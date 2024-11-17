Crime cinema makes up an important part of the medium, as the genre is responsible for some of the greatest films ever made. Even though audiences often go to films for a sense of escapism, brutal crime thrillers are often a chance for viewers to experience a dark side of the world that they may not have ever been exposed to before.

Despite the fact that they often include disturbing material that may offend some viewers, crime movies have immense entertainment value, as many are so much fun to watch that they become habitual viewings for film fans, even if they are not blockbusters. It is a true sign of a film’s greatness if viewers are able to notice something that they admired about it every single time they sit down to watch it. Here are the ten most rewatchable crime movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros.

The Departed is known as the film that finally won Martin Scorsese the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director, which many fans had thought that he had deserved to win ever since the release of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. While The Departed has a compelling examination of the way that power shifts between various social groups, the cat-and-mouse game at the center of its story is so richly compelling that it becomes very challenging to look away.

The Departed is particularly entertaining because of its cast, with Jack Nicholson giving one of his most eccentric performances ever as the ruthless gangster Frank Costello, who serves as the primary antagonist. Although Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio both do excellent work, it is actually Mark Wahlberg’s Oscar nominated performance as the foul-mouthed Sergeant Dignam that ended up becoming the film’s biggest scene-stealer.

The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 5, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Martin Sheen , Ray Winstone Runtime 150 mins Main Genre Crime Writers William Monahan , Alan Mak , Felix Chong Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Cops or criminals. When you're facing a loaded gun, what's the difference? Website http://www.thedeparted.com/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Scarface’ (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Universal Pictures

Scarface is a film that almost immediately became a cult classic, as initially critics were mixed on what to make of Brian De Palma’s elaborate crime epic; some felt that the film was offensive, and De Palma even earned a nomination for “Worst Director” at the Razzie Awards. These initial critics may be embarrassed now, as Scarface is now accepted to be one of the greatest R-Rated gangster films ever made.

Scarface is a remake that proved to be even more entertaining than its predecessor, despite the fact that it was over three hours long. The most memorable aspect of the film is certainly the bold performance by Al Pacino, whose eccentric portrayal of the Cuban gangster Tony Montana became an instantly iconic figure within popular culture, and may have inspired the rise of the “gangster rap” movement within the subsequent decade.

Scarface An ambitious Cuban refugee embraces the criminal underworld to achieve wealth and status in Miami. As his power grows, his enemies multiply, setting the stage for betrayal and a struggle for survival. His life becomes a cautionary tale of greed and its ultimate consequences, painting a vivid picture of the high cost of the criminal American dream. Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Ben Hecht , Howard Hawks , Oliver Stone Studio Universal Pictures Tagline The world is yours... Expand

Watch on Netflix

8 ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

Pulp Fiction is a film that was widely ahead of its time, as Quentin Tarantino managed to homage classic crime thrillers, comic books, 1950s music, and international cinema in a magnum opus that won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, as well as the highly coveted Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pulp Fiction is known for having some of the greatest characters in film history, as Samuel L. Jackson’s Oscar nominated performance instantly kicked off his career and made him a major star. In addition to providing a major comeback role for John Travolta after he suffered a major career decline in the preceding years, Pulp Fiction featured a stacked cast that included Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Harvey Keitel, Christopher Walken, Ving Rhames, and even a brief cameo from Tarantino himself as the comically inept character of “Jimmy.”

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Fight Club was a wildly misunderstood work of satire that was finally hailed for its brilliance after critics came to realize the point that David Fincher was trying to make with his gritty, nihilistic examination of toxic masculinity. It becomes very evident upon multiple rewatches of Fight Club that the narrator (Edward Norton) and Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) are not heroes, as they represent the very worst that society has to offer.

Fight Club is a film that is immensely rewatchable because of its shocking twist, as viewers may want to rewatch the film from the very beginning to see what clues were hinted at earlier on. Fincher has always been notorious for commanding a very strong attention-to-detail, and Fight Club succeeds in adding something new for viewers, even if they have already watched the film all the way through many times.

Fight Club An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more. Release Date October 15, 1999 Director David Fincher Cast Jared Leto , Helena Bonham Carter Brad Pitt , Meat Loaf , Edward Norton Runtime 139 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jim Uhls Budget $63 million Studio(s) 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Fight Club Expand

Watch on Hulu

6 ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ (1967)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Bonnie & Clyde is perhaps the single most influential film of the “New Hollywood” era, as it ushered in a new generation in which Hollywood was unafraid to tackle controversial topics and include more explicit topics. Although it is technically based on a real story, Bonnie & Clyde turns its central duo (played excellently by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty) into figures that have a nearly mythic quality to them.

Bonnie & Clyde has a lot to say about the ways in which violence is supported by the media, and may have predicted much of the controversy about the subject that emerged in the many decades since its release. While some younger film fans may have trouble watching older films, Bonnie & Clyde feels just as exciting and relevant as the box office hits of today. It’s also an enthralling chase film that set a new precedent for action cinema.

Bonnie and Clyde Release Date July 18, 1967 Director Arthur Penn Cast Warren Beatty , Faye Dunaway , Michael J. Pollard , Gene Hackman , Estelle Parsons , Denver Pyle Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers David Newman , Robert Benton , Robert Towne YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZpm1zj9510 Producers Warren Beatty Character(s) Bonnie Parker , Clyde Barrow , C. W. Moss , Buck Barrow , Blanche , Frank Hamer , Ivan Moss , Velma Davis , Eugene Grizzard , Bonnie's mother (uncredited) , Bank Teller (uncredited) , Policeman (uncredited) , Deputy (uncredited) , Bank Guard (uncredited) , Bonnie's Sister (uncredited) , Sheriff Smoot (uncredited) Expand

Watch on The Criterion Channel

5 ‘The Usual Suspects’ (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via MGM

The Usual Suspects is best known for having one of the greatest twists in film history, as the reveal of who the real “Keyser Soze” is all along is one that caught audiences by complete surprise. While there are some movies with famous twists that fall apart upon subsequent viewings, The Usual Suspects is so layered with subtle clues and discrepancies that each watch offers more details on how the shocking reveal was pulled off.

The Usual Suspects showed the brilliance of screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and would go on to direct four entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise. While the ambiguous ending may give viewers something to think about long after the credits close, The Usual Suspects also includes a great deal of dark humor and memorable side characters that simply make the viewing experience more enjoyable.

The Usual Suspects The sole survivor of a pier shoot-out tells the story of how a notorious criminal influenced the events that began with five criminals meeting in a seemingly random police lineup. Release Date July 19, 1995 Director Bryan Singer Cast Gabriel Byrne , Chazz Palminteri Benicio Del Toro , Kevin Pollak , Kevin Spacey Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Christopher McQuarrie Studio Gramercy Pictures Tagline Five Criminals . One Line Up . No Coincidence. Website http://www.mgm.com/usualsuspects/ Expand

Watch on Prime Video

4 ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Dark Knight isn’t just the greatest comic book movie ever made, but a critical film within the development of modern crime cinema. As one of the first major action films that dealt with the aftermath of 9/11, The Dark Knight had a lot to say about escalation when it comes to the war on terror.

The Dark Knight is best known for the amazing performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker, which won him the posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. While it is tragic that Ledger did not get the opportunity to see what his work would spawn, it goes without saying that his performance as the Joker is one of the greatest villains in film history, regardless of genre. Christopher Nolan also deserved a lot of credit for making an efficiently paced film that never feels like it has to slow down, despite the fact that it is over 150 minutes.

Watch on Max

3 ‘Breathless’ (1960)

Directed by Jean-Luc Godard

Image via StudioCanal

Breathless is one of the most influential films of the “French New Wave,” and is certainly regarded as the greatest achievement of Jean-Luc Godard’s career, which is certainly no small statement when considering his catalog of classics. Although Breathless is a film that deals with gangsters and criminals, it also has a very erratic sense of humor, and some of the funniest dialogue ever written.

Breathless does a great job at capturing what Paris looks like, as Godard is known for comparing what the city feels like from the perspective of both an American and a native. While the original film is an unimpeachable classic, the underrated 1983 remake starring Richard Gere is also worth watching to see what a complete inverse of the original concept would be if it was set in modern day Los Angeles and told from a very different point-of-view.

Breathless Release Date March 14, 1960 Director Jean-Luc Godard Cast Jean-Paul Belmondo , Jean Seberg Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre International Writers Jim McBride YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGhcrT3ux58 Producers Keith Addis Character(s) Jesse , Monica , Birnbaum , Lt. Parmental , Paul , Sgt. Enright , Berrutti , Salesgirl , Grocer , Tomachoff , Highway Patrolman , Dr. Boudreaux , Kid , Carlito , Man with Pipe , Man with Purse , Police Officer , Vegas Girl , Campus Aide , Photographer , Vendor , Boudreaux's Aide , Dour Professor , Professor #2 , Stretch Expand

Watch on Max

2 ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image Via Warner Bros

Goodfellas is often cited as the crowning achievement of Scorsese’s career, as few films have been able to accurately depict the way that the mafia actually operates and changes in the same way. Goodfellas tells a timeless story about the decline of the American dream, as it shows how the promising gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) goes from being a titan of the mob to a schlub who is forced to inform upon all his allies.

Goodfellas is a film that allows viewers to get swept up in Hill’s journey, making his fall from grace even more compelling to watch. Although Liotta’s performance is arguably the greatest of his entire career, the scene stealer of Goodfellas is Joe Pesci’s amazing role as the completely unpredictable gangster Tommy Devito, which won him a very deserving Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor.

Goodfellas The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito. Release Date September 12, 1990 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Ray Liotta , Joe Pesci , Lorraine Bracco , Paul Sorvino , Frank Sivero Runtime 145 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Nicholas Pileggi , Martin Scorsese Studio Warner Bros. Tagline "As far back as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a gangster." -- Henry Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y. 1955 Expand

Watch on Max

1 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is a classic that speaks for itself, as Francis Ford Coppola’s classic adaptation of the Mario Puzo novel won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and is cited by many critics, pundits, and outlets as being the greatest film ever made.

There are certainly many great movies that are more “respectable” than they are “entertaining,” but The Godfather is an enthralling family saga that allows viewers to see themselves in the figures of the mafia. What’s shocking is that while Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) begins the film as a somewhat relatable character, he ends up becoming a monster that is not dissimilar from his father, Vito (Marlon Brando). Some would argue that The Godfather: Part II is the superior film, but it is hard to argue with the brilliance of the original classic, as it has clearly stood the test of time.

The Godfather Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger. Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline An offer you can't refuse. Production Company Paramount Pictures, Alfran Productions Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

KEEP READING: 10 Underrated Action Movies With a Cult Following, Ranked