There are plenty of TV shows about criminals, whether they run their own empires like Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in The Sopranos or find an unlikely partner behind their family’s back like Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad. Some crime shows, however, focus on entire families who are all in on the nefarious activities. It might even be a family business that one or two bad apples have sucked everyone else into, or that has been part of the fabric of the DNA for decades.

The best TV crime families are compelling, dysfunctional, and have fractured dynamics. At any moment, one might not hesitate to take another out. In fact, that has happened on some of these shows. But they all have one thing in common: viewers are thankful they’re totally fictional because they would never want to cross paths with them.

10 The Donnellys

'The Black Donnellys' (2007)

NBC

Only lasting a single season, only half of the first season of The Black Donnellys aired on NBC, after which the rest was available to watch via the NBC website and iTunes, then later HDNet. The Paul Haggis drama was sorely underrated and canceled too early, telling the story of four Roman Catholic Irish American brothers living in New York and getting up to no good, engaging in petty and organized crime alongside the Irish Mob.

Narrated by the unreliable childhood friend Joey “Ice Cream,” the story dives into the tensions between the brothers, their Irish brethren, and conflicts with the Italians. Interestingly, the story was inspired by the real-life Black Donnellys from Haggis’ home country of Canada, a family of Irish immigrants who settled in a small town but were eventually attacked and killed, no convictions ever made.