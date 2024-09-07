Australian cinema has a rich history of exploring the darker corners of human nature through crime movies. In fact, the Australian crime movie The Story of the Kelly Gang, released in 1906, was the world's first full-length narrative feature film. From the sunburned outback to the shadowy corners of the suburbs, Australian filmmakers have consistently delivered movies that are as raw as they are riveting, as they explore societal issues.

From true crime cases to character studies, Australian crime movies vary greatly. This list highlights the ten best Australian crime movies. From the toxic family dynamic in The Boys to neo-Nazi skinhead gangs in Romper Stomper, these movies left their mark on the industry and audiences.

10 'The Boys' (1998)

Directed by Rowan Woods

Close

The Boys follows Brett Sprague (David Wenham) as he returns home to his mother and brothers in suburban Sydney after being released from prison. Brett quickly regains his position as the leader of the family, which disrupts the family's dynamic and causes tensions between the family members. After arguments with their mother and girlfriends, the brothers are filled with rage and Brett influences them to plan and commit a heinous crime, which leaves their lives irrevocably shattered.

The Boys is based on a play influenced by the 1986 real life murder of Anita Cobby. The Boys' portrayal of toxic masculinity is both intense and realistic, especially through Brett, who creates a cycle of fear, manipulation, and escalating violence in order to assert dominance over his brothers. The Boys utilizes a slow-burn tension, and focuses on psychological dread, which might not be for everybody, but it works so well for a movie exploring toxic masculinity and family dysfunction.

9 'The Stranger' (2022)

Directed by Thomas M. Wright

Image via Netflix

The Stranger follows Mark (Joel Edgerton), an undercover police officer, who infiltrates the life of Henry Teague (Sean Harris), a suspect in a long-unsolved child abduction case, by introducing himself to Henry on a long bus ride. Mark poses as a member of a criminal organization to gain Henry's trust and get closer to him. As their relationship and the trust deepen, Mark is forced into a complex web of deception and manipulation as Henry becomes very unpredictable.

The Stranger uses a slow-burn narrative to raise psychological tension and maintain suspense.

The Stranger is based on the murder investigation of Daniel Morcombe and a non-fiction book detailing the investigation. The atmosphere of The Stranger is tense and nerve-wrecking, especially with the high stakes of Mark blowing his cover. The Stranger uses a slow-burn narrative to raise psychological tension and maintain suspense. Edgerton and Harris both give strong performances. Edergton masterfully conveys the emotional burden and moral ambiguity of the sting operation, while Harris brings a chilling presence to the screen.

8 'The Square' (2008)

Directed by Nash Edgerton

Image via Village Roadshow Limited

The Square follows Raymond (David Roberts) and Carla (Claire van der Boom), two lovers entangled in an affair behind their spouses' backs. Raymond and Carla plan to leave their spouses and run away together, but they don't have enough money. When Carla discovers a large amount of money hidden by her husband in the house, the lovers hatch a plan. Carla will steal the money and Raymond will hire an arsonist to burn the house down to cover up the theft. However, when the arsonist accidentally murders somebody during the execution of the plan, a chain of terrible events starts.

The Square has a tightly woven plot that blends noir elements and suspenseful storytelling, creating tension throughout the movie.

The Square is a story that Joel Edgerton wrote in 8 years and shelved until his brother, director Nash Edgerton, picked it up. The Square was Nash's debut feature film as a director, and Joel's debut feature film as a screenplay writer. The Square has a tightly woven plot that blends neo-noir elements and suspenseful storytelling, creating tension throughout the movie. Some of the consequences and events in the third act may be a bit predictable. Yet, The Square is a thrilling exploration of moral ambiguity, greed, and paranoia.

7 'Two Hands' (1999)

Directed by Gregor Jordan

Close

Two Hands revolves around Jimmy (Heath Ledger), a young and naive man who dreams of a better life. While on his job as a bouncer, Jimmy is approached by a local mob boss, who entrusts him to deliver $10,000. However, things go awry when he loses the money, leaving him heavily indebted to the furious mob boss and his gang. As Jimmy tries to retrieve the money to repay the debt, he is thrust into a series of misadventures and escalating trouble.

Two Hands might rely on some cliché crime tropes, but it offers a unique blend of crime drama and dark comedy with its witty script. This is only enhanced by Ledger's performance, which makes Jimmy's misadventures both engaging and entertaining. The dialogue in Two Hands is grounded and witty, making the movie more engaging. The performances of the supporting cast enhance the suspense and tone of the movie.

6 'Last Ride' (2009)

Directed by Glendyn Ivin