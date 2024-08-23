Crime cinema is one of the most important genres in the history of the medium, as it is able to be adapted into almost any nationality, timeline, or perspective. Crime films can seemingly occupy any known genre because of how flexible they are; while classics like The Godfather: Part II and The Departed won the Academy Award for Best Picture, there is also room for more comical takes on the genre like Get Shorty or The Gentlemen.

Often the best crime thrillers are those that can get the audience’s blood pumping, as they achieve a level of realism that makes them somewhat difficult to watch without getting overly invested. Whether they take on the perspective of the cops or the criminals, great crime films seek to get their audiences to think about the complex morality at play. Here are the ten most thrilling crime movies, ranked.

10 ‘M’ (1931)

Directed by Fritz Lang

M was a landmark film within the German Expressionist movement that set the groundwork for what a great procedural thriller could look like. The haunting film from the brilliant auteur filmmaker Fritz Lang centers on an odd alliance that is formed between various crime families and cop units in order to track down a malicious serial killer (Peter Laurie) who is targeting children.

While obviously the threat to the lives of innocent young people makes M very intense, it is also a film that questions the nature of justice, as it's possible that either the cops or criminals could take the law into their own hands and abuse it. M arguably laid the groundwork for the ways in which serial killers were depicted on screen, as it would be hard to imagine classics like Se7en or The Silence of the Lambs existing without the precedent that Lang set.

9 ‘The Maltese Falcon’ (1941)

Directed by John Huston

The Maltese Falcon is one of the greatest mystery thrillers ever made, and served as the best depiction of the classic sleuth Sam Spade on screen thanks to the all-time great performance by Humphrey Bogart. What’s most impressive about The Maltese Falcon is that it was actually the first feature film that John Huston ever directed; despite the confined locations, Huston was able to increase the tension by showing how Spade becomes the centerpiece in an insidious conspiracy.

The Maltese Falcon does a great job at keeping the audience in the dark about what is really going on until the very end, as Spade’s plan isn’t revealed until the final moments. Despite being made in an era with more extreme content parameters, The Maltese Falcon was able to get away with a fair amount of very scary and intense moments.

8 ‘The Killing’ (1956)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Killing is one of the many masterpieces directed by Stanley Kubrick, and one of his only ventures into the neo-noir genre. The film tracks the emergence of a heist plot at a horse race from the perspective of different criminals, and interlocks their stories in a uniquely structured series of revelations.

Kubrick utilized interesting ways of keeping the audience on their toes by never giving the audience a complete perspective on what is happening; this was a technique that evidently inspired many great crime movie filmmakers like David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino. Kubrick was able to get away with a studio film that was generally nasty and featured a lot of toxic characters whose selfishness is almost shocking at time; while it's an achievement that would have been impressive regardless of the era in which it was released, it's even more impressive that Kubrick was able to break so many boundaries with one of his most important thrillers.

7 ‘Mean Streets’ (1973)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Mean Streets was the first of many collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, who would go on to dominate the crime genre with classics like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Irishman, Cape Fear, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Mean Streets told a gritty story set in New York City about a lifelong criminal (Harvey Keitel) who has to wrestle with balancing his Catholic face with his more dangerous activities.

Mean Streets is ostensibly a requiem on whether or not sinful men are capable of being redeemed in the eyes of God or the law, and creates a considerable amount of tension when showing the violence that criminals are capable of. While some of Scorsese’s subsequent crime epics and biopics were more grandiose in terms of scope and scale, Mean Streets has a maniacal sense of kinetic energy that he has yet to surpass.

6 ‘Serpico’ (1973)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Serpico was a foundational film within the “New Hollywood” movement that asked difficult questions about the inherently corrupt nature of the New York City Police Department. Al Pacino gives one of the best performances of his very impressive career as the one honorable police officer that tries to raise awareness of corruption and conspiracy that has run rampant throughout the department’s practices. Director Sidney Lumet did not pull any punches in showing the depraved and horrifying measures that were taken by cops in the name of serving justice.

Serpico succeeds in questioning whether or not a corrupted system is capable of being salvaged, and succeeds in generating a tremendous amount of tension because of how charismatic Pacino’s performance is. Serpico remains just as thrilling as it was during its initial release in 1973 because the themes of police brutality are still relevant in today’s news cycle.

5 ‘House of Games’ (1987)

Directed by David Mamet

House of Games is one of the best films from David Mamet, a controversial screenwriter and playwright who often made projects centered around the ambiguous nature of morality. Although Mamet would go on to dissect the roles that conspiracies, governmental corruption, and anti-capitalist rhetoric in business played in cinema, House of Games is focused on the levels of deceit that small-time con artists go to in order to immerse themselves in their different personas.

"House of Games captures the inherent anxiety that comes with pretending to be someone else..."

House of Games captures the inherent anxiety that comes with pretending to be someone else, and manages to introduce its story in a way that never feels superficial or incredulous. Although there are some elements of dark comedy that are introduced very early on, House of Games gets far more intense when it introduces some particularly ruthless gangsters into the equation in the chilling third act.

4 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The Untouchables is one of the most intense films ever directed by Brian De Palma, which is no small praise considering that he is responsible for classics like the political thriller Blow Out and the beloved Stephen King adaptation Carrie. Based on true events during the Prohibition Era in Chicago, The Untouchables follows the cop Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner) as he attempts to stop the mobster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) from causing violence.

The Untouchables creates tension by showing the responsibility that Ness carries on his shoulders, as it is clear that the fate of the entire city is in his hands. Although there have been many depictions on Capone on screen in both film and television shows, De Niro’s performance as the most infamous gangster in American history is one of the scariest roles of his entire career.

3 ‘Sexy Beast’ (2000)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Sexy Beast was a uniquely arthouse take on the crime thriller genre that focused on a career criminal (Ray Winstone) who was forced to come out of retirement to appease the demands of a particularly ruthless gangster (Ben Kingsley). Although Kingsley is best known for playing heroic roles, he transforms into one of the most menacing crime villains in cinematic history; despite ostensibly being a “genre film,” Sexy Beast earned Kingsley an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Although Winstone’s character isn’t necessarily a sympathetic one, it is hard to not at least feel a little bit bad for him given the dangerous situation.

Jonathan Glazer is a very visceral filmmaker who emphasizes eye-popping visuals, as Sexy Beats gets away with some truly haunting moments of violence. The unusual editing choices and occasionally strange camera tricks are so off putting that there are instances when Sexy Beast feels like a horror film.

2 ‘Killing Them Softly’ (2012)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

Killing Them Softly is a profound examination of the economic crisis of 2008 that explores how one bad decision can have a trickle down effect on an entire community of gangsters. The film centers on two dim-witted robbers (Scoot McNairy and Ben Mendelsohn) who make the mistake of robbing a mob-connected car game organizer (Ray Liotta), and are subsequently targeted by two dangerous hitmen (Brad Pitt and James Gandolfini).

Killing Them Softly immerses its viewers in the complex morality of its characters, and shows how even those with a tremendous amount of power can be vulnerable when their financial futures are at stake. Although Andrew Dominik is a filmmaker whose work has been largely divisive thus far, it's impossible to deny how successful he is at crafting such an unsettling masterwork of suspense and intrigue where no one’s safety is guaranteed.

1 ‘Good Time’ (2017)

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

Good Time takes the “heist gone wrong” premise and takes it to the extreme in a thriller that forces the audience to remain tied to one of the most unlikeable protagonists in recent film history. Robert Pattinson’s performance as a careless robber who tries to break his brother (Benny Safdie) out of prison is simply unpleasant, as he is willing to cut any ethical corners in order to save himself from paying any serious consequences for his misdeeds.

Good Time does a great job at gradually escalating the tension of the situation, culminating in a shocking finale that is enough to leave even the most seasoned crime movie buff with their jaws on the floor. Between some shocking deaths, a haunting examination of addiction, and one of the most unusual film scores of all-time, Good Time challenges the viewers to look at the way crime movies are constructed in a completely unique way.

