If you're a fan of investigative thrillers, you'll be glad to find out about the little treat that Lionsgate shared with Collider as we exclusively debut the trailer for Crescent City, a new movie that stars Terrence Howard (Empire) and Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1) as a duo of investigators that find themselves at their wit's end when a serial killer starts eliminating their victims at an accelerated pace. The movie premieres simultaneously in theaters and On Demand on August 16.

The trailer of Crescent City starts out as your usual thriller: Brian (Howard) and Luke (Morales) are two competent detectives who start to feel the pressure of a difficult investigation when three people get killed with similar patterns over the course of two months. They need to start racing against the clock in order to find the killer before they strike again.

The twist in the story seems to be when another detective comes in to help them. Jaclyn (Nicky Whelan) is hardly a by-the-book agent who is game for any unorthodox method if it means that it will ultimately help put the criminal behind bars. The problem is, how far can you compromise your ethics and your morals before you start looking like a criminal yourself? This is all underscored by the poster that we are also excited to exclusively share below:

Who's The Team Behind 'Crescent City?'

Crescent City is directed by RJ Collins, who's had plenty of experience directing thrillers. He made his feature film directing debut with American Sicario starring Danny Trejo and followed up with comedy/drama Don't Suck. For Crescent City, he teamed up with screenwriter Rich Ronat, who also worked with Collins in American Sicario. Ronat previously wrote the screenplay of The Rising Hawk and While We Sleep.

Movies like Crescent City always have the potential of becoming fan-favorites, not only because audiences get heavily invested in trying to figure out the clues but also because the twists in these types of stories can be talked about for years, as it happened with fan-favorite titles like Se7en, Gone Girl and The Silence of the Lambs. The cast of Crescent City also features Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), Weston Cage (Lord of War), Michael Sirow (Boneyard), Reema Sampat (Orange Is The New Black), Eduard Osipov (For All Mankind) and Rose Lane Sanfilippo (Cabin Girl).

Crescent City premieres in theaters and on VOD on August 16. You can watch our exclusive trailer below:

