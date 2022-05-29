There's a reason why year after year, audiences are inundated with a plethora of films steeped in the "crime" genre. Simply put, the world is just plain interesting. Crime films, when done well, have the ability to make the viewer run a full gauntlet of emotions, from terror to laughter with a heap in between.

RELATED:Underrated Crime Films You Probably Haven't Seen Before

Through sheer volume alone, there are bound to be a selection of gems that will go under the radar. Movies that don't get their due because for whatever reason, they didn't make a notable splash upon release. Luckily, there's never been a time in history where films are as accessible as they are now, so you can easily track down these recent gritty crime films if you're looking for some quality story telling.

Shot Caller - (2017)

Recently released from prison, a man is forced by the leaders of his gang to orchestrate a major crime with a brutal rival gang on the streets of Southern California. Criminally underrated, Shot Caller is a brutal portrayal of a man and how one stupid mistake can alter your life forever. From the surprising range of emotion that star (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) puts on display to the ALWAYS reliable (Jon Bernal) who just commands attention when on the screen, this movie isn't for everyone, but genre fans will love it.

Steeped in realism, it paints a somber and tense mood as the audience gets flung emotionally with almost every scene. To give away any more of the story would prove a disservice to the film as it's a little spoilery. There are twists and turns a-plenty, and it gives you a perfect character study of what a desperate man will do when faced with adversity. There are genuine moments of pure emotion as the drama swells with some of the swings in the movies narrative. It’s a prison film, a crime flick, a story of redemption and a glimpse at the fascinating world of gangs and what they mean to the people in it.

Once Up A Time In London (2019)

An authentic British period crime drama set in the 1930s tells the true story two of London's most notorious gangsters, Billy Hill (Leo Gregory) and Jack 'Spot' Comer (Terry Stone), and the battles they fought for control of the criminal streets of London.

Spanning decades, it reenacts the rise and fall of a country wide criminal organization involved in guns, gambling, prostitution, bribery and murder that lasted until the mid-fifties. Hill and Comer were the criminal pioneers that inspired the Kray Brothers and countless other criminals enticed by a life of crime.

The Traitor (2019)

The fascinating, Italian language true-crime story of Tommaso Buscetta. A 80s era Sicilian Mafia Crime Boss who was the first ever to turn pentitio (informer) and testify against the Sicilian mafia. There's a war boiling over in the streets of Italy as the 2 biggest crime families fight over control of the heroine trade. Hoping to avoid the fall-out, Buscetta flees to Brazil to wait out the conflict. Trying to lure him out of hiding, his enemies begin to murder his family members as he quickly comes to the conclusion that his days are numbered.

RELATED:Most Devastating Episodes From Crime TV Shows

Desperate, he goes to the authorities, turns himself in and sets in motion, a trial that captivates the nation and world. This film meticulously details the legal spectacle that unfolded as secrets of the Cosa Nostra were about to be divulged for the very first time in a legal setting.

Destroyer (2018)

You don't tend to think of (Nicole Kidman) when discussing gritty crime drama's, but 2018's Destroyer will have you seeing the Australian actor in a whole new light. At its essence, Destroyer is a cop, revenge drama uniquely told and amazingly acted about an LAPD detective who must revisit her undercover past in order to keep her life together. Kidman taps into a very different part of her acting repertoire here as she is virtually unrecognizable as the street weary LA cop on the verge of collapse.

With a stellar cast including Sebastian Stan Scoot McNairy and Tatiana Maslany the film is a gritty tapestry of emotion, violence and intrigue. A mystery that unfolds through flashbacks and culminates in a shocking finale is a stellar entry into the detective story genre and definitely worthy of its critical praise.

Calm With Horses (2019)

A quiet, yet powerful and intense story of an Irish mob enforcer and the circumstances that are pushing him to the edge. In the morbid underbelly of rural Ireland, ex-boxer (Cosmo Jarvis) has become a formidable and intimidating enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family. Doing his best to maintain a life and keep his family together, his loyalties are tested when his bosses order him kill for the first time.

RELATED:'Bad Lieutenant': An All-Time Crime Masterpiece About Sin And Forgiveness

(Barry Keoghan) also stars in a pivotal role as Jarvis's "friend" and showcases just how much talent he has as an up-and-coming actor. Though the pacing is a little slow, the performances and story more than make up for it as the story unfolds, and the audience is drawn further in.

Arkansas (2020)

Great performances raise the level of this run-of-the-mill crime story to truly enjoyable heights. Star and first time writer/director (Clark Duke) does an admirable job bringing this 2009 novel to life. Set in the criminal world of the Dixie Mafia, 2 drug runners, Duke and (Liam Hemsworth) find themselves in strife when a deal goes horribly wrong. Peppered with a slue of great off the wall characters, actors like (Vince Vaughn) and (John Malkovich) are having a blast portraying a crime king pin and corrupt police officer respectively here.

Joined by seasoned actors like the late Michael K. Williams and Vivica A Fox, the movie really hits its enjoyment stride when the audience is placed in these outlandish situations with the characters, all leading to a climax you don't see coming.

The Outfit (2022)

Headlined by Academy Award Winner (Mark Rylance), this 2022 crime drama may have slipped under the radar of many fans of the genre. Set almost entirely in one location, The Outfit is the story of a master British suit cutter who was forced to flee London's famous Saville Row and now finds himself running a suit store in Chicago circa 1956, in a neighborhood run by notorious gangsters.

RELATED:Underrated Crime Thrillers Everyone Should See

Featuring another great performance from (Zoey Duetch) as his apprentice, both are unwillingly caught up in a series of crimes that put them in peril and forces them to use their wits. The story unfolds, almost like a play, relying on the actors' ability to captivate the audience. For such a small production, the film does an amazing job incorporating great twists, an amazing pace and a climax worthy of your time invested in it.

The Informer (2019)

A solid entry into the crime thriller genre, the movie does everything that film fans love, well! Lead by (Joel Kinnaman), and showcasing a fantastic cast with; (Rosamund Pike), (Ana de Armis), (Common) and the always reliable (Clive Owens), The Informer is a gritty, action packed film, perfect for a lounge room movie night. Kinnaman plays an ex-marine, undercover FBI field agent who infiltrates a Polish crime organization and gets abandoned by his handlers. A set-up goes array, a city cop ends up dead, and he's backed into a corner.

Getting pressure from the police, the FBI and the Mob, he's forced to enter prison and run the polish drug trade for 5 years after his family is threatened. The audience is taken on a brutal and emotional story of survival, deception, morality and consequence.

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (2019)

Korean crime cinema has been thrilling worldwide audiences for years, with The Gangster, The Cop and the Devil adding to its legacy. An imaginative and insanely well executed detective story, it's about a cop who partners up with a ruthless crime boss to catch a maniacal serial killer. These tropes are very familiar to crime cinema fans, but it's the intertwining of all the worlds, mixed with the fast-paced direction of (Lee Won-tae) that keeps the movie pumping.

Anchored by a menacing performance from Eternals star (Lee Dong-seok) the film rises above your everyday crime saga and delivers an entertaining thrill ride for genre fans, guaranteed to send you out searching for more Korean crime action.

NEXT:10 Under-Appreciated Sci-Fi Movies Worth A Second Look

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Delivers Tom Cruise’s Career-Best Box Office Debut With $124 Million, $151 Million Over Extended Weekend

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ehab Rashed (2 Articles Published) More From Ehab Rashed

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe