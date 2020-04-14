‘Creepshow’ Coming to AMC as the Network Airs Season 1 of Shudder’s Spooky Series

We here at Collider are big fans of Shudder’s horror anthology series Creepshow. We previously brought you reports from the set, our review of the show’s early chapters, a full-on ranking of every segment in terms of spookiness, and much more. The Stephen King stories-inspired TV show aired on the streaming service last fall, and will be back for Season 2, but AMC announced today that it will broadcast Season 1 starting next month. Two episodes will air back-to-back on Mondays at 9:00pm ET/8c from May 4th through May 18th. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by King and directed by George A. Romero and features twelve chilling tales told over six, hour-long episodes.

“Nothing could make me happier than to continue my creative relationship with AMC by having Creepshow play on AMC Networks,” said Nicotero. “This project truly is a labor of love for me and an opportunity for me to continue the legacy of George Romero by continuing the tradition of Creepshow with scary, thrilling and fun takes of suspense and terror.”

“Creepshow was a phenomenal success in its first season on Shudder. As we continue to experiment with show sharing across our portfolio of defining brands at AMC Networks, it felt like a no brainer to give fans of Greg Nicotero’s masterful zombie work on The Walking Dead Universe a chance to see this, his passion project,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Greg’s Creepshow is a brilliant homage to the original classic horror film and we couldn’t happier to air it on AMC, or more grateful to our colleagues at Shudder.”

Creepshow features an all-star cast, including David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural), and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. Nicotero’s Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning make-up effects studio KNB EFX GROUP serves as creature creators.

Watch the new trailer for AMC’s TV premiere of Creepshow here:

A schedule for series rollout follows below:

Monday, May 4 at 9:00pm ET/8c

Episode 1, Featuring:

“Gray Matter”

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

“The House of the Head”

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

A severed toy head appears in a girl’s dollhouse and starts murdering.

Monday, May 4 at 10:00pm ET/9c

Episode 2, Featuring:

“Bad Wolf Down”

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

“The Finger”

Written by: David J. Schow (The Crow)

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

Monday, May 11 at 9:00pm ET/8c

Episode 3, Featuring:

“All Hallows Eve”

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

“The Man in the Suitcase”

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

Monday, May 11 at 10:00pm ET/9c

Episode 4, Featuring:

“The Companion”

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

“Lydia Layne’s Better Half”

Story by: John Harrison & Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

Monday, May 18 at 9:00pm ET/8c

Episode 5, Featuring:

“Night of the Paw”

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

“Times is Tough in Musky Holler”

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

Monday, May 18 at 10:00pm ET/9c

Episode 6, Featuring:

“Skincrawlers”

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?