‘Creepshow’ Season 1 Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features Details & More Revealed

Everything’s coming up Creepshow! Just yesterday we reported that Shudder’s excellently spooky streaming series would be making its TV debut on parent network AMC this May. Now we can confirm that fans of the show will be able to bring Season 1 home on Digital, Blu-ray, and/or DVD next month, too!

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to Shudder’s, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, Creepshow Season 1, which releases on May 19, 2020 on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray.

The six-episode season of the horror/comedy from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) stars Tobin Bell (Saw franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (Escape from New York), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi (Bill & Ted Face the Music), DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle), Bruce Davison (X-Men), David Arquette (Scream franchise), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), and Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica). More details follow below:

Creepshow Season 1, the new anthology series based on George A. Romero’s 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of twelve vignettes over six episodes, exploring terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable. Haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead, and medical marvels are just a few of the things to watch out for in this new series. You never know what will be on the next page…

The six episodes were directed by Nicotero, Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead), John Harrison (Book of Blood), Rob Schrab (Community), David Bruckner (The Ritual) and Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock).

These releases contain extensive bonus materials including over 3 hours of interviews, featurettes and behind-the-scenes footage, audio commentary tracks with the cast and crew for each of the episodes, and a 24-page comic art booklet.

Special features on the DVD and Blu-ray include: