AMC Networks is bringing us more scares courtesy of The Creep. Shudder's beloved horror anthology series Creepshow has been renewed for a fourth season as part of a slew of renewals including Kin, My Life is Murder, Bloodlands, and London Kills along with a new addition to the Slasher franchise in Slasher: Ripper. Season 3 of the horrifying cavalcade of tales wrapped up back in October.

Creepshow takes its cues from George Romero's horror-comedy classic of the same name, acting as a follow-up to that film. The series is hosted by the equally terrifying and comedic Creep who delivers vignettes to the audience while providing some gags in-between. Each episode contains two stories that explore everything from murder, monsters, creatures, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. These tales can range from the macabre and truly terrifying to campy B horror in an homage to all things within the genre. The show and movie are both uniquely stylized as well, taking the tales from Creepshow comic books and structuring stories like a typical comic.

The series hails from horror and SFX veteran Greg Nicotero who acts as a sort of spiritual successor to the legendary Tom Savini who provided effects for Romero's original film. Nicotero also executive produces alongside Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods for the Cartel, Brian Witten for Monster Agency Productions, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani for Taurus Entertainment, and Russell Binder for Striker Entertainment. Co-executive producers from each company include Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser from the Cartel, Julia Hobgood from Monster Agency, and Marc Mostman from Striker.

Since the series debuted back in 2019, Creepshow has been heralded for bringing the macabre to the small screen in a delightful package that captures the charm of Romero's original. Slant Magazine hailed it as "an irresistibly macabre package" while CBR called it "an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans." Collider reviewed the first episode at its launch, saying "The Creep has returned in all his skeletal glory and we simply have no choice but to stan." That first season proved a big hit for Shudder, setting viewership records and paving the way for each new season up to now.

Season 4 of Creepshow is set to begin production in the Spring. Given the previous release schedule (except for Season 2), it's likely the new season will premiere somewhere around late September with episodes running up through late October.

