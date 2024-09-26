Are you looking for more crime based shows in your life? Well, you might want to focus your time on Pluto TV! The streaming app provides fans with series about investigators, detectives, and more shows they can watch to keep their love of the genre alive. Who doesn't love to watch detectives being good at their jobs for once? And these shows are rolling out as part of their October release as part of their Crime/Drama channel.

If you want more crime dramas in your life, then the More Crime Drama channel is the place for you! They have some of our favorite cops on the job there, now including both The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles. Currently, the channel provides fans with episodes of Without a Trace and FBI. Come October, we're have some pretty fun titles to see on the platform. If you aren't into Kyra Sedgwick as the titular Closer, then maybe you will want to see Walker Texas Ranger, MacGyver, JAG, and Diagnosis Murder on the channel.

The official press release for the October schedule described the additions to the channel as follows: "Crime never sleeps, and with another full channel of the best criminal investigators on television working the case, neither will you. Keep the mysteries coming with More Crime Drama, any time of day on Pluto TV."

There's a Comfort To These Shows

More often than not, we go back to shows like The Closer because when someone is good at their job, it delights an audience. Crime dramas are some of the more successful shows on television because people are fascinated by those who can protect and serve in the best of ways. Right now, Pluto TV has some of the best investigators on the platform. Splitting the day up with a couple of episodes of each show, you can catch all your favorite detectives in one place. The Closer, which ran for seven seasons and had Sedgwick star as Brenda Leigh Johnson, is just the latest in a great line-up.

There is a wide range of shows there too. Elementary is currently on their roster and so if Pluto TV has Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes, they really do have the best of the best. Sometimes, putting on a channel like this and just letting it play is exactly what fans want. Shows like The Closer will join the line-up starting on October 1.

The Closer Release Date June 13, 2005 Cast Kyra Sedgwick , J.K. Simmons , Corey Reynolds , Robert Gosset , G.W. Bailey , Anthony John Denison , Michael Paul Chan , Jon Tenney Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

