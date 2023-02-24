When it comes to certain crime movies, critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes are deeply divided.

The popularity of crime movies tends to reside more with audiences than with critics. Audiences relish the crime movie genre for its fast-paced, action-packed, and emotionally engaging tales. At the same time, critics usually take a more analytical approach to films.

While movies like the cult classic The Boondock Saints and the recently released Amsterdam may not have scored well with critics, they have become fan favorites according to the rankings on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 ‘The Boondock Saints’ (1999)

Image via Franchise Pictures

Audience Score 91% Critic Score 27%

In the movie The Boondock Saints, Irish Catholic twin brothers Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) are tired of crime overrunning the streets of Boston. Inspired and motivated by faith, they try to remove crime from their hometown with their brand of vigilante justice.

The Boondock Saints developed a cult following over the years and is widely regarded as a classic among its fans. Many audiences relish its dark humor, larger-than-life characters, and the film's memorable quotes and outstanding soundtrack. For many fans of the movie, the fact that The Boondock Saints was a low-budget independent film that still managed to make a significant impact only adds to its appeal. Critics reacted poorly to the film noting the over-the-top violence, and felt that the movie's focus on style over substance detracted from its overall impact.

9 ‘21 Bridges’ (2019)

Audience Score 91% Critic Score 27%

The movie 21 Bridges follows NYPD detective Andre Davis (Chadwick Boseman) as he discovers a massive conspiracy in a citywide search for two young cop killers. When the search heightens, authorities close all of Manhattan's 21 bridges to stop the suspects from escaping.

Audiences relish the fast-paced action, thrilling chase scenes, and Boseman's compelling performance in 21 Bridges. The film's intense and suspenseful storyline draws audiences into the story. Critics regarded the movie as delivering a formulaic plot and lack of originality and thought it lacked nuance.

8 ‘Man on Fire' (2004)

Audience Score 89% Critic Score 38%

Former CIA operative John Creasy (Denzel Washington) reluctantly accepts a job as a bodyguard for 9-year-old Lupita (Dakota Fanning) in the movie Man on Fire. When someone kidnaps Lupita, Creasy must eliminate a series of crooked cops and criminals to find her.

Fans of Man on Fire loved the magnetic lead performance by Washington and the film’s high-octane plot and fierce action scenes. However, many film critics took issue with the movie's excessive roughness, plot holes, and stereotypical portrayal of Mexico City. Critics felt that the film oversimplified complex social and political issues and relied too heavily on action and special effects rather than character development and plot.

7 ‘Blow’ (2001)

Audience Score 87% Critic Score 55%

The movie Blow centers on real-life U.S. drug trafficker George Jung (Johnny Depp) and his associations, including narcotics kings Pablo Escobar (Cliff Curtis) and Carlos Lehder Rivas (Diego Delgado) and the Medellín Cartel. It follows his stunning rise and ultimate downfall.

Blow has accumulated numerous fans due to its captivating storyline and powerful performances, particularly Depp's. The film's depiction of the drug trade, the consequences of drug use, and trafficking also resonated with many viewers, who appreciated its realistic and unflinching portrayal of the subject. Critics, however, were more divided on the film, with most feeling its conventional approach to a familiar genre and its excessive portrayal of drug use cheapened any effect the movie might have had.

6 ‘Lucky Number Slevin’ (2006)

Audience Score 87%: Critic Score 51%

When a circumstance of mistaken identity places a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the center of a war between two rival New York crime lords, he must quickly construct a plan to save himself before his luck runs out in the movie Lucky Number Slevin. Luckily he has the help of Detective Brikowski (Stanley Tucci) and well-known assassin Goodkat (Bruce Willis).

Lucky Number Slevin’s imaginative visuals, fast-paced action, and engaging, thrilling storyline are why audiences enjoy it. They also admire the film’s intricate, complex plot and star-studded cast. The convoluted storyline was one of the critics' most significant complaints about the movie, claiming that its twists and turns were more confusing than satisfying.

5 ‘Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Audience Score 81%: Critic Score 48%

Natural Born Killers is an American crime film directed by Oliver Stone. It relates the story of Mickey Knox (Woody Harrelson), his wife Mallory (Juliette Lewis), and their run as serial killers. They become sensationalized in the public when journalist Wayne Gale (Robert Downey Jr.) begins to report on their killing spree.

Natural Born Killers was a controversial and polarizing movie. Many audiences embraced its dark humor and unconventional approach to the crime genre, while critics despised it for its gratuitous violence and disturbing subject. The film's unique and daring style, which combined elements of satire, black comedy, and graphic violence to create a vivid and intense viewing experience, captivated many viewers. They appreciated its bold and unapologetic vision. Critics, however, knocked it for its gratuitous depiction of violence and crime, feeling it was needless and sensational. They also regarded its satirical elements as heavy-handed and not well executed.

4 ‘The Accountant' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros.

Audience Score 76% Critic Score 52%

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), using a small-town CPA office as a cover, makes his living as a freelance accountant for criminal organizations in the movie The Accountant. Treasury Director Ray King (J.K. Simmons) attempts to track Wolff down when he takes on a modern robotics company as a legitimate client.

The exciting storyline and strong performances, particularly Affleck's nuanced portrayal of the lead character, made The Accountant a hit with fans. They appreciated its well-crafted and interesting story, as the movie focused on the characters as much as the plot. Critics described the film as having a predictable plot and inconsistent tone, and its attempt to balance drama, action, and suspense was only sometimes successful.

3 ‘Suicide Kings’ (1997)

Audience Score 74%: Critic Score 33%

When wealthy 20-year-olds kidnap former Mafia boss Charlie Barret (Christopher Walken) in an attempt to pay a $2 million ransom for an unrelated kidnapping, they run into more trouble than anticipated in the movie Suicide Kings. Barret’s psychological manipulation quickly begins to turn the men against each other.

The Peter O'Fallon crime-thriller film Suicide Kings was well received by audiences despite receiving poor reviews from critics. The film's outstanding performances by Walken and Henry Thomas, and Sean Patrick Flanery make the film a masterpiece for numerous viewers. Plus, the plot twists make it an incredibly entertaining and suspenseful tale. However, many critics judged the film's twists unsurprising and that its depiction of the criminal underworld was clichéd and stereotypical.

2 ‘Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead' (1995)

Audience Score 72%: Critic Score 34%

The movie Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead follows ex-crook Jimmy "The Saint" Tosnia (Andy Garcia) attempting to go legitimate but yanked back into the world of crime. Things get tricky when Mr. Shhh (Steve Buscemi), a notorious assassin, is sent to kill Jimmy and his partners.

Denver fans love its impressive blend of black comedy, modern noir, love story, and gangster film. Audiences also enjoy that the film is surprisingly emotional and is a rare mob movie in which the characters must face their mortality. Critics felt the film had more characters than needed and lacked inventiveness. Most critics deemed the twist ending not surprising and stale.

1 ‘Amsterdam’ (2022)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Audience Score 62%: Critic Score 33%

Three friends, Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), and Harold Woodman (John David Washington), become suspects after witnessing a murder in the movie Amsterdam. They uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history as they try to figure out how what happened.

Amsterdam fans love its fast-paced, quirky, charming, and unique mystery. Drawn to the fantastic cast, costume, and set design, audiences cannot get enough. Plus, the unexpected cameos add to the enjoyment and entertainment of the film. Critics were unimpressed with the movie calling it a mess in nearly every aspect - from plot to characters to visuals.

