The Big Picture Creepshow Season 4 is returning with more terrifying tales, featuring murder, aliens, and ghosts.

The new season maintains the signature mix of campy and creepy with fantastic effects and a comic book aesthetic.

Horror veteran Tom Atkins makes a comeback, and past guest stars suggest there will be plenty of surprises in store for this season's scares.

The Creep is coming back to Shudder with even more ghouls, ghosts, and buckets of gore in Creepshow Season 4. A new trailer for this fresh batch of terrifying tales from the horror anthology promises some truly wicked creatures emerging onto the screen. Murder, aliens, ghosts, and a strange camera haunt the new season which Shudder announced a most frightening premiere date for – October 13, which just so happens to be a Friday.

This season's selection of vignettes plays around with plenty of different varieties of horror, kicking the trailer off with a creature feature jump scare with the same gnarly practical effects the show has become known for. Each clip shown hits the mix of campy and creepy that defines Creepshow, from an apparent alien abduction story to a classic slasher and even some fun with technology. Never does the trailer fail to show off its fantastic effects and comic book aesthetic with gooey, gory bodies aplenty, a nightmarish vampire-like creature, severed fingers, and a haunting possession. On the goofier end of the spectrum, this season also features a pair of ghosts trying, and failing, to guide someone from beyond the grave and an alien hilariously blasting someone into the sky all in classic B-movie horror fun.

A new season of Creepshow means a whole new cast to take part in its horrific stories. While the full list of actors joining in the fun isn't available yet, one such star should be familiar to fans of the original 1982 film directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King. Horror veteran Tom Atkins, who played the abusive father to Billy played by King's son Joe Hill and has appeared in the likes of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, My Bloody Valentine, and The Fog, will finally be returning to the franchise, teasing "something beyond your comprehension" in the trailer. Past guest stars have included David Arquette, Giancarlo Esposito, Kiefer Sutherland, Molly Ringwald, Anna Camp, Tobin Bell, and Justin Long among others, meaning there are likely plenty of surprises in store for this season's scares.

Image via Shudder

Who's Involved in the Making of the Creepshow Series?

It's been a while since Creepshow graced the small screen. Season 3 premiered all the way back in September 2021, though the renewal order for Season 4 didn't come until February 2022. Despite the wait, the show still promises to be "the most fun you'll ever have being scared," Returning to the helm once again as both executive producer and showrunner is Greg Nicotero with the Cartel producing with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

Creepshow Season 4 will be available to binge with six episodes premiering on Shudder and AMC+ starting on October 13. AMC will broadcast the first episode on the same date with new episodes dropping on linear television every week at 10:00 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below.