Whether alone or combined, the comedy and crime genres are quite popular in media, often drawing audiences in with their entertaining narratives. Although these two categories are seemingly polar opposites, it has been proven time and time again that they can actually be quite complementary, resulting in hilarious tales that provide audiences with a fun time in front of the screen.

While the genre has been explored on the big screen several times, television manages to do just as much of a brilliant job of blending the two. The Gentlemen, for one, which premiered just this month, has proven to be just as great as the film on which it is based. But which are other great examples? From The End of the F***ing World to Barry, we look back at the best comedy crime TV shows.

10 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017 - 2019)

Creator: Jonathan Entwistle

Although unfortunately short-lived (its ending was great, nonetheless), The End of the F***ing World is well worth a watch. Starring Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther as Alyssa and James, this Jonathan Entwistle series is based on the mini-comics by Charles Forsman of the same name. It centers around a pair of unconventional teenagers who, after forging an unlikely bond, embark on a mission to find her real father.

Dealing with some poignant themes like sexual assault and generational trauma, The End of the F***ing World provides audiences with an intriguing take on the crime and comedy genre by adding coming-of-age elements to the mix. On top of its creative writing, the British Academy Television Awards "Best Drama Series" is beautifully shot and scored, with two pretty solid central acting performances by its two lead actors.

9 'Wednesday' (2022 -)

Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Netflix's 2022 hit series Wednesday has not fallen short of expectations — the Jenna Ortega-led show has cemented her as one of the most influential rising stars working today (it even earned her a huge Instagram following) and deservedly received critical acclaim. It follows the titular character's years as a student as she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities and solve a mystery that involves both her parents.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday is a gloomy watch set against the visually pleasing backdrop of a "dark academia" setting that is perfectly fit to cozy up with during autumn and winter. For audiences on the lookout for a crime comedy that is fun but lighthearted and spooky but not too scary, Wednesday may be the right pick. Its memorable characters, well-crafted suspense, and dark but striking imagery make it one of the best shows in its genre.

8 'Orange is the New Black' (2013 - 2019)

Creator: Jenji Kohan

Jenji Kohan's crime drama comedy series is a fan-favorite for good reason. In addition to its talented cast that helps anchor it, Orange is the New Black provides audiences with an engrossing premise following Taylor Schilling's Piper Chapman, who was convicted of a decade-old crime of transporting drug money and must serve 18 months behind bars.

Dealing with themes of identity, sexuality, and race while shedding light on the American prison system and satirizing stereotypes about Black and Latin women and queer people, Kohan's hilarious crime comedy series provides audiences with a good amount of well-written drama, too. A huge reason behind its popularity is the incredible, all-female ensemble cast it features, which was not often seen on television at the time it was released.

7 'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

Creator: Tom Kapinos

While originally canceled by FOX after three seasons, Netflix thankfully picked up this Tom Kapinos show and hoisted it to higher grounds. Starring Tom Ellis in a career-defining role and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Lucifer follows the titular protagonist who decides he's had enough of Hell and spends some time on Earth to get a better grasp of humanity, where he eventually teams up with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and helps her solve crimes.

Lucifer Morningstar's redemption arc and character development throughout the show is nothing short of incredible; the characters featured in the series, as well as Lucifer's connection with each one of them, in addition to its gripping storyline, play a part in making it a memorable watch that will steal a few chuckles from viewers. While it features hilarious comedic bits, though, Lucifer also manages to play on audiences' heartstrings.

6 'Castle' (2009 - 2016)

Creator: Andrew W. Marlowe

In the same vein as Lucifer (in that it is a crime comedy that features a male-female detective duo with an irresistible dynamic) is the fan-favorite Castle, created by Andrew W. Marlowe. The series focuses on novel writer Rick Castle (Nathan Fillion) and Detective Beckett's (Stana Katic) bond as the two join forces after a psychopath commits murders based on the former's books.

Perfectly blending action, comedy, crime, and drama, Castle is essential for anyone who likes the genre, not to mention that the incredible chemistry between Fillion and Katic alone makes it worth the while. Whether readers are fans of romance or mystery (or both) and are looking for a good laugh, Castle is a great pick, which is why it was a major success for ABC back when it premiered in 2009 and remains a favorite.

5 'Psych' (2006 - 2014)

Creator: Steve Franks

At the center of Steve Franks' silly Psych is James Roday's Shawn Spencer, a self-proclaimed psychic who makes his living pretending he has been gifted with otherworldly powers. However, questions about whether he can pretend forever arise when Spencer is hired as a consultant, along with his reluctant best friend, to help solve complicated cases.

A top-notch crime comedy through and through, this fun 2006 series should take a spot on the watchlist of anyone looking to get into the niche genre. With layered characters and a cheery premise, Pysch is guaranteed to keep boredom at bay; it's not for no reason that it was the highest-rated US basic cable television premiere of 2006 (though the viewership has decreased through time, resulting in its cancelation).

4 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013 - 2021)

Creators: Dan Goor, Michael Schur

Starring Andy Samberg as the iconic Jake Peralta, Brooklyn Nine-Nine introduces viewers to a team from the NYPD's 99th Precinct, which includes Jake's competitive partner Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), the tough and independent Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), and Jake's best friend Detective Charles Boyle, who also has a crush on Rosa.

Exceptionally funny and entertaining, this police procedural comedy crime show breaks the mystery genre's rules and is a must-see that has been acclaimed by worldwide critics (the first season took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Samberg won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor in a Television Series). Furthermore, it sends out poignant messages about serious issues like race and gender. If audiences are familiar with other sitcoms like The Office (and enjoy them), they might want to give this one a shot.

3 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021)

Creators: John Hoffman, Steve Martin

Critically acclaimed since its debut, Only Murders in the Building is one of the best projects in Selena Gomez's entire career and even earned her two Golden Globe Award nominations. Also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short (and even Meryl Streep), this crime comedy show centers around three New York City neighbors who, in addition to sharing an apartment and a love for true crime, also share the fact that they're embroiled in a real-life murder.

Martin and John Hoffman's show is incredibly well-written, featuring likable characters — particularly the original trio — and an intriguing plot. Additionally, the jokes are clever and totally hilarious, making it a fun viewing throughout. With so many award nominations under its belt, Only Murders in the Building is a true television success in the comedy and crime genres.

2 'The Gentlemen' (2024 -)

Creator: Guy Ritchie

After the success of Guy Ritchie's film of the same name, The Gentlemen Universe has returned to the big screen, though this time with Divergent's Theo James in the lead role. Combining action, comedy, and crime, Ritchie's show follows aristocratic Eddie as he inherits the family estate following his father's death and unearths that his home is a huge weed empire.

Although The Gentlemen has only been out for a few days now, it has proven to live up to the hype the film got and certainly lived up to its potential so far, exceeding the expectations of fans of the Guy Ritchie film as well. With new characters and an equally engaging narrative, this huge Netflix hit deserves a spot among the best crime comedy television shows.

1 'Barry' (2018 - 2023)

Creators: Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the hilarious dark comedy show Barry focuses on a depressed, low-level hitman from the Midwest as he moves to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an actor who is having an affair with a mobster's wife only to get caught up in the city's theater arts scene with incredible results.

This Primetime Emmy Award winner series is one of the best shows made in the last fifteen years, especially in the crime and dark comedy genres. What's so great about Berg and Hader's celebrated series is how it manages to touch on serious existential topics like loneliness, depression, and guilt while also delivering a top-tier, bitter Hollywood satire through its portrayal of the Los Angeles art setting.

