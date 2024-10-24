Hardly 24 hours after it was announced that Chris Hemsworth would play a live-action version of Prince Charming, another of his intriguing upcoming projects is further building out its ensemble. A new report from Deadline revealed that Monica Barbaro, best known for her role in Top Gun: Maverick, will star in Crime 101 alongside Hemsworth and his long-time Marvel colleague, Mark Ruffalo. Plot details about the film are being kept under wraps, but the novella it's based on follows a veteran jewel thief named Davis who plans a complex and intricate high-stakes heist that takes place along the Pacific Coast. Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry have also been tapped for roles in the film, but similar to the plot, details about their characters are being kept under wraps as well. Bart Layton will write and direct.

Barbaro's role in Top Gun: Maverick may be her most notable, but she's also starred in several projects since then with some big names including Arnold Schwarzenegger in FUBAR, the action thriller/comedy that dropped last year and is streaming on Netflix. She also starred alongside Diego Boneta in the Paramount+ Original Holiday film, At Midnight, which came after her role in Forspoken, the expansive RPG video game that was released in 2023. Before starring in Top Gun: Maverick, Barbaro also appeared alongside Brian d'Arcy James in The Cathedral, the drama streaming on Mubi, and she also played a small role in Slumptown, the police procedural series starring Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson that was canceled after one season. She will next star opposite Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic from director James Mangold.

What Have the Other ‘Crime 101’ Stars Been Up to Lately?

Crime 101 lead Chris Hemsworth has been busy thus far this year, already starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and lending his voice to Transformers One, the animated Transformers flick still playing in theaters. Berry is fresh off roles in Never Let Go and The Union, and Ruffalo recently starred in Poor Things alongside Emma Stone and has also been tapped for a role opposite Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17. Barry Keoghan made headlines with his performance in Saltburn, and he also starred in Masters of the Air alongside Austin Butler and will next appear in Bird.

Crime 101 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Barbaro in Top Gun: Maverick, now streaming on Paramount+.

