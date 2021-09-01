Shudder has released the official trailer for Season 3 of Creepshow, the horror anthology series from the mind of zombie genre veteran Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) who writes, directs, and produces the show. The series is based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic of the same name, and the trailer itself is a wild ride.

The trailer starts out in the shop of a suspicious psychic medium beckoning two of his customers to "come closer," followed by a brief montage of people spouting stereotypical horror movie lines like "something's wrong," "we don't have much time," and "it's here!" There are smash cuts to illustrations of creepy demons, silhouettes of people walking in the dark with glowing green eyes, and even a fun cameo from Michael Rooker (a fellow Walking Dead alumnus). It advertises "12 new Creepy Tales of Terror" amidst even more smash cuts of people running, demons spreading their wings, even more glowing green eyes, and an ax through a wooden door a la The Shining.

Image via Shudder

The first two seasons had some pretty big names in them, including Kiefer Sutherland, Ryan Kwanten, Ali Larter, and Justin Long. This upcoming season features not just Rooker but also James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, Hannah Fierman, King Bach, and Ethan Embry.

The first two seasons of Creepshow are available right now on Shutter with a subscription or as part of the AMC+ bundle. Season Three of Creepshow premieres on Thursday, September 23. Check out the chilling trailer, poster, and synopsis for the new season below.

Image via Shudder

Creepshow, based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

