi and Byron Willinger.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Creepshow: