‘Creepshow’ Season 2 Cast Announced by Shudder as Production Kicks Off

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced the start of production on the highly-anticipated second season of its hit series Creepshow in Atlanta, Georgia. The anthology series, which shattered all Shudder records when it debuted last October, is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie. The six-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Shudder in 2021.

I had the absolute (and likely once-in-a-lifetime) pleasure of visiting the set of Shudder’s horror anthology series here in Atlanta for Season 1, an experience that almost certainly won’t be repeated for Season 2. And while I’m bummed that I won’t get to see Nicotero’s incredibly talented team of behind-the-scenes craftspeople and artists at work on the practical effects-heavy sets, I’m thrilled to hear that the show is getting underway. (It’s worth noting that “the show is following all safety guidelines and protocols in accordance with SAG-AFTRA, DGA, IATSE, TEAMSTERS, CDC and state and local guidance,” so hopefully everyone stays safe and healthy.) But in addition to the 2021 release date and the announcement of production’s start, we’ve got the first casting reveal as well for a handful of new episodes; additional titles and casting will be announced soon.

Here’s what Nicotero had to say about the announcement via press release:

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today. After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season 2 of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best—to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures and new thrills.”

Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, followed up by saying:

“Season one was a monster hit for us, setting viewership records across the board while becoming the best-reviewed new horror series of 2019. For season 2, Greg Nicotero and his team have outdone themselves with bigger and bolder stories, new incredible creature designs, and clever twists that truly live up to the show’s tagline, ‘The Most Fun You’ll Have Being Scared’.”

Shudder also revealed early details about four of this season’s segments, including guest cast members, which will be directed by Nicotero. They are as follows: