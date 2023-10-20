The Big Picture Greg Nicotero, executive producer on The Walking Dead, found shooting Creepshow to be a much more challenging experience due to constantly creating new universes.

Despite the difficulties, Nicotero's confidence in Creepshow has grown with each season, allowing him to choose better stories, material, and directors for Season 4.

Season 4 of Creepshow faced challenges including a long gap between seasons and moving production from Atlanta to Canada, but Nicotero credits the new production team for keeping everything on track.

Producing a landmark television show that spans 11 seasons and requires heavy practical effects is no small ask. Director, executive producer, and effects guru Greg Nicotero did exactly that and more for The Walking Dead, a series for which he served as executive producer while also supervising the make-up effects to ensure each zombie was sufficiently horrifying. He's still involved in the series to this day to varying degrees with each spinoff, including the most recent The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. At the same time, however, Nicotero is the showrunner for a very different horror series with its own unique challenges - Creepshow.

During an interview with Collider's Maggie Boccella ahead of the anthology's fourth season, Nicotero was asked about the carryover of skills between both series, and he divulged how difficult of a shoot Creepshow was at first. The benefit of The Walking Dead is that each season or spinoff has its own setting to explore in-depth, whether that's an abandoned town, a prison, the woods, or a crumbling Paris. Even with the spinoffs, the universe of the Wildfire virus plays by the same rules across all titles. Creepshow, on the other hand, prides itself on creating wildly different B-movie horror segments with different writers, directors, characters, monsters, and, most importantly, locations. Nicotero felt it was unlike anything he experienced on The Walking Dead or on anything else throughout his career, as he explained:

"Oh, yeah. It's crazy, I'm 60 years old, and I still learn stuff every day - I learn how to work with people, I learn how to get the best out of my crew. When we did Season 1 of Creepshow, I kind of thought, 'Yeah, I've been producing Walking Dead for eight years. How hard could it be to run off and shoot this little show?' It was 100 times harder than I had ever expected it to be because it wasn't the same woods or the same prison set or whatever; we were creating an entirely new universe every three and a half days. So, Season 1 was like riding a bucking bronco. I can't believe I made it. Even when the show came out, and it was successful, and people liked it, I think the line producer went, 'Really? What?' We had no money. I can't believe we actually did it."

Nicotero's Confidence in 'Creepshow' Grows With Each Season

While Season 1 was a monumental challenge Nicotero felt he barely survived, it proved to be powerful learning experience for future seasons to come. "[In] Seasons 2 and 3, I was a lot more confident, thinking, 'Okay, we did it. Now I know what works, now I know what doesn't work,'" he added. Season 4 is the culmination of his experience on Creepshow with more practical monsters and new names aboard including Tom Atkins from George A. Romero's 1982 film the show is based on. "Then, now with Season 4, I feel my confidence level in choosing stories and choosing material and directors and things."

That's not to say Nicotero didn't face challenges, however. Season 4 has had the longest gap between seasons so far for the Shudder horror anthology, coming over two years after the third season premiered. Along the way, Creepshow's production moved out of the U.S. altogether and brought together a new production team. Nicotero credits his new crewmates, including returning production designer and veteran cinematographer Rob Draper, for keeping everything moving amid a fresh start for the series:

"We moved the show from Atlanta to Canada, which was a big challenge, but we had a great production team up there. Production designer Rob Draper, our DP, came back with us. I love the production design team up there, and I love the art department and costumes and everybody. So it was like kind of, weirdly, starting over because we had a whole new crew in Canada, and I was really a little nervous about that, but everybody just jumped in and was really excited about it. So, I think it shows."

Creepshow Season 4 is now streaming on Shudder and AMC+. Episodes also air on the AMC linear network on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.