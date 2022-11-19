Attention, Creepshow fans. If you're in the market for a fiendishly frightful book about your favorite series, Titan Books is publishing Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream, an official behind-the-scenes look at the series, as announced on Shudder's official Twitter. The book, written by Dennis L. Price, is based on the Shudder anthology series Creepshow and described officially by Amazon as "a coffee-table book which brings fans behind-the-scenes of the acclaimed Creepshow series."

From Script to Scream promises a deep dive into the show's origins, development, production, and special effects, and contains comic art chapter openings, a full illustrated poster, information and insights from show producer Greg Nicotero, appearances from the legendary Creepshow character The Creep, a foreword from horror author and genre legend Stephen King, and an afterword by Kirk Hammett, horror fan and lead guitarist for Metallica.

There are two editions of the book: the standard edition, with cover art by Gary Pullin, and the exclusive edition, with exclusive cover art by Sanjulian. Additional book credits are John J. Hill as creative director, Nictoero as executive producer, Julia Hobgood as producer, and Meredith Borders as editor. This book looks to be a delightful and definitive look at the series that always promises it's "the most fun you'll ever have being scared!"

The Creepshow series premiered on Shudder on September 26, 2019, and has three seasons so far, with a fourth season on the way. The show continues the creepy stories that its predecessor, the 1982 movie Creepshow started. The Creep is the ghoulish host who cracks morbid jokes and puns as he introduces the stories. Across the series, short stories have been used for inspiration, such as Gray Matter by Stephen King and By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain by Joe Hill, along with new and original stories. It is highly praised by critics, with the first season holding a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and the consensus being that the show is "delightfully eerie" and "captures the spirit of the original while forging its own spooky path."

Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream, both the standard and the exclusive edition, will be released on November 22. The standard edition is $49.99 and is available for pre-order from various retailers including AMC shop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM! (Books-A-Million), and Walmart. The exclusive edition is $79.99 and is available for pre-order in the AMC shop. If you're in the mood to watch the series, the first through third seasons are available to stream on Shudder. You can watch the trailer for Season 3 of Creepshow down below.