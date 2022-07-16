They may be monsters, but sometimes, they can still be pretty adorable. Whether they’re stomping through the streets terrorizing citizens or going a little crazy if you feed them after midnight, some horror movie characters are just as cute as they are creepy.

When audiences want to watch a movie with some cute on-screen creatures, horror movies probably aren't the go-to, but sometimes, scary movies use characters that appear sweet and cuddly, so they can scare viewers even more when they turn evil.

Gremlins — 'Gremlins' (1984)

Gremlins is a horror-comedy movie that starts with a father looking for a gift for his son’s birthday. He comes across the adorable "mogwai," Gizmo, but is warned never to expose him to bright light or water or to feed him after midnight. When the rules are accidentally broken, Gizmo spawns more mogwai, and they transform into reptilian monsters known as gremlins.

It’s easy to see why Gizmo would make a great pet if you follow the rules. He is small, soft, and mild-tempered. He has a cute smile and big, sparkling eyes. The mogwai are still pretty cute when transformed into gremlins, although their original form looks much nicer to cuddle.

Mini Stay Puft Marshmallow Men — 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021)

When a mother and her two children move to a new town, they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left behind by their grandfather. Ghostbusters: Afterlife relies heavily on nostalgia from the '80s movies, and what better way to do that than to reinvent the iconic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, but this time, in miniature form.

Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd)discovers the tiny menaces in a local Walmart. The miniature creatures are adorable but incredibly destructive to everything around them. Like the Gremlins, the mini Stay Puft Marshmallow Men run wild around the store, causing chaos.

Black Phillip — 'The Witch' (2015)

The Witch takes place in 1630s New England, where a Puritan Christian family grieves their youngest son, who suddenly vanishes. The family blames the oldest daughter, who was watching him at the time of his disappearance. They accuse her of witchcraft, but what they don’t know is who is controlling their fate, Black Phillip, the mortal form of Satan himself, who torments the family.

Black Phillip was portrayed by a 200-pound billy goat named Charlie, who was selected because of his beautiful deep black coat. He was very well-received by fans and soon became a cultural icon. The cast and crew on the set of The Witch may not agree with Charlie making a list; however, supposedly, the goat was very aggressive and challenging to work with. Despite being a menace on set, Charlie nailed his role.

Sam — 'Trick r Treat' (2007)

Trick r Treat tells four different Halloween stories, all with one common thread, Sam (Quinn Lord), a mysterious character who shows up every time a Halloween tradition is broken. Sam takes Halloween very seriously, so if someone refuses to hand out candy, extinguishes a jack-o-lantern before midnight, or any other Halloween offenses, Sam appears to get revenge.

Although his face underneath the mask is pretty terrifying, the burlap head covering he wears makes him look pretty adorable, even if he is wielding a knife. The mask has tiny beads for eyes and a stitched-on smile. He’s also relatively small, so his costume makes him look like a little kid dressed up for trick-r-treating.

Tiffany — 'Bride of Chucky' (1998)

In Bride of Chucky, Tiffany (Jeniffer Tilley) finally finds the doll of her former boyfriend, convicted murderer Charles Lee Ray who is trapped in the body of a doll known as Chucky (Brad Dourif). She reanimates Chucky but ends up as a doll herself after he murders her. The two hatch a plan to retrieve an amulet from Chucky’s human corpse and use the bodies of Tiffany’s neighbors to become human again.

Tiffany may be a murderous doll with a fetish for violence, but Tilley makes viewers fall in love with the character. Even though Chucky traps her in the body of a doll, Tiffany still has her signature look. She bleaches her hair, puts on gothic makeup, and wears a leather jacket. Tilley's iconic voice also adds cuteness to the creepy doll.

Cujo — 'Cujo' (1983)

Based on a novel by Stephen King, Cujo tells the story of a sweet and cuddly Saint Bernard named Cujo who turns into an uncontrollable monster after getting bit by a rabid bat. He traps a mother and son in a car with no hope of escape.

This film is not recommended for animal lovers, as Cujo is an adorable, loving dog before he descends into madness. He’s a classically cute Saint Bernard that looks perfect for a cuddle. Five different Saint Bernards and a rottweiler played the role of Cujo in the film. The rottweiler had to stand in for certain scenes, as it was difficult to make the lovable giants look terrifying, especially when they kept wagging their tails.

Ada — 'Lamb' (2021)

In rural Iceland, a childless farmer couple discovers a strange newborn in their sheep barn, a baby with a human body and a lamb's head. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces attempt to take the child back to the wilderness where she is from.

A creature with a lamb head and a human body could easily veer into body horror territory, but in Lamb, it doesn’t. The horror comes from the terrifying forces that are trying to take Ada away from her family. Ada herself is honestly just adorable and beautiful. She has a sweet, kind personality, and it’s easy to see why her adoptive parents are willing to fight so hard to keep her.

