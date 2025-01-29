Crime cinema is one of the most important subgenres in the film industry, as it has been steadily evolving for well over a century. Although cinema first began to lionize the criminal lifestyle thanks to a series of gangsters films during the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” the perspective on crime began to evolve during a transcendent period in the 1970s in which films like The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon were hailed as being some of the greatest of all-time.

There has been no shortage of great crime films in the 2010s, as many of the industry’s finest filmmakers were able to tell subversive stories about intrigue and suspense. Although they did have to contend with the popularity of crime on prestige drama television shows, the best films were able to tell complete stories that had definitive conclusions. Here are the ten best R-Rated crime movies of the 2010s, ranked.

11 ‘Killing Them Softly’ (2012)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

Killing Them Softly is among the most politically charged crime films of the decade, as it deals with the direct fallout of the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama and the financial crisis that initiate a series of crimes in a small community reliant on gambling. Although director Andrew Dominik received a fair amount of criticism for the disturbing way he treated the legacy of Marilyn Monroe in his controversial biopic Blonde, Killing Them Softly was an example of a film that justified its violent content.

Killing Them Softly is a brilliantly written film, as the exchanges of dialogue between various criminals are often quite piertic, and at times even moving. Although the sinister performance by Brad Pitt may have been the film’s scene-stealer, Killing Them Softly also features an incredible role for the late great James Gandolfini, which would sadly be one of the last gangster parts that he would ever play.

James Gandolfini

Ray Liotta

See All Cast & Crew

10 ‘You Were Never Really Here’ (2018)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

You Were Never Really Here is an incredibly inventive vigilante film that draws away from the disturbing sense of wish fulfillment that often comes with stories about men taking the law into their own hands. While Joaquin Phoenix is an actor who has often been criticized for being very over-the-top in his roles, he gives a very nuanced, subtle performance in You Were Never Really Here as a traumatized veteran who is trying to rescue children that have been kidnaped by traffickers.

You Were Never Really Here is a very hypnotic, existentialist film that peers into the psychology of a deeply disturbed character; it also happens to feature an amazing musical score by Jonny Greenwood, who may have even outdone the incredible work that he did with Paul Thomas Anderson on There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread, and The Master.

9 ‘Parasite’ (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho