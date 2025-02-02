While cinema and moviemaking continue to be a dominant force in the realm of storytelling, it is far from the only way to tell a compelling original or non-fictional story, as novels and literature have compelled readers for centuries before movies were invented. However, there is often a combination and collaboration between the mediums, with many of the most acclaimed and popular books of all time being adapted and evolved into a visual medium through filmmaking techniques.

No genre shows off this prominence and capabilities like stories of crime and deception, being able to further amplify the themes and energy of these stories, at some points even revolutionizing them as the premiere version of the story. Several of these crime adaptations have become massively acclaimed in their own right, not only becoming legendary in the realm of crime films but also some of the most widely celebrated and greatest films of all time.

10 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Based on 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' by Stieg Larsson

Acting as not only an exceptional adaptation of an acclaimed crime novel, but also a U.S. remake of an acclaimed Swedish film, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's exceptional crime story is further elevated by the direction of David Fincher. The film follows disgraced journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) investigating the disappearance of a weary patriarch's niece who has been missing for 40 years. He is aided in his search by a punk, tattooed computer hacker named Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), as they uncover immense corruption beyond anything they could have imagined.

While American remakes of international films released so soon after the original film usually diminish the impact and legacy of the original film, Fincher's masterful directing style further amplifies the story's tension and mystery. Applying the same sense of stakes and fear utilized in films like Zodiac and Fight Club, Fincher's take on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo quickly became the defining rendition of the story and one of the best crime movies of the last 25 years.

9 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Based on 'L.A. Confidential' by James Ellroy

A classic noir period piece that harkens back to classic crime stories and the energy of the 50s, L.A. Confidential combines classic and modern filmmaking styles into a beautiful blending of worlds and styles. The film follows three detectives finding themselves in the center of a massive web of lies, corruption, and deception amidst the L.A. police force of the 1950s. The detectives end up using an array of different methods to uncover this endlessly spiraling conspiracy that started with a group of shotgun murders at an all-night diner.

L.A. Confidential acts as one of the purest and most pristine renditions of what a classic police procedural thriller should be, weaving together mystery and heightened tension to create an engaging ride from start to finish. The film acts as one of the defining crime movies of the 90s, seamlessly working as a standalone story despite being adapted from the third film in a full series of crime novels.

8 'The Irishman' (2019)

Based on 'I Heard You Paint Houses' by Charles Brandt