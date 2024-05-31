The Big Picture Barry Keoghan has joined the star-studded cast of Crime 101, joining Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

Keoghan's impressive acting resume includes Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Green Knight.

Crime 101 is described in the vein of Michael Mann's Heat, with plot details being kept under wraps.

A film high on the early list of the most anticipated theatrical releases for 2025 just added another star to an already impressive cast. A new report from Deadline revealed that Barry Keoghan has joined Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in the cast of Crime 101, a live-action adaptation of Don Winslow's novella. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but it's been described in a similar vein to Michael Mann's Heat, the 1995 heist thriller starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer. The original novel follows a group of jewel thefts that take place up and down the West Coast which police believe are related to Colombian drug cartels.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal was previously believed to appear alongside Hemsworth in the project, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, and Ruffalo took his place shortly after. Now Keoghan is fresh off an appearance in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air with Austin Butler and Callum Turner. He also had his upcoming film, Bird, from writer/director Andrea Arnold, debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where Keoghan's performance was widely lauded. Bart Layton, best known for his previous work writing and directing Animals Animals and the 2009 TV series The Fugitive Chronicles, will serve as the scribe and direct Crime 101.

Keoghan Is One of the Hottest Names in Hollywood

While Keoghan has already made waves in 2024 with Bird and Masters of the Air, it doesn't stop there for the young Irish actor. He starred opposite Jacob Elordi in one of the most talked-about films of 2023 in Saltburn, the dark comedy/psychological thriller which currently sits at 71% from critics and 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In the year prior, he performed so forcefully in The Banshees of Inisherin alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson that all three were nominated for Best Performance, Farrell for Leading and Keoghan and Gleeson for Supporting. Co-star Kerry Condon also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but despite the film's nine nominations, it failed to bring home a single award. Keoghan also played small roles in the Dev Patel-led The Green Knight, and even played the Joker in a short scene in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Crime 101 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Keoghan in Saltburn, now streaming on Prime Video.

Saltburn 6 10 Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama

