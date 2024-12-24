With adult themes such as violence, drugs, cursing, and nudity, it is no surprise there are some films out there that have an R rating. While the rating spans a wide range of genres, crime movies are in a league all their own. With action-packed fights, gore, and realistic depictions of crimes committed in the real world, these films are not for the faint of heart. That being said, they also tend to be the films where viewers see standout performances by some of the greats, such as Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, names that are pretty synonymous with some of the best R-rated crime films out there.

From The Departed and Pulp Fiction to The Godfather and Scarface, these R-rated crime films not only have exceptional performances but also scripts that are complex and multi-faceted, shootouts that make the Wild West look like Disneyland, and narratives that push audiences past their comfort zones. With explicit content mixed with beautiful cinematography and writing, these are some of the best R-rated movies around.

10 ‘Zodiac’ (2007)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the real case and investigation surrounding the Zodiac Killer, Zodiac takes place in San Fransisco, California, between the 1960s and 1970s as investigators and reporters try their hardest to uncover the identity of the elusive killer. While investigators Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) and Bill Armstrong (Anthony Edwards) look at the case and taunting letters from the Zodiac with a policeman's eye, reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) looks at everything from a reporter lens, finding patterns and hoping to connect the dots. Then there is Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a political cartoonist who isn’t taken seriously but who becomes obsessed with the killer, diving into his own investigation.

The film is very dialogue-oriented, bringing viewers into the investigation with the characters as they scramble to find the Zodiac before another killing occurs. Unlike a lot of R-rated crime films, Zodiac focuses more on an anxiety-driven dark tone that leaves the audience in suspense rather than blood, gore, and violence, a remarkable feat considering the film is about a serial killer. It is an intense character study of how people get obsessive, directing their lives to a singular focus until they figure out the answers to their questions. Unfortunately, the answers in the film are never confirmed.

9 ‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

Adapted from Thomas Harris's 1988 novel, The Silence of the Lambs follows the story of FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she interviews Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Assigned the task by her boss, Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn), Clarice goes into the interview hoping to get an inside look into the mind of the cannibalistic serial killer and, therefore, gain insider knowledge into how a new serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Lavines) thinks. It dives into the psychology of serial killers and what makes their brains tick, understanding why they do what they do. Clarice believes that by understanding the information presented to her by Lecter, she’ll be able to figure out where Buffalo Bill is going next and who his target is.

With stellar performances that are perfectly acted all the way through, Hopkins and Foster both won an Academy Award for Best Actor and Actress, respectively; Silence of the Lambs is a crime movie worth watching. It holds a dark tone that only increases when Hopkins’s Lecter speaks, leaving viewers feeling uneasy and skeptical if he is telling the truth. It is a horror movie derived from the thrilling writing and narrative presented throughout the movie, as the FBI conducts a manhunt for a serial killer while diving into the mind of another in hopes of getting answers.

8 ‘Chinatown’ (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount Pictures

In a town where mystery and corruption run rampant, private eye J.J. Jake Gittes (Nicholson) has no idea what he’s in for when he agrees to take on a case for Evelyn Mulwray in Chinatown. Hired to look into her husband’s life, Gittes thinks it is nothing more than infidelity until he meets the real Mrs. Mulwray (Faye Dunaway), and her husband winds up dead. Realizing he was hired by an imposter, Gittes is taken down a winding road of mystery, corruption, conspiracy, and family secrets as Hollis I. Mulwray (Darrell Zwerling), Evelyn’s father, becomes a suspect in the murder.

A film inspired by the California water wars, Chinatown is heartbreaking, taking a nihilistic approach as innocent people are caught in the crosshairs of greedy humans. While the film does take on some of the typical qualities of the crime genre, such as shootouts and car chases, the mystery and suspense it carries throughout the narrative make it one of the best in its class. Tack on the stellar performances of Nicholson and Dunaway as two people caught in the middle of something that is way over their heads, and the film is worth watching.

7 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in Chicago during prohibition, The Untouchables tackles the investigation of Al Capone (Robert De Niro), the legendary crime boss of the Windy City. Investigating Capone is Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner), a prohibition agent who doesn’t know who to trust as the police force is just as corrupt as the criminals he’s trying to take down. So, he creates his own team, one comprised of men who won’t be swayed by money or other bribes, to take down Capone, including the courageous Jimmy Malone (Sean Connery). Between investigations, shootouts, and illegal booze, the task force eventually brings Capone to justice on account of tax evasion.

The Untouchables is an interesting period piece focusing on crime in 1930s Chicago, a time when Capone ran the city with an iron fist, and people were both amazed by how untouchable he was and scared of what he could do. One of those movies with an all-star cast, the performances of De Niro, Costner, and Connery throughout the film were top-notch, each actor encompassing their real-life characters to deliver a vulgar, comedic, and wildly violent portrayal of what it took to finally take down Al Capone.