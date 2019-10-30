‘Creepshow’ to Return for More Thrills and Chills in Season 2

0

How’s this for some Halloween holiday news? Following a record-setting first season, Shudder just announced the Season 2 renewal of its horror anthology series, Creepshow. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (​The Walking Dead), Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

Creepshow, Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series, has been a hit with its members and critics alike. The series is rated 92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and was called one of the “10 best shows on TV right now“ by Paste Magazine. Our own Vinnie Mancuso called it “a bloody-good ode to old-school horror” in his own review here. More than 50% of Shudder members watched at least one episode of the series, and the show has also helped drive record growth for the streaming service.

Here’s what Shudder GM Craig Engler had to say:

“Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board. Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

Nicotero followed up:

“For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love. To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

Stan Spry, executive producer for the series and CEO of the Cartel, also said, “Working with Greg Nicotero and Shudder on Creepshow has been a dream come true. We’re thrilled to carry on the Creepshow legacy with season two.”

The season one finale airs Thursday, October 31, both on demand and on the Shudder TV live-stream at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Shudder is available on all your favorite devices and platforms, including Apple TV Channels.

Season one of Creepshow stars David Arquette (​Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (​The Fog), Tobin Bell (​Saw), Big Boi (​Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (​Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (​Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (​X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (​Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (​Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (​Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural) and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. Nicotero’s Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Make-up Effects studio KNB EFX GROUP will again serve as creature creators.

Shudder’s ​Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.