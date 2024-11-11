Crime procedurals are prolific in the modern TV landscape. But, quantity certainly doesn't equal quality. While recent series like True Detective, Mindhunter and Mare of Easttown are tense, taut and captivating, viewers with an appetite for sophisticated procedural elements and engaging stories to match are always on the hunt for more.

Thankfully, there's more out there to enjoy. Some shows have managed to fly under the radar, like the American remake of Danish series The Killing. Others, like Search Party, have been overlooked because it isn't immediately clear they are in fact crime procedurals.

10 'Luther' (2010-2019)

Created by Neil Cross

Image via BBC One

Detective Chief Inspector John Luther (Idris Elba) is back working for the Serious Crime Unit. Luther took time away from his role as an investigator after a taxing and extensive case left him on the brink of a nervous breakdown. Despite being back in the deep end, Luther's keen attention to detail and obsessive insight into the minds of his suspects result in a high-solve rate.

TV in the UK often prioritizes quality over quantity, as demonstrated by Luther. The show's five seasons only have 20 episodes collectively. Despite being light on episodes, Luther gives audiences plenty of bang for their buck. Each episode is around an hour long and treats viewers to a dark and complex crime which needs to be solved.

Luther Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 4, 2010 Cast Idris Elba , Ruth Wilson , Steven Mackintosh , Indira Varma , Paul McGann , Saskia Reeves , Warren Brown , Dermot Crowley , Nikki Amuka-Bird , Aimee-Ffion Edwards Seasons 5 Story By Neil Cross Writers Neil Cross Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ , Prime Video Showrunner Neil Cross Expand

9 'Safe' (2018)

Created by Harlan Coben

Image Via Netflix

Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall) is struggling to put his life back together after the passing of his wife a year ago. Now a single father to two daughters, Tom must balance his home life with his work as a pediatric surgeon. Things become more difficult when Tom's 16-year-old daughter, Jenny (Amy James-Kelly), goes missing. With the help of his neighbor, Detective Sergeant Sophie Mason (Amanda Abbington), Tom begins trying to find his daughter and uncovering the web of secrets that stands in his way.

Written by crime author Harlan Coben, Safe is exactly the twisty and fast-paced mystery you would expect from a prolific novelist like Coben. Michael C. Hall grounds the series with an empathetic every-man performance (and an excellent British accent). At times, Safe veers into soap opera territory, but the series is better for it. The flourishes of melodrama and plot-contrivances are easy to stomach when the production value and performances are as solid as they are in this tense crime procedural.

Safe Release Date May 10, 2018 Cast Michael C. Hall , Audrey Fleurot , Marc Warren , Nigel Lindsay , Laila Rouass Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Alienist' (2018-2020)

Directed by David Caffrey, Jakob Verbruggen, Et al.

Image via Paramount Television

In the late 1890s, New York City is plagued by a rash of murders. The victims are all young, male sex workers, and police commissioner Teddy Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) is becoming desperate to solve the crimes. To aid in the search for the killer, he seeks the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl). Kreizler is a criminal psychologist, or as they were known at the time, an alienist. In addition to utilizing new and controversial investigation methods, Kreizler also enlists the help of illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and secretary to Roosevelt, Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning).

Part crime procedural and part crime history, The Alienist explores the technologies that were cutting edge in turn-of-the-century crime investigation. These real life historical details are peppered throughout the series, which explores one criminal investigation over the course of each season. Despite the historical touches, the main characters and crimes featured in The Alienist are entirely fictional.

Watch on Apple TV+

7 'The Night Of' (2016)

Created by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian

Image via HBO

College student Naz Khan (Riz Ahmed) lives a quiet life in Queens, New York. One evening, Naz sneaks out of his parents' house and takes his father's taxi on a joyride to the city. Along the way, he picks up a young woman named Andrea (Sofia Black-D'Elia) and the pair hit it off. They spend the night together, and when Naz wakes up in Andrea's bed, he finds her brutally murdered. Although he scrambles from the apartment, he is ultimately accused of the crime and must face trial.

Based on the first season of the British series Criminal Justice, The Night Of is more relevant than ever. The miniseries explores the difficulty of parsing ambiguity in the American legal system, and highlights the challenges faced by incarcerated people, regardless of their guilt or innocence. The procedural elements explored in The Night Of aren't as flashy as other crime series, but the portrayal of judicial red-tape and bureaucracy throughout the HBO series rings true.

6 'The Stranger' (2020)

Directed by Daniel O'Hara and Hannah Quinn

Image via Netflix

Adam Price (Richard Armitage) is a happily married family man. While attending his son's soccer game, Adam is approached by a stranger (Hannah John-Kamen). The stranger confronts Adam with shocking accusations regarding his wife and the paternity of his children and quickly disappears. Adam confronts his wife Corrine (Dervla Kirwan) about the experience, and she promises to explain it all. But, before she can, she goes missing.

Harlan Coben makes another appearance on this list, with The Stranger, a British miniseries based on Coben's novel of the same name. Despite only consisting of eight episodes, each episode of the miniseries packs a punch. The Stranger includes the intricacies and twists that viewers have come to expect from Coben's TV work and adaptations.

The Stranger Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 30, 2020 Cast Richard Armitage , Shaun Dooley , Jacob Dudman , Jennifer Saunders Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

5 'Defending Jacob' (2020)

Created by Mark Bomback

Image via AppleTV+

Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts who lives with his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) and teenage son Jacob (Jaeden Martell). Despite the conflict of interest, Andy ends up being the ADA assigned to the murder of one of his son's classmates. Early in the investigation, it becomes clear that Jacob had a history with the victim, and he ultimately becomes a suspect in the crime.

Based on the novel of the same name, Defending Jacob flips the script on some of the classic tropes of a courtroom drama. The added wrinkle of having a teenage suspect invites a plethora of new and complex themes surrounding the things children are capable of and just how unconditional a parent's love is. The A-list cast and excellent production design give Defending Jacob a sleek and big budget feel that's hard to come by in procedural television.

4 'American Vandal' (2017-2018)

Created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda

Image via Netflix

A Californian high school is rocked to its core when an unknown vandal draws 'phallic images' on the cars of 27 faculty members. The school board immediately accuses class clown Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) of the crime. As a result, Dylan is expelled. But, Dylan maintains his innocence, and as more unanswered questions arise, student Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) begins his own investigation into the vandalism.

A crime procedural gets the mockumentary treatment with American Vandal. Despite being a comedy first and foremost, American Vandal takes its procedural elements seriously, and the mystery at the heart of the show is compelling and filled with intrigue. The series has an extra layer for lovers of crime investigation documentaries and procedurals. In addition to investigating a mystery in earnest, American Vandal also satirizes and sends up many of the elements these genres are known for.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Killing' (2011-2014)

Created by Veena Sud

Image via AMC

Detective Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) dedicates most of her time to her career, which results in a strained and difficult personal life. Although she is hoping to retire to focus on her family and her own needs, she is assigned another murder case. Investigating the crime with her is rookie Detective Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman), who recently transferred from a long stint undercover where he investigated vice. The pair is initially an odd fit, with Linden adopting a dedicated and methodical approach to her work, and Holder acting more on instinct and impulse. Despite the incompatibility, the Detectives are determined to solve their case; the murder of a local teenage girl in Seattle.

While longer-form procedurals, which follow one mystery over the course of an entire season, have become par for the course, shows with this format were few and far between in the early 2010s. This is one of the many reasons that The Killing stood out among other crime dramas of its time. Another outlier was the show's protagonist. While the broody and dysfunctional detective is usually a role reserved for men, Mireille Enos embodies this character fully and authentically. These unconventional elements are carried over from The Killing's source material, a Danish TV series of the same name. Despite being a Western remake, The Killing stands on its own as a result of amazing performances and fascinating procedural elements.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Search Party' (2016-2022)

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter

Image via TBS

Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) is walking down the street in New York City when she sees a missing person poster. The young woman depicted on the poster is Chantal Witherbottom (Clare McNulty), whom Dory attended college with. Drowning in millennial-malaise, Dory decides that rescuing Chantal will give her the fulfillment she needs, and she recruits her friends and boyfriend to investigate Chantal's disappearance.

Search Party uses a crime and the subsequent investigation as the jumping off point for five wildly different but equally enthralling seasons of black comedy. While the text of the series is preoccupied with solving a mystery, the subtext that runs through every season of Search Party is the feebleness of a quarter-life-crisis, the desperation for contentment and the upper-middle-class obsession with feeling oppressed.