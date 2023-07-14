Romantic comedies have long played a significant role in popular culture, offering audiences a comforting escape with their feel-good narratives and heartwarming endings. While these films often deal in love and laughter, it's important to note that they can also normalize problematic themes and behaviors. From unhealthy power dynamics to troubling messages about consent and respect, some of our favorite rom-coms may carry deeper, more troubling implications beneath their glossy surface. Here, we delve into ten such films, exploring the issues they present and encouraging viewers to critically engage with the content they consume. This isn't to say we can't enjoy these films, but rather to acknowledge the nuanced conversations they can inspire.

10 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love, a romantic comedy with a charming facade, features a thought-provoking narrative that subtly promotes troubling messages. Jacob, a charismatic character portrayed by Ryan Gosling, takes Cal (Steve Carell) under his wing, teaching him manipulative tactics to attract women.

These tactics objectify women, reducing them to mere conquests, and sets a dangerous precedent for how relationships are initiated and maintained. This film invites us to reassess our view of relationships and the values we uphold in them. This can be confirmed by Redditor phantom_avenger when they say, "Basically telling you to never take “no” for an answer. That’s not love, that’s entitlement."

9 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle is a classic film that beautifully intertwines love and fate. However, it has its unsettling aspects as stated by Redditor West_Slice_7981 when they say: "Sleepless in Seattle. I love that movie, but when you get down to brass tacks Meg Ryan is stalking a grieving widow she became obsessed with from a radio call in show. I’ve seen true-crime documentaries that start the same way."

Meg Ryan's character, Annie, hears the charming voice of Sam (Tom Hanks) on a radio call-in show. She becomes obsessed with him, tracking him down across the country. This raises pertinent questions about personal boundaries and the importance of consent in pursuing love, reminding us of the thin line between love and obsession.

8 'Overboard' (1987)

Overboard is a rom-com with a premise that involves a man (Kurt Russell) kidnapping a woman (Goldie Hawn) suffering from amnesia and convincing her that they're happily married. Redditor chogram said, "In Overboard he literally kidnaps a woman with amnesia, turns her into a servant, tortures her, and eventually sleeps with her. But Kurt Russell is hot, and they fall in love, so all is forgiven."

This blatant manipulation and deceit, however, are glossed over in the quest for laughs. The movie seems to excuse such behavior if it leads to a happy ending. However, the ends don't justify the means, especially when it involves significant breaches of trust and respect.

7 'The Time Traveler's Wife' (2009)

The Time Traveler's Wife is the story of a man (Eric Bana) with a genetic disorder causing him to time travel involuntarily, appearing throughout a woman's life (Rachel McAdams) from her childhood. This raises issues of consent and power dynamics. The woman has no control over when or where the man appears, which can be intrusive and normalize an imbalance of power and control in relationships.

Redditor elizabnthe tries to justify the movie by saying, "My interpretation of it is that it's one of those 'bootstrap paradoxes'. She falls in love with him and later marries him because of knowing him from the time travel. But he also only time travels to her younger self because she's his wife. So they both don't per se have a choice. As both were steered towards the relationship by each other which is circular."

6 'Untamed Heart'

Telling the story of a shy busboy with a heart defect and a kind waitress, Untamed Heart highlights the issue of romanticizing unhealthy behaviors in relationships. The busboy's (Christian Slater) stalker-like tendencies could send the wrong message about what constitutes acceptable behavior and mask the reality of dealing with such behaviors in real-life relationships.

One user says, "Waitress's coworker stalks her every night when she walks home. He also sneaks into her room and watches her sleep. What's creepy about that? LMAO. I was obsessed with this movie when I was in middle school. I still have a nostalgic soft spot for it, but it's definitely a red flag romance."

5 'Sixteen Candles'

Sixteen Candles is an iconic teen rom-com is criticized for its casual approach to serious issues. Non-consensual encounters and racial stereotypes are portrayed light-hearted, comedically, sending a dangerous message that these issues aren't severe or consequential. It's a stark reminder to audiences and creators alike about the responsibility of media in shaping societal attitudes.

Redditor Papagena_ said, "Yeah. Loved this movie growing up, but in retrospect, that aspect is really bad. Plus Long Duk Dong’s character probably wouldn’t be considered culturally respectful or appropriate now…"

4 'The Notebook'

Often idealized for its depiction of enduring love, it's important to note that some users point out that Noah's (Ryan Gosling) relentless pursuit of Allie (Rachel McAdams), which includes threatening his own life to secure a date with her, is unhealthy. This narrative can romanticize obsessive and coercive behavior, which can be damaging in real-world relationships.

This is confirmed when Redditor ClaresRaccoon says, "I still say The Notebook is creepy and toxic. A guy who threatens to kill himself if a girl doesn’t agree to go out with him? Eww…" Due to this, one user claims, "Every time Rachel McAdams is in a rom-com, she's treated like absolute shit."

3 'Passenegers' (2016)

Passengers, metioned by Redditor Zimmy68 is a visually captivating sci-fi romance movie, where Chris Pratt's character, Jim, awakens Jennifer Lawrence's character, Aurora, from hibernation on a spaceship to keep him company, despite it meaning she'll die before reaching their destination. The film frames this act as a romantic gesture, glossing over the moral implications of Jim's decision.

The film is a stark reminder that even in the most fantastical narratives, issues of consent, autonomy, and ethical choices should be carefully considered, not romanticized or minimized. The movie provokes thought around the importance of individual agency and consent in a relationship, urging us to question the lengths we would go to for companionship.

2 'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

In the romantic comedy Never Been Kissed, a reporter (Drew Barrymore) goes undercover as a student at a school and falls in love with an English teacher (Michael Vartan). The romance between a teacher and a student who he believes is a teenager is immensely problematic. The power dynamic and deception involved are unsettling and send the wrong message about professional boundaries and the importance of trust in relationships.

Redditor eplmeng confirms this in their comment: "Never Been Kissed. You're supposed to be rooting for a high school student and her teacher to get together at the end."

1 'Grease' (1978)

Grease is a classic romantic musical-comedy that is criticized for the message it sends about changing oneself for love. Its casual approach to consent in certain scenes has garnered criticism, suggesting that manipulation, pressure, and deceit are acceptable means to secure a romantic relationship. This sends a troubling message to young audiences about self-worth and the nature of love.

"Grease. I can see the underlying idea of sexual freedom-being almost progressive I imagine in the '70s — but he does outright try to rape her. And he even admits he was going to rape her but she's actually the bad guy there for saying no. At least it seems critical of the date rape attempt by the newscaster? At least I interpreted it as critical by not having it happen, and a general creepy portrayal of the character," says Redditor elizabnthe.

