Surprise! Animated ‘Creepshow’ Halloween Special Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Joey King Coming to Shudder

Shudder continues to give us so many wondrous gifts as a humble streaming home for horror. Today the service made the surprise announcement that a Creepshow animated special featuring the voices of Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King will be debuting later this month, just in time for Halloween. The special will feature two stories written by Stephen King and Joe Hill and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio.

The first segment, based on the King short story “Survivor Type,” stars Sutherland as a man trapped on a deserted island struggling to stay alive. The second story, “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” was written by Hill and stars Joey King as a teenager on a family road trip that turns sinister.

“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” said Nicotero.

“Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

The announcement is a welcome (and impressive) surprise, considering nobody I know had heard a single peep about Creepshow doing a full-blown Halloween special involving some big-name talent, let alone one that was crafted entirely during quarantine. I’m beyond excited to check it out when it debuts on Shudder October 26. For more horror news, check out the trailer for the Marvel Hulu series Helstrom.