For as long as film has played a part in larger contemporary culture, there has been an inherent fascination with bringing to life stories that depict things outside the scope of everyday people, with the life of crime being a deeply fascinating topic to explore. From tension-filled thrillers like The Silence of the Lambs and Uncut Gems to widely beloved dramas like The Shawshank Redemption, there is a wide variety and near-limitless possibilities for crime films.

Even in the latest year, 2024, the genre has proven to be not only highly prolific in its wide variety of different perspectives on crime films, but also more beloved and successful than ever before. Many different genres have tackled the thematic and elements of crime stories in their execution, ranging from terrifying horror films to scathing satirical comedies. The year has seen many memorable and exceptional crime films that will maintain powerful legacies as some of the best offerings possible in crime filmmaking.

10 'MaXXXine'

Directed by Ti West

The third film in Ti West's trilogy of period-piece horror films, MaXXXine sees adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) finally getting her big break in 1980s Hollywood. Considering the life-threatening difficulties that she went through X, she won't let anyone stand in the way of her path into the limelight and celebrity status. The film has a more distinct crime angle than previous entries in the trilogy, seeing Maxine's rise to fame threatened by a mysterious killer who has been laying waste to the young starlets of Hollywood.

MaXXXine employs a similar style of abrasive bloodshed and character study that made the previous films in the trilogy so effective, with its signature 80s crime angle only further amplifying these inherent strengths. Goth once again provides an exceptional leading performance that gives additional layers and depth to an already deeply intricate and nuanced character, showing clear growth and evolution since the character's initial introduction.

9 'Monkey Man'

Directed by Dev Patel

The feature-length directorial debut of acclaimed actor Dev Patel, Monkey Man employs a John Wick-style action revenge thriller approach to the criminal underworld of India. The film sees Patel in the leading role as Kid, a mysterious young man who has been living on scraps earned from an underground fight club where he wears a gorilla mask and is frequently beaten by more popular fighters. His years of suppressed rage suddenly find themselves boiling to the surface as he enacts a plan to infiltrate the elite class of the city, where he can finally enact his revenge.

There is an undeniable passion and vigor that is ever present throughout Monkey Man that easily makes the film one of Patel's best cinematic outings. The film combines the tendencies and filmmaking strategies of both American and Indian action films alike to create a one-of-a-kind crime-thriller experience that revels in its glorious and refined execution. It paints a great picture of Patel's future as an action director as one of the year's biggest surprises.