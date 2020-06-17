Shudder Orders a New Batch of ‘Creepshow’ Scripts, So a Season 3 Is Probably Happening

Shudder’s hit series anthology series Creepshow, based on the 1982 film by George A. Romero and Stephen King (less so on its 1987 sequel), looks like it will be getting a third season. The horror streaming service from AMC Networks announced via a press release that it has ordered a new batch of scripts for the show, which is a pretty good indication that Season 3 is on the horizon. It’s a remarkable display of faith in the series, because Season 2 hasn’t even been filmed yet – production was supposed to begin in March until everything got shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Creepshow continues to be near and dear to my heart and having the opportunity to continue the legacy by developing season 3 gives me the chance to work with some of the best storytellers and artists in the business,” Creepshow showrunner and horror effects legend Greg Nicotero said in the release. “The stories we have in the pipeline for season 2 are even more outrageous, more fun and capture the spirit of what George Romero and Stephen King started in the ‘80s.”

Shudder’s GM Craig Engler added, “Although season 2 is on pause while we wait until it’s safe to go into production, we wanted to use the time to start work on season 3 scripts to let Greg Nicotero and his amazing team get as far ahead as possible.” Hey, getting a head start on more comedy-horror anthology shorts sounds like a good idea to this old bear.

If you haven’t already checked it out, Creepshow is a freaking blast. Season 1 featured episodes based on stories by King and his son Joe Hill, as well as Joe R. Lansdale and Josh Malerman, among others. My Shudder subscription is the only bill I look forward to paying every month, and with the knowledge that I’ll be getting at least two more seasons of spooktacular goodness, it’s a bill I will happily continue paying for the foreseeable future. For more righteous horror news, check out the new trailer for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula.