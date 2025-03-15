Small-town life is often thought of and portrayed as being peaceful and idyllic, places which are rarely touched by danger, where everyone knows each other and looks out for each other and people can raise their families without much worry. Despite the preconceived notions, small towns present an opportunity to tell a variety of stories, from interpersonal dramas which play out behind closed doors to horror films which turn the setting on its head.

Small-town crime dramas in particular shatter that illusion of a calm, safe life. Small towns aren't immune to gruesome crimes, and they can be a hotbed of secrecy and distrust, as these films make clear. Some writers and directors have a particular knack for delving into small-town characters and stories, and it's no surprise the end result is some of their best, most revered work.

10 'Mystic River' (2003)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

In Mystic River, set in Boston, the teenage daughter of ex-con Jimmy Markum (Sean Penn) is murdered, and two of Jimmy’s childhood friends are involved in the case— blue-collar worker Dave (Tim Robbins), who was the last person to see her alive, and homicide detective Sean (Kevin Bacon), who’s leading the investigation. But Jimmy launches an investigation of his own. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane.

Mystic River is much deeper than a simple whodunnit. Part police procedural, part character study, it’s a heartbreaking, compelling movie about trauma and the way the past informs the present, with one mystery unraveling after another until the plot presents a surprising twist. It earned six Oscar nominations, and Penn and Robbins both won for their performances. But Bacon also delivers an incredible performance —one of the best of his career— as Detective Sean.