Movies that tell stories revolving around crime are always interesting, given that they provide insight into worlds and ways of life that many viewers may not be familiar with. Crime films can take place from the point of view of characters who commit crimes, from the perspective of those on the other side of the law pursuing criminals (alleged or genuine), or a bit of both. Even Oscar voters have shown their keenness for the crime genre on numerous occasions, with 11 crime films winning Best Picture to date.

It's worth stressing that all of these Best Picture winners are, at the very least, very good, and the best would also rank among the greatest Best Picture winners in Academy Award history. The fact they're all so compelling makes them somewhat difficult to put into any kind of order quality-wise, but that's what the following nevertheless intends to do, with all Best Picture-winning crime movies ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

11 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

Director: Norman Jewison

In the Heat of the Night is a landmark film from the 1960s, which speaks to the quality of crime movies that have won Best Picture, considering it’s perhaps the least compelling of the bunch. It’s still undoubtedly worth watching and hugely respectable considering when it was released, and still generally holds up in the way it unpacks complex themes surrounding prejudice and justice.

The plot of In the Heat of the Night concerns a Black detective getting asked to investigate a murder in a Southern town where many of the people living there do not react well to a person of color being an authority figure. The mystery/crime elements perhaps take a backseat to the drama that comes about because of the film’s thematic content, but it’s nevertheless a solid enough blend of genres that was quite radical by the standards of the 1960s.

10 'The Sting' (1973)

Director: George Roy Hill

Released several years after Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting reunited the stars of that film, Robert Redford and Paul Newman, with its director, George Roy Hill. Trading the Old West for a Depression-era setting, both films nevertheless function as buddy movies, with The Sting’s plot concerning an elaborate revenge scheme that the two lead characters cooperate on, in order to get back at a crime lord who wronged them.

By modern standards, The Sting may feel a little quaint and simple, but that could also be something that adds to its charm, in the eyes of some. It succeeds largely thanks to its simple plot which gradually builds in complexity as events transpire, as well as the undeniable chemistry between Redford and Newman, the latter of which is strong enough to make anyone wish they did more films together after this.

9 'Chicago' (2002)

Director: Rob Marshall

Not only is Chicago a crime movie that won Best Picture, but it’s also one of 10 movie musicals to have won that Oscar. It’s about two women in the titular city during the 1920s who are both on death row, though they soon realize that they have a shot at delaying their respective demises through the act of becoming famous.

It’s a somewhat absurd premise, but Chicago makes it work, thanks to having immaculate style paired with a dark sense of humor throughout. It’s technically a prison film for a good deal of its runtime, though the elaborate song-and-dance numbers – and the fantastical presentation that comes along with them – prevents Chicago from feeling like a standard prison-set movie. It’s enjoyable and rather clever throughout, though not quite the best of the best, when it comes to Best Picture-winning crime movies.

8 'The French Connection' (1971)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin was a legendary filmmaker who arguably peaked during the early 1970s, making The French Connection in 1971 and The Exorcist two years later. Both were nominated for Best Picture, but only the former ended up winning said award. It can therefore count itself among one of the few action movies to win Best Picture, given The French Connection qualifies as something belonging to that genre, owing to its fast pace and exciting sequences.

It stars a seldom better Gene Hackman in the lead role, playing a ferocious detective who’ll stop at next to nothing to take down a drug smuggling ring of immense size and power working within New York City. 50+ years on from its release, The French Connection still has a remarkable sense of energy that’s helped it age extremely well, and it’s easy to recommend to anyone who enjoys action-packed crime/thriller movies.

7 'The Departed' (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese

The Departed might well be the most thrilling movie within Martin Scorsese’s impressive filmography, and overall one of his best movies. It’s perhaps not the single best one he’s ever made, but it resonated enough with Oscar voters to be his sole Best Picture-winning movie released so far… perhaps a somewhat belated apology for other films of his like Goodfellas, Raging Bull, and Taxi Driver not winning for the years they came out.

It's a suspenseful film that, over the course of 2.5 hours, portrays a complex and engrossing game of cat-and-mouse between two individuals who’ve gone undercover, in a way. One’s a police officer going undercover in the traditional sense, to infiltrate a gang, while the other’s a gang member from that gang who’s infiltrated the police force, working out their operations from the inside. The Departed really is a blast to watch, and is yet another great crime film directed by Scorsese.

6 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directors: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

The Coen Brothers may have made their fair share of comedies throughout their time working together, but No Country for Old Men sees them at their most serious, with only a little (very dark) comedy to be found here. The plot revolves around a man finding a large amount of cash at the site of a drug deal gone wrong, which he takes for himself, making him a target of the fearsome killer for hire known as Anton Chigurh.

Chigurh is an all-time great movie villain, and a big reason why the tension in No Country for Old Men remains as high as it does for the majority of the film’s runtime. It’s a dark and disturbing film, and a particularly intense one as far as thrillers go, but those are also the things that make it entirely absorbing, as well as genuinely memorable.

5 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directors: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins

Many classic musicals are also feel-good affairs, but West Side Story isn’t concerned with ensuring viewers have a fun and/or happy time, given the story here is an inherently tragic one that reinterprets the plot of Romeo and Juliet. Two gangs are at war in New York City, and drama ensues when a young man from one side of the conflict instantly falls in love with a young woman on the other side.

West Side Story is sprawling, creative, and powerfully made overall, even if some modern-day viewers may find elements cheesy or perhaps melodramatic. Still, that bombastic and passionate style feels intentional, and those able to get on the same level as West Side Story will be rewarded immensely. It works as a romance film, a crime drama, and a musical all at once, and that makes it certainly stand out among other Best Picture winners as something special.

4 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Thrillers don’t get much more acclaimed or noteworthy than The Silence of the Lambs, which also crosses over into the crime genre, thanks to the fact that two significant characters here are serial killers. One’s at large, and the other’s imprisoned, with the latter – Dr. Hannibal Lecter – striking up an uneasy alliance with a young FBI agent who wants to use his knowledge to track down the other killer, who remains a threat to the general public.

The Silence of the Lambs moves at a great pace, never feeling boring for a second of its runtime and always pushing its fascinating characters deeper into unpredictable territory. It’s expertly written and assembled, and stands as an iconic blend of crime and thriller elements, plus a little horror for good measure, given how terrifying some of the film’s more infamous sequences can get.

3 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Director: Elia Kazan

On the Waterfront is up there with the best movies of the 1950s, and that means it’s unsurprising that it also stands as one of the greatest crime dramas to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Marlon Brando had impressed in roles before starring in On the Waterfront, but his lead performance here made him even more of a star, cementing his legacy as an icon while also earning him his first Best Actor Oscar.

The story follows a man who’s down on his luck and really only scraping by in Hoboken, New Jersey, living in an area that’s largely controlled by a corrupt union. He eventually realizes he needs to stand up to said union, and does so, even though this act puts him in great danger. It’s absorbing and moving as a film, as well as fantastically well-acted, and it’s a testament to On the Waterfront’s approach to feeling grounded and realistic that it still retains a level of grittiness when watched today.

2 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

According to some, The Godfather: Part II might very well be the best movie sequel of all time, and it’s not too hard to see where someone who’d say such a thing is coming from. It increases the scope of the first movie by functioning as both a sequel and a prequel, with the parts revolving around the latter featuring Robert De Niro as a younger version of Vito Corleone, the central character of the first film who was played there by Marlon Brando.

The sequel parts concern Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone taking over the family business while clashing with enemies and allies alike, including his younger brother, Fredo (played by John Cazale). It’s darker and more emotionally intense than the movie it follows on from, and while it might not be as direct or close to perfect as that film, The Godfather: Part II is still a staggering achievement, and an all-time great crime movie.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

It had a sequel that was a masterpiece, but perhaps even more masterful/perfect was 1972’s The Godfather, which got the whole epic crime saga going. It established Francis Ford Coppola as a director to be reckoned with, and has a compelling plot surrounding the trials and tribulations of the Corleone family, particularly concerning aging patriarch Vito and his three adult sons, all of whom have certain strengths, though none seem capable of leading in quite the same way their father’s done.

It's the sort of movie that’s so iconic it’s nearly impossible to say anything about it that hasn’t already been said. Put simply, it’s The Godfather, so it’s one of the most beloved crime movies of all time, and a film that’s been endlessly watched and loved by multiple generations of film fans at this point. As a film that represents the gangster genre realizing its full potential, it’s easy to select it as the greatest crime film to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars.

