America loves gangsters. In reality, Americans are intrigued by people who'll do whatever it takes to achieve the American dream. This fascination with watching people willing to go outside the law to get what they want is also applied to movie-going audiences. Since 1921's Aces of Heart, viewers have long found the serious and massively violent crime films that comment on the darkness of human nature too intriguing to resist.

Yet there's something inherently funny about a person who risks life and limb just to get whatever they want. Most audiences go into these films expecting a break from the vapid silliness of comedies and rom-coms. However, movies like Fargo or Charade can mix these strange bedfellows, usually resulting in cinematic history. The Cohen Brothers' filmography alone proves that there's something about the juxtaposition of crime and comedy right next to each other that makes for memorable films.

10 'Get Shorty' (1995)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

John Travolta stars in this film about a mobster infiltrating the Hollywood scene, which remained number one at the box office for three consecutive weeks. If there's one thing audiences learned from the strikes, it's that Hollywood can be cutthroat. This satirical movie comments on the absurdity of Hollywood's inner workings.

Every plot point represents some exaggerated representation of the entertainment business, including the self-obsessed actor, competing producers willing to kill to make their movie, and people double-crossing each other for the rights to a script. Chilies' use of mob tactics to get his film made shows the similarities between organized crime and Hollywood, making for a scathing criticism of the business.

9 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Directed by Shane Black

Image via Warner Bros.

What's better than Lethal Weapon? Lethal Weapon during the 70s. Shane Black's irreverent period piece about two private detectives searching for a woman who was believed dead may not have performed as well as Lethal Weapon. Still, it certainly feels like a spiritual successor, quality-wise.

For some reason, the 1970s just make everything more funny. This retro crime comedy takes full advantage of the decade's clothing, slang, and obsession with adult content, with hilarious results. However, it's really Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe's comedic chops that steal the show. Their quick banter, which mixes in lots of physical comedy, is reminiscent of old Hollywood comedy duos. The humor mixed with genuine bad guys and lots of violence makes for an odd blend of crime and comedy that no one's better at than Shane Black.

The Nice Guys Release Date May 15, 2016 Director Shane Black Cast Russell Crowe , Ryan Gosling , Angourie Rice , Matthew Bomer , Margaret Qualley , Yaya DaCosta Runtime 116

8 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' (1987)

Directed by Frank Oz

Image via Orion Pictures

This underrated gem about two con artists who wage a bet on who can fool an heiress out of 50,000 dollars was almost a very different movie with Mick Jagger and David Bowie almost cast as leads.

This PG comedy refreshingly doesn't rely on the typical elements most modern movies need to be funny. Micheal Cain's humor as he switches accents to fool unsuspecting victims is understated. Still, it brings laughs and a small but profound moment after being brought to tears when meeting a woman he deems pure. Meanwhile, Steve Martin's physical humor proves he's a Hollywood legend. However, the best part of the movie is watching their constant battle of one-upmanship over their new victim, Janet. The story has plenty of twists and character turns to keep audiences involved.

7 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Directed by The Coen Brothers

image via 20th Century Fox

Fargo is hardly the first comedy the Coen brothers have written about people in small towns with funny accents. Nicolas Cage stars in this outlandish comedy about a criminal and his ex-cop wife, who kidnaps a child from a successful furniture salesman, putting a microscope on small-town America, feeling both over the top and familiar.

This screwball comedy is full of exaggerated blue-collar Southern personalities and dialogue reminiscent of a live-action cartoon. This ensemble personifies their characters instead of seemingly playing a caricature or trying to make viewers laugh, which makes them even funnier. Despite these characters' absurd criminal and sometimes fantastical behavior, they have real desires, like wanting a family and a better life for their child, which makes the film oddly relatable.

6 'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

Directed by Charles Crichton

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

This 1980s hit is about a criminal trying to seduce a lawyer into telling her where his client has hidden stolen jewels. Thanks to director Charles Crichton's skill, it made 188 million dollars on a 7.5 million dollar budget, which is ironic considering the studio didn't want to hire him because he was 77.

Whether it's an animal-loving hitman accidentally assassinating multiple dogs or people violently tortured with vegetables, this movie finds humor in the darkest places. It accepts that most of its characters are evil criminals and leans into it. Even its protagonists are a man cheating on his wife and a woman trying to manipulate him. In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis's mysterious and captivating femme fatale ran away with the jewels in the original ending. However, test audiences wanted a happy romantic ending instead. This movie is also a masterclass in comedic performances. It ranges from the completely whacky Oscar-winning performance of Kevin Klein to the more subtle John Cleese, showing both can be highly effective when left in the right hands.

5 'In Bruges' (2008)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Focus Features

A movie about a hitman who falls into depression after accidentally killing a child doesn't sound like a laugh-out-loud movie. However, the first collaboration between the now-classic duo Brenden Gleeson and Colin Farell fully commits to being as funny as it is depressing.

This heavy dramedy balances farce with tragedy. Often, both are used interchangeably, like in the scene where Ken stops Rey from killing himself, only for Ray to realize Ken is about to kill him. Whether it's assassins Rey and Ken or thief Carla, the characters are all looking for redemption, wanting to believe they can be better people. However, they find it almost impossible to do, making the film hilariously sad.

In Bruges Release Date February 8, 2008 Director Martin McDonagh Cast Elizabeth Berrington , Rudy Blomme , Olivier Bonjour , Mark Donovan , Ann Elsley , Colin Farrell Runtime 107

4 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Image via United Artists

This film, about two musicians who dress like women and join a band after witnessing a murder, was nominated for six Oscars despite being approved by the Motion Picture Code for having men dressed as women.

If it hadn't been shot in black and white, it would have been easy to believe that this film was released a few decades later, with its suggestive and sharp dialogue. There's even a commentary on how men treat women, with these two playboys having to endure sexism after dressing in drag. The visuals are also impressive, with the black and white making the lighting pop. Even the villains and action scenes are oddly thrilling for a 1950s comedy. The fact that it includes Marilyn Monroe's best performance and fantastic musical scenes is just the cherry on top.

Some Like It Hot Release Date March 19, 1959 Director Billy Wilder Cast Marilyn Monroe , Jack Lemmon , Tony Curtis , George Raft Runtime 121 minutes

3 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by Coen Brothers

Image via Gramercy

This Coen Brothers film about an anti-establishment pothead trying to track down who stole his rug when he got mixed up in a kidnapping, had mixed reviews during its release but is now a must-see for all cinephiles.

This film is a crime-noir masquerading as a stoner comedy, but instead of a private investigator, it's a stoner that modern audiences can relate to. The film contains memorable and quotable characters with unique motivations and goals. As comical and over-the-top as the people in this film are, every actor embodies their character, making them mesmerizing to watch. This film may seem more pointless than The Dude's search for his missing carpet. However, the wealthy characters' disgust with him for not doing anything with his life as they put on a facade of success struck a chord with Generation X.

2 'Charade' (1963)

Directed by Stanley Donen

Image via Universal Pictures

This dark comedy thriller is about a widow whose husband's old army buddies threaten her life unless she recovers a hidden stash of money. The film has so much suspense and mystery that it has been coined "the best Hitchcock movie never made."

This film is quirky and sinister, with an ensemble of oddball characters entering the story, one more threatening than the next. Even the protagonists feel untrustworthy, leaving the audience unsure who to trust. The movie feels like a puzzle the viewers must assemble as they learn new information. What's entertaining is that this information keeps changing as characters constantly try to pull the wool over each other's eyes, leading to many surprises. Despite all this, the leads still find time to have dazzling chemistry, especially for two characters in a giant charade.

Charade Release Date December 25, 1963 Director Stanley Donen Cast Audrey Hepburn , Cary Grant Runtime 1 hr 53 min

1 'Fargo' (1996)

Directed by Coen Brothers

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Most writers couldn't get away with falsely claiming their script was based on a real story, to the point that even the actors were fooled. However, not only did they get away with this fictitious story about a pregnant cop in Minnesota investigating a murder, but they also won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and spawned a popular spin-off show on FX.

The Coen Brothers' classic finds humor in the mundane and the heinous. Part of the story focuses on criminals who are so evil that it's hard not to laugh at how far they'll go to get what they want, even at their own expense. On the opposite end, there's a lot of watching these small-town Minnesotans make small talk with their thick accents as they go about their typical day feeling humorously familiar. While deceivingly simple, William H. Macy's car salesman turned criminal shows how people ruin their lives by trying to escape the mundane and be more. Linda, however, feels grateful for her plain family after wrapping up the case; showing true happiness starts with gratitude.

