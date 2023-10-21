The Big Picture Creepshow's Holiday Specials are getting an official VHS release, which will include "A Creepshow Animated Special" and "A Creepshow Holiday Special."

The VHS release will have two variant slipcases, one of which is limited to only 100 pieces and features a flip-open cover.

Shudder's support of physical media and the nostalgic appeal of VHS make it exciting for horror fans to revisit these two Creepshow episodes in this new but vintage way.

October has been full of new horror releases, both on streaming and in theaters. This has included the return of Creepshow. The popular anthology series debuted its fourth season on Shudder this past Friday the 13th to a ton of critical praise. Based on the film franchise of the same name, it has been one of the best horror series on the market since it started haunting our TVs in 2019. Now, just in time for Halloween, Creepshow’s two Holiday Specials are getting an official VHS release.

Produced by Broke Horror Fan and Witter Entertainment, this VHS special edition comes with “A Creepshow Animated Special” which served as the series Halloween celebration and the Christmas themed “A Creepshow Holiday Special”. The Animated Special had segments based on short stories by Stephen King and Joe Hill that starred Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King. The latter of which modern horror fans will know from The Conjuring. The Holiday Special on the other hand was in live-action like the rest of the show and starred Adam Pally and Anna Camp. The actress also recently starred in the Shudder psychological thriller From Black. In addition, this VHS release will have two variant slipcases with one of them being a book box edition featuring a flip-open cover. That particular edition is limited to only 100 pieces.

While the original trilogy of films is beloved by most horror fans that grew up in the 80s, the series created by The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero takes the horror comic book inspired anthology premise to another level with each season out doing the last. From grotesque monster stories to dark tales of obsession, Creepshow is a must-watch for every horror fan. Every episode is a who’s-who of horror with stories featuring legends like Barbara Crampton, Tom Atkins, Keith David, and Justin Long. However, behind all the brilliant practical makeup effects and stellar casting, each tall horror tale presents a fresh twisted take on what the genre can be rather than what it currently is. The series in its four seasons thus far has kept horror fans on their toes which is a rare feeling in today’s franchise landscape. In particular, “A Creepshow Holiday Special” is one of the series’ best episodes blending a hilarious horror comedy creature feature with a Christmas slasher perfectly.

When Will the ‘Creepshow’ Specials Release on VHS?

Image via Shudder

One of the best aspects of Shudder is they remain one of the few streamers that support physical media. Every season of Creepshow has come to or is about to come to Blu-ray while their great original films like Host, Revenge, and Watcher have all found a second life on Blu-ray. It’s also great to have options with VHS making a bit of a comeback recently. There’s just something so

nostalgic about the format that makes people who grew up on VHS just smile. Horror’s especially perfect for the format given that the 80s physical media boom was run by the genre. That’s why it’ll be exciting for horror fans to revisit these two Creepshow episodes in this new but vintage way.

Creepshow’s Holiday Specials VHS will be made available for pre-order on Thursday, October 26 at 12 PM ET. Until then, you can watch the trailer for “A Creepshow Holiday Special” down below. All four seasons of Creepshow are currently streaming on Shudder.