Crime movies like the recent releases The Shadow Strays and Drive-Away Dolls continue to captivate viewers, offering a thrilling view into a world of heists, mysteries, and high-stakes chases. Whether the main characters are the ones committing the crimes or trying to solve them, good crime movies dissect the causes and consequences of crime.

In addition, crime movies should also have a complex plot that will retain suspense until the very end, fully fleshed-out characters with clear motivations, and a morally ambiguous plot that will have viewers questioning their own principles and beliefs. From David Fincher’s Se7en to Martin Scorcese’s Goodfellas, there are a handful of crime films that are essential viewing for every cinephile, regardless of their level of devotion.

10 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

Perhaps one of the best examples of neo-noir films is L.A. Confidential. Taking viewers into 1950s Los Angeles, the thrilling period movie takes a look at the homicides that happened at the Nite Owl coffee house. Investigating the murders are detective Ed Exley (Guy Pearce), a by-the-book officer with a thirst to be recognized, and his partner Officer Bud White (Russell Crowe), a law enforcer who has a penchant for violence.

L.A. Confidential isn’t just another cops-and-robbers flick as it takes viewers on a wild ride as the two officers unlock a Pandora’s Box full of corruption and deceit. Its complex narrative, evocative moody atmosphere, and morally ambiguous characters will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie is necessary viewing for those who want a well-directed crime film with top-notch acting performances and stylistic cinematography.

9 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Double Indemnity, a destined encounter with a femme fatale leads insurance peddler Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) down a dark path. Because of the enchanting Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), Walter is convinced that they can pull off a scheme that will get them a double indemnity insurance payout if they murder her husband. However, their plan is not as foolproof as they think.

Beyond being a definitive crime thriller that has charmed viewers up until today, Double Indemnity is also a character study that puts a spotlight on what lurks at the mind’s darkest corners. MacMurray's performance as Walter is worthy of praise, as he personifies a man who is torn between guilt and desire. Stanwyck's Phyllis is just as equally commendable, being a femme fatale who oozes sensuality and danger. Double Indemnity is worth the watch due to its sensual plot and exploration of a moral quagmires.

Double Indemnity Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 3, 1944 Director Billy Wilder Cast Fred MacMurray , Barbara Stanwyck , Edward G. Robinson , Porter Hall Runtime 107 Minutes

8 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

A young FBI trainee is tasked with catching a cannibalistic serial killer and charming another in the movie The Silence of the Lambs. Jonathan Demme’s critically acclaimed film sees Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) get vulnerable in front of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a murderous manipulator in order to catch Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

It’s not surprising that The Silence of the Lambs won the Academy Award for Best Picture, even though the Academy is notorious for not paying horror movies any mind. It’s due in large to Demme’s choices as a director, as well as Hopkins’ and Foster’s performances. Despite his short screen time, Hopkins was able to bring to life a character who’s strangely seductive and terrifying. Meanwhile, Foster shows her skills as an actor by playing Clarice as a vulnerable detective who has a steely resolve. Viewers shouldn’t be put off by its horror scenes (like the notorious elevator scene) — The Silence of the Lambs is a must-watch crime film that transcends genre.

7 'Fargo' (1996)

Directed by Joel Coen

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Joel Coen’s Fargo shows car salesman Jerry Lundegaard's (William H. Macy) ill-conceived scheme to kidnap his own wife and collect a ransom. However, he sets in motion a chain of events that spirals into chaos after hiring unpredictable criminals, the motormouth Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and the stone-cold Gaear Grimsrud (Peter Stormare). The situation escalates and it’s up to police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) to untangle the gnarled threads.

It’s an offbeat crime movie because it mixes in plenty of dark humor with suspenseful scenes. Fargo is a masterful storytelling of a small town filled with regular people with eccentric problems. But perhaps it is McDormand's Oscar-winning performance as Marge that truly deserves to be seen at least once in a crime movie, for her portrayal of a determined policewoman who emerges as an unlikely but captivating hero is spellbinding.

6 'Heat' (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Warner Bros.

Heat imagines a world where the line between cop and criminal blurs, as a legendary burglar named Neil McCauley drives LAPD detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) to his wits’ end. After McCauley and his crew, including Michael Cheritto (Tom Sizemore) and Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer), execute a daring armored car heist, McCauley plans one last score — a high-stakes bank robbery that will force him to choose between his loyalty to his crew and his desire for a life beyond crime.

Heat is an essential R-rated 1990s crime movie for those who want a character-driven crime drama that’s also cerebral at its core. De Niro and Pacino deliver career-defining performances, capturing the complexities of their characters with nuance and intensity. And along with Mann’s expert choices in direction, the film’s memorable score and stunning cinematography, perfectly complement the film's intense atmosphere.

5 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via New Line Cinema

Full of twists and turns, Se7en is a crime film that takes a look at human depravity — particularly a serial killer who has an interest in biblical lore. The movie follows detectives William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), a seasoned veteran on the verge of retirement, and David Mills (Brad Pitt), an ambitious young detective as they hunt down a killer who creates crime scenes that are each a reflection of a different sin.

Se7en is not for the faint of heart, but it’s something that fans of psychological thrillers will adore. It has an atmosphere full of unrelenting tension and dread, intertwined with oppressive visuals and a haunting score, making it an eerie psychological thriller that focuses on a disturbing subject matter. Se7en is a film that will haunt viewers long after they see their reflections on screen, which just shows how great of a director David Fincher is.