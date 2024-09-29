Cinema has been fascinated with crime since the birth of the medium. Whether it's in period Westerns to the modern day all the way into the future, audiences are relentlessly drawn to stories of outlaws, the lines they cross, and the consequences they face giving the genre massive success with viewers and awards of the highest degree. This success arguably reached a pinnacle in the 1990s, as the crime genre saw a new renaissance and embraced the R rating.

As news coverage expanded and people became more aware of crime, their fascination grew. Driven by a maturation of the genre and an inspired crop of new directors, the crime movies of the 1990s saw new emphasis placed more and more on not only more visceral and exciting types of crime, but also on the mindset of those who committed it. While not all the decades genre entries in the genre are traditionally good, the 1990s produced one of the most stacked and influential rosters of films the crime genre has ever seen.

12 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Image via Warner Bros.

Set against the glitz and glamour of 1950s Hollywood, L.A. Confidential is a gritty, unflinching look at the murky underbelly hidden by tinsel town's elite. The film features a cast worthy of its Hollywood backdrop, as Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce portray detectives on various sides of corruption and violence within the L.A.P.D. alongside supporting players Kim Basinger, and Danny Devito, the trio of detectives weaves their way through a crisscrossing web of motivations and intentions.

Like most great film noirs, L.A. Confidential is based on a book and its literary origins shine through in the complexity of its characters and world. In adapting James Ellroy's novel, director Curtis Hanson paints a beautiful portrait of the shine and polish of golden age Hollywood, and juxtaposes that image with the bloody violence happening around it. L.A. Confidential simultaneously homages the classic detective stories that came before it, while updating them for the more thoughtful audiences of the 1990s.

11 'Point Break' (1991)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

The stereotypical crime movie is a gritty, realistic thriller that slowly builds. Point Break trades this in for a campy, bombastic action film that starts with a bang. This r-rated action-filled romp sees Keanu Reeves embody the role of Johnny Utah, an FBI operative who goes undercover with a gang of extreme sports-addicted bank robbers. Things quickly spiral out of control when Utah forges a kinship and rivalry with the gang's charismatic leader, Bodhi, portrayed by Patrick Swayze. In a distinctly 90s fashion, Point Break balances over-the-top action, line delivery, and drama, without ever sacrificing its emotional core.

Similar to undercover films like The Departed, Point Break showcases the allure of crime but lays particular emphasis on the rush of excitement that the lifestyle provides. In one of her best films, director Kathryn Bigelow injects the crime genre with adrenaline-pumping surfing, skydiving and r-rated action. Point Break represented a breath of fresh air in the crime genre when it premiered and its influence on action and thriller tales can still be felt today.

Point Break (1991) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 12, 1991 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Keanu Reeves , Patrick swayze , Gary Busey , Lori Petty Runtime 122 minutes

10 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Directed by Mike Newell

Image via Sony Pictures

Donnie Brasco takes an up-close and personal look at organized crime and those who commit it. Johnny Depp stars as Joseph Pistone, an FBI agent who goes undercover under the fake moniker Donnie Brasco, but forges a real friendship with low-level mobster Lefty Ruggerio (Al Pacino). Based on an unbelievable true story, the film uses the intricate relationship between pistone and ruggiero to explore themes of trust, loyalty, and the thin line between criminal and victim.

Depp gives a compelling performance of a law-man tempted towards a life of crime, and Pacino gives one of the best performances of his career as a man running on fumes, in simultaneous acceptance and denial of where his life has brought him. At the peak of their talents, the actors powerfully balance their roles as mentor and mentee, alongside their true identities as cop and criminal. Director Mike Newell effortlessly handles the movie's wealth of action and drama, making Donnie Brasco one of his best films, and a highlight for all those involved.

9 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

In his directorial debut, Quentin Tarantino showcased many of the trademarks he would come to be synonymous with. Reservoir Dogs is filled with sharp dialogue, impressive camera tricks, a stellar ensemble performance, and gratuitous levels of R-rated violence that would go on to make itself a cult classic, and its director a household name. Telling the story of a typical diamond heist in an atypical fashion, Reservoir Dogs focuses on the aftermath of a heist gone wrong involving eight well-dressed, well-armed criminals, without ever showing the heist.

Starring the talents of Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, and Steve Buscemi, Reservoir Dogs was hailed as a landmark of independent cinema when it was released. The actors' unique chemistry, the director's visionary style, and shocking scenes so graphic that even horror director Wes Craven walked out, made this film a hit with audiences despite its limited resources and budget. Though Tarantino would go on to tackle the crime genre again in films such as Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs stands on its own as a crime classic.

8 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Crime and mystery go hand in hand, and no film of the 1990s weaves the two threads together as seemlessly as The Usual Suspects. Framed as a story told through a police interrogation, the film spins a complicated tail of five criminals who banded together for a jewel heist, and the quest to capture their mythical employer, Keyser Söze. Filled with action, intrigue, and a shocking ending that still holds up, this thriller has remained massively popular since it's mid 90s debut.

Driven by legendary character actors; Chazz Palminteri, Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Baldwin, Benicio del Toro, and Kevin Spacey, The Usual Suspects brings a unique style and flair to the crime genre. The film is most known for its iconic twist ending, which unveils the true identity of the mysterious Keyser Söze and adds new depths to the film's themes of power, trust and truth. Whether experienced for the first time or re-watched through the lense of its shocking reveal, The Usual Suspects is a mind-boggling film worthy of being watched again and again.

7 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Working Title Films

Cult classic comedy, The Big Lebowski is one of the most distinctive and unique movies of all time. Directed by the visionary Coen Brothers and filled with the duo's quirky dialogue, eccentric characters, and thoughtful noir story telling, the iconic stoner comedy has also become one of the most referenced and homaged films ever.

The film follows Jeff Bridges as Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, who becomes entangled in a drug deal gone wrong when he is mistaken for his father, the titular "Big" Lebowski. Joined by unforgettable turns from John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Juliann Moore, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and more, The Big Lebowski provides classic moment after classic moment and iconic quote after iconic quote.

6 'Falling Down' (1993)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

The majority of crime movies focus on premeditated, organized crime. Falling Down portrays the crimes of a man who simply breaks. Michael Douglas portrays the laid off, broken down, William Foster who, when his car breaks down on a hot summer day, takes his rage out on his fellow Los Angeles citizens. In the midst of a boom in the average viewer's interest in crime, Falling Down portrays criminals not as sadistic serial killers, or organized gangsters, but as relatively normal people pushed to their edge.

As William Foster rampages through the city, Michael Douglas and director Joel Schumacher walk a fine line in portraying the character as sympathetic in circumstances but unjustified in his actions and targets. The film was controversial upon release and remains so, but its showcase of systemic issues and unflinching look at crimes of passion, have given it staying power and relevance to this day.

5 'Fargo' (1996)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via MGM

As a writer and director team, the Coen Brothers are masters at intricate character portraits, and none of their works showcase this talent better than the quirky midwestern crime thriller Fargo. Set against the backdrop of a freezing Minnesota, in what claims to be a true story, a shlubby middle-class husband (played by William H. Macy) attempts to conjure up some quick money by hiring two thugs to kidnap his own wife. Its an abnormal starting point that leans into its black comedy absurdist charm with every shocking twist and turn.

Fargo was a smash hit with critics upon release, owing to its unique setting, bold storytelling decisions, and an incredible Oscar-winning performance by Frances McDormand. Like the TV series that would follow it, Fargo keeps viewers guessing with a tight, character-focused script that tackles understandable themes such as greed, compassion, and nihilism in ways that stick inside the audience's audience's mind for weeks after.

4 'The Silence of The Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

The Silence of the Lambs brought audiences of the 90s up close and personal with a new type of criminal: the Serial Killer. This 1991 crime horror film focused on F.B.I. agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she attempts to capture a wanted killer by gleaning insights from the incarcerated murderer, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). The winner of all five major categories at the Oscars, The Silence of the Lambs brought audiences face to face with the mentality of the sociopathic and psychotic members of the criminal world.

The highlight of the film, of course, is Anthony Hopkins' iconic performance as the eloquently spoken, yet brutal-in-nature Hannibal Lecter. Hopkins, in concert with director Jonathan Demme, creates one of the most haunting and memorable serial killers ever put on screen. Foster also excels in her role as the tormented agent Starling, and the chemistry between her and Hopkins creates some of the most chilling and influential scenes ever seen in the genre.