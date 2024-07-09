Crime movies continue to be one of the most popular genres in cinema. It’s a genre that has a great sense of diversity to it; crime films can be as dark and atmospheric as The Godfather, as intense and pulsating as Uncut Gems, or as silly and fun as The Nice Guys. There's a fungibility to the genre that makes it more inviting to many types of cinephiles who look for different types of attributes when it comes to their crime stories. However, it’s always interesting to see a standout action scene in an otherwise straightforward crime film.

There’s a very close correlation between the action and crime genres. Many classic action films, such as Dirty Harry or Die Hard, have a substantial crime sublot that adds tension to the story. However, there are also many crime films that have incredible stunt pieces, even if they don’t generally fall into the “action” category. Here are ten crime movies with incredible action scenes.

10 ‘The French Connection’ (1971)

Directed by William Friedkin

The French Connection is one of the best crime movies ever made, and won a trio of major Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director for William Friedkin, and Best Actor for Gene Hackman’s now iconic portrayal of Popeye Doyle. Although it was an uncompromising look at the drug trade, The French Connection features one of the most brilliant car chases in cinema history. Freidkin even had to break a few traffic laws in order to pull off the most ambitious sequence of his career.

The French Connection’s car chase became so famous that it spawned a franchise, as the underrated sequel The French Connection II from director John Frankenheimer featured more extensive action scenes. Its influence on the industry is quite profound; it's unlikely that there would be modern car chase thrillers like Drive, Collateral, and Baby Driver if it was not for the precedent that Friedkin’s masterpiece set in 1971.

9 ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ (1975)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

Based on an unbelievable true story that is in some ways wilder than the film itself, Dog Day Afternoon set the template for what all great heist movies would look like going forward. Al Pacino received an Academy Award nomination for his performance as the New York hustler Sonny, who attempts to rob a major bank in order to pay for his boyfriend's sex change operation. The heist scene itself is absolutely riveting, even if the film itself is more focused on Sonny’s complicated psychology.

The intimacy and intensity that Pollack attained with Dog Day Afternoon was highly influential within the development of heist cinema moving forward, as the film is both critical and empathetic of its main character. It’s impressive that a film made in 1975 (that was based on a story that was even older) still feels just as electrifying as many modern action thrillers.

8 ‘Hardcore’ (1979)

Directed by Paul Schrader

While Paul Schrader is best known as the screenwriter behind the Martin Scorsese masterpieces Raging Bull and Taxi Driver, he’s also an accomplished filmmaker in his own right who has helmed many crime classics. Hardcore is perhaps the darkest film of Schrader’s entire career; George C. Scott gives a brilliant performance as a lonely father who discovers that his daughter has been taken advantage of by the adult film industry. Hardcore ends with a shocking action scene in which Scott’s character pulls a gun on his daughter’s abusers.

Hardcore’s action scene works because it serves as an exciting climax to a film that was more slowly paced up until that point. It was also an impressive work of physicality on Scott’s behalf, as he did a good job at playing an aging character who pushed his body to its physical limits.

7 ‘Heat’ (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Heat was the film that famously united Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on screen together for the first time; while the two had technically co-starred together in The Godfather: Part II, Michael Mann paired the two all-time great actors up against each other in an infamous diner scene that has become legendary. However, Heat contains several amazing robbery sequences that rank among the most technically accomplished moments of Mann’s entire career.

While the film is at its heart a character drama about obsession and escalation, the action scenes in Heat are instrumental in establishing the moral values of both Neil and Vince as they risk their lives. Mann has strongly hinted that a sequel to Heat based on his novel will be one of his next major projects, and it's likely that the follow up will feature even more elaborate action scenes than its predecessor.

6 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Director Brian De Palma is often considered to be the heir apparent to Alfred Hitchcock because of his mastery of suspense, intrigue, and voyeurism. De Palma’s 1987 masterpiece The Untouchables was an incredible crime epic about the Chicago cop Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner) and his attempts to take down Al Capone (Robert De Niro) at the height of the prohibition era. Although it's a very strong character drama that won Sean Connery an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, The Untouchables ends with a jaw dropping slow motion gun fight that ends the story on a high note.

The Untouchables was one of the first films to prove the merit of using slow motion effects. It’s unlikely that directors like Chad Stahelski, Zack Snyder, or the Wachowski sisters would have been able to implement slow motion in the same way if it wasn't for the precedent that De Palma set.

5 ‘Snatch’ (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Snatch is easily one of the most entertaining films that Guy Ritchie has ever made, as it combines the quirky characters, profane dialogue, inane subplots, and pitch black sense of humor that make him such a unique artist. While the character interactions are what make the film a modern classic, Snatch includes some incredible boxing scenes involving Brad Pitt’s character. It was one of the first indications that Pitt was actually a fairly intense action star, and not just the clean cut pretty boy that he had occasionally been dismissed as being.

While the action is still relatively sparse, Snatch proved that Ritchie was capable of including exciting fight scenes within his crime comedies. Ritchie later made more straightforward action films when he directed The Man From U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and both installments in the Sherlock Holmes duology.

4 ‘Eastern Promises’ (2007)

Directed by David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg may be best known for his work within the body horror subgenre, but Eastern Promises proved that he was capable of making excellent crime thrillers with shocking twists. Eastern Promises is a brutal examination of the gangster lifestyle that featured an Academy Award nominated performance from Viggo Mortensen. The entire film is bleak and unsparing, but the infamous naked bathroom fight in Eastern Promises is among the most uncomfortable to watch action scenes in the history of the gangster genre.

Mortensen’s commitment to the physicality of the sequence makes it more intense, and helps end the film on a particularly disturbing note. While Eastern Promises is certainly a film that may be too brutal for the faint of heart, Cronenberg’s subversion of the male gaze makes it well worth considering as an insightful, transgressive work of crime cinema.

3 ‘The Town’ (2010)

Directed by Ben Affleck

The Town is essentially an extended tribute from director Ben Affleck to the work of Michael Mann; while it's set in Affleck’s home town of Boston, the style and themes are very similar to Mann classics like Heat, Thief, and Manhunter. Although it's a film that gets far deeper than most heist thrillers, the bank robbery scenes in The Town are quite exciting and brutally unsparing. Affleck gets into the nuances of what actions the robbers need to go through in order to pull off their daring mission.

There’s nothing more important in an action or crime movie than having great characters, and The Town has an incredible ensemble of terrific actors. While Jeremy Renner’s performance as a defiant bank robber earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, The Town also features strong work from Jon Hamm, Pete Postlethwaite, Chris Cooper, and Rebecca Hall among others.

2 ‘Sicario’ (2015)

Directed by Denis Villenueve

Sicario was the perfect merger of the neo-western sensibilities of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and the burgeoning intensity of director Denis Villenueve. Set amidst the border conflict between the United States and Mexico, Sicario follows the innocent FBI Agent Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt) as she is forced to work with the hitman Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) and the corrupt CIA operative Matt Graves (Josh Brolin) to take down a powerful drug lord. The highway shootout sequence and Alejando’s final revenge mission are among the most well constructed action sequences in recent memory.

Sicario examines the cyclical nature of violence and never ending cycle of revenge, so the prominence of the action sequences are not all that surprising. When crafting the film’s underrated sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, director Stefano Sollima put more emphasis on the conflicts that Alejandro gets into when trying to spark a war between two rival drug factions.

1 ‘Good Time’ (2017)

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

Directors Josh and Benny Safdie have helped create a unique subgenre of crime cinema that succeeds in making the audience as uncomfortable as possible. Good Time examines an absolute nightmare scenario for a bank robber (Robert Pattinson) who is forced to come up with a sizable portion of cash very quickly after his brother is prisoned during a heist gone awry. The botched bank robbery scene and subsequent foot chase are the inciting incidents that kick off the narrative of Good Time.

The Safdie brothers do a great job at creating an intimate crime thriller that never lets go of its sense of tension until it reaches its shocking conclusion. Given how masterfully they are able to blend moments of character development with high stakes setpieces, it would be fascinating to see what the Safdies would do if they were ever handed the reins to a more traditional action thriller.

