In a decade when crime features like The Silence of the Lambs, Fargo, and The Usual Suspects were winning Oscars, filmmakers seeking to make their mark in the genre were challenged to meet the precedent. While many succeeded, there's a canon of 90s crime movies that were simply terrible, unwatchable, and left behind; however, among that crop is a batch of flicks that are so bad, they're good. Titles like this fail miserably with critics but secure a legacy with audiences who recognize that all the flaws and missteps are the exact reasons said title is actually worth watching.

While the so-bad-it's-good genre is the backbone of the B-movie industry, there are plenty of mainstream theatrical releases that fit the bill. Whether they are laughably awful from poor dialogue, misplaced action sequences, or just weak performances and storylines, these crime features find a home in a genre that celebrates the misfortunes of their production.

10 'Inspector Gadget' (1999)

Directed by David Kellogg

For the generations that grew up with this 90s Disney classic, Inspector Gadget clearly exhibits all the signs of a movie that is so inherently bad it's entertainingly good. Following a devastating accident, security officer John Brown (Matthew Broderick) takes on a new identity as a cybernetic police officer, Inspector Gadget, with the help of a brilliant inventor, Brenda (Joely Fisher). Desperate for Brenda's research and technological advancements, the evil Sanford Scolex (Rupert Everett) schemes to destroy the city with it.

Inspector Gadget is sensory overload with its quick edits, loud and explosive action sequences, and unique performances; however, the theme song and iconic jingle unlock core memories for its original viewing audience. While a PG movie about a human Swiss-Army Knife seems off-the-wall, it's exactly why Inspector Gadget is among the best so-bad-it's-good crime movies of the 1990s.

9 'Snake Eyes' (1998)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The trailer alone set expectations low for this film, making it one that audiences knew would be entertainingly bad. Snake Eyes stars Nicolas Cage as Detective Rick Santoro, a ruler breaker with an extreme personality, who attends a high-profile boxing match only to find himself thrust into a murder investigation, locking down the entire arena to piece together who assassinated the Defense Secretary in attendance.

Cage is joined by a star-studded line-up, including Gary Sinise, John Heard, Carla Gugino, and Stan Shaw. Set against the backdrop of an Atlantic City casino, Brian De Palma sets audiences up for sequences of chaotic, glittering paranoia that allow audiences to call the bluffs and call out all the cards. Snake Eyes gets its entertainment value from Nicolas Cage being Nicolas Cage and from its failure to successfully produce an arthouse thriller.

8 'Judge Dredd' (1995)

Directed by Danny Cannon

A popcorn so-bad-it's-good feature, Judge Dredd is one of the many crime-fighting features to sizzle during the 90s. Oscar-nominated Sylvester Stallone stars as the titular character, a police officer in a dystopian society where officers wield judiciary power; however, Dredd has been accused of a crime he didn't commit and embarks on a path to clear his name and eliminate his murderous adversary.

Judge Dredd is a film that self-sabotages, but that is key to the entertainment value. It's an obvious departure from the comic book source material and the elevated violence doesn't do it any favors; however, it's a guilty pleasure 90s crime film that is best served with a healthy dose of razzing and commentary from the audience.

7 'The Rookie' (1990)

Directed by Clint Eastwood