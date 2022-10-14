Even without a horror movie setting, cults are terrifying. From the satanic to the doomsday, cults have existed in reality for centuries, ruining countless lives. With their intention of harming themselves and others, cults make for fascinating villains in film. Often filled with at least dozens of individuals, all circling around a charismatic and manipulative leader, fighting a cult is like fighting a horde of zombies.

The satanic has always been a major fear in society, with families in the recent past fearful their innocent children will fall under a satanic cult's influence through heavy metal music and those "evil" horror movies. Despite such a large pool of real-life incidents to draw from, such as Charles Manson and the Jonestown massacre, horror movies instead have created their own twisted makeshift families. Below are ten of the best.

'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Forty years before the bees got Nicolas Cage, the original The Wicker Man was released. Set on a small Scottish island, policeman Howie (Edward Woodward) arrives to investigate reports of a missing child. While there, he observes the residents engaging in pagan rituals which clash with his strict Christian beliefs.

The Wicker Man is regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time and is the ultimate cult-focused horror movie. Rather than revealing the locals' true intentions from the start, the film submerges Howie into their daily lives to build a sense of dread as it becomes slowly apparent that something is very wrong in this village. It all ends with one of the most shocking twist endings in horror.

'Midsommar' (2019)

One of A24's best horror movies, Midsommar takes place in Sweden, where a group of American college students is invited to take part in a local festival. What at first begins as a wholesome celebration of their culture soon becomes an unhinged nightmare.

Struggling with the recent death of her family, Dani (Florence Pugh) in particular is targeted by the cult who immerse her in their creepy festivities. Pugh is fantastic as the lead, and we emphasize with her struggle as the film carries an uneasy atmosphere that never goes away, creating an experience that will stay with you long after the credits are rolling.

'The Invitation' (2015)

Forget spilling a glass of wine or listening to someone's unsolicited political rant, this dinner party offers a real nightmare scenario. When Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his girlfriend are invited to a dinner party held by his ex-wife, they are in for far more than awkward small talk and overcooked food.

The Invitation is slow-paced but always captivating, as the host and her new friends reveal their sinister intentions throughout the night. Imagine arriving at your friend's dinner party only to discover the whole thing is a set-up for them to sell you Tupperware, except replace plastic goods with a suicide cult.

'Mandy' (2018)

Nicolas Cage has exploded back into popularity in recent years, and Mandy was a big part of that resurgence. Cage plays Red, a lumberjack who lives in the woods with his artist wife Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). After she is murdered by a hippie cult, Red sets out on a blood-soaked journey for revenge.

Mandy is a fever dream, with its visual style and overall direction unlike anything else out there. Cage delivers one of the best performances of his career, with director Panos Cosmatos harnessing the chaotic energy the actor is known for to create a compelling protagonist that you are happy to watch even when he's just screaming and drinking on the toilet.

'The Babysitter' (2017)

One of the best horror comedies to be released in recent years, The Babysitter is a funny, bloody good time. When 12-year-old Cole (Judah Lewis) sneaks out of bed to spy on his beloved babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving) he discovers she and her friends are part of a satanic cult. To complicate matters even further, Cole has been chosen as their latest sacrifice.

Weaving is terrific in the lead role, creating one of the best modern horror villains, while Lewis also does a great job as the resourceful protagonist. They are supported by a great cast that includes Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne, and each character shines in their own way before being dispatched in a suitably gory fashion.

'Apostle' (2018)

Functioning almost as a re-imagining of The Wicker Man, Apostle sees Thomas (Dan Stevens) infiltrating a cult to rescue his sister. Arriving at the remote island they have made their home, Thomas discovers sinister secrets about the dangerous group that is led by Malcolm (Michael Sheen).

A period piece, Apostle leans into its early twentieth-century setting to create a folk horror tale that spotlights the brutality of man while also providing a slice of the supernatural. Like most of the movies on this list, Apostle abandons easy scares in favor of atmosphere, maintaining its sense of tension until the film's closing moments.

'Kill List' (2011)

Directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, Kill List is a slow-burn crime thriller that reveals its horror aspirations as its characters descend into madness. Suffering PTSD from a botched mission, contract killer Jay (Neil Maskell) is convinced to take a new job by his best friend and partner Gal (Michael Smiley).

Given a list of people to kill, what begins as a simple assignment soon becomes a battle with the occult as shadowy figures make themselves apparent. Like its main character, Kill List is a haunted film that carries a sense of dread inside it, and it all culminates in an unforgettable finale.

'Silent Hill' (2006)

An adaptation of the popular video game series, Silent Hill is perhaps the most successful video game movie in retaining its source material's atmosphere. After driving to the remote titular town, Rose (Radha Mitchell) is involved in a car crash that results in her daughter going missing. Entering the fog-covered town to look for her, the mother soon comes face to face with horrifying creatures.

Like the game it is based on, the nightmares of Silent Hill are traced back to the town's religious cult, which sacrificed a young girl to appease their god. Silent Hill has always had some of the most twisted creature designs in gaming, and that carries over to the film, while the movie's commitment to using the music from the games results in one of the best soundtracks in horror.

'Martyrs' (2008)

Considered one of the most disturbing movies of all time, Martyrs was released during the height of both the torture porn craze and the New French Extremity movement. When Anna is forced to help her best friend clean up a crime scene after the latter girl slaughtered a family she holds responsible for her abuse, they are soon confronted by a sadistic cult.

The cult reveals they are attempting to reveal the secrets of the afterlife by torturing young women until they are on the brink of death, and that Anna is their latest victim. What follows is a hellish experience that explores the absolute worst that humanity can inflict on each other, and a tough watch that will undoubtedly stick with you.

'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

The Shining is often considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time, so it was always going to be a bold decision to craft a sequel. Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep is thankfully a major success, adapting Stephen King's sequel novel to create a film that compliments the original classic while also making its own mark on the genre.

Starring Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance, Doctor Sleep features a murderous cult named True Knot, who feast on those who possess "the shine." Discovering a young girl has been marked as the cult's latest victim, Danny desperately tries to protect her from the bloodthirsty pack, who are led by the fantastic Rebecca Ferguson.

