There have been a ton of great horror series over the last number of years, particularly on Shudder. This includes Creepshow, the reboot of the '80s anthology horror film series of the same name. The show finished up its third season in 2021 and was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year. Now, Creepshow Season 3 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in December thanks to RLJE Films.

The release will feature all six episodes (12 tales) from Season 3 and special features that include Creepshows’ Comic Con@Home Panel, behind-the-scenes raw footage, a comic art booklet, and behind-the-scenes photo gallery. Episodes this season included directors Joe Lynch (Mayhem), Creepshow series creator Greg Nicotero, Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween), and Jeffrey F. January (The Walking Dead) along with actors Ali Larter (Heroes), Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers, Barbarian) and Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect).

Creepshow is a series that could have coasted on its franchise recognition alone, but in its first three seasons has been one of the most creative, horrific, and entertaining genre shows around. It embraces all corners of horror and its continued devotion to practical effects work has been one of its many gruesome highlights. This particular season saw extremely inventive and disturbing tales involving frightening paintings, demonic plagues, a monstrous pop star, and a cursed prop museum filled to the brim with horror goodies. There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Creepshow. Also, as many genre fans know, the thing holding these disconnected scary stories together, is the sinister Creep who always finds time to laugh at other people's misery.

RELATED: Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation

Whether it's the horror legends that fill out each terrifying tale, the morbidly delightful writing, or the killer production design, Creepshow as a franchise is still one of a kind all these decades later. Its comic book aesthetic in particular, which has inspired other classic anthology horror stories like Trick 'r Treat, never ceases to entertain.

Creepshow Season 3 is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD December 6 for $34.97. You can pre-order both editions on Amazon now. If you can’t wait for the series to scare up your December, you can stream the first three seasons of Creepshow along with its Animated and Holiday Specials on Shudder now. The films that started it all, Creepshow and Creepshow 2, can be watched on the horror-centric streamer as well. You can view the Creepshow Season 3 trailer down below.