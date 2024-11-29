It doesn’t take long to notice that many of the greatest films of all time count as crime movies, or can be defined as at least partly belonging to the crime genre. You’ve got the first two The Godfather movies, Goodfellas and various other Martin Scorsese pictures, and the acclaimed movies of Quentin Tarantino, especially the mind-bending crime epic that is Pulp Fiction… they're just a few examples of undeniably beloved classic crime flicks that are also all-timers.

But you can’t have pleasure without pain, and the following movies represent the painful side of the crime genre. Featuring some older titles and even a few newer ones, these crime movies can all be counted among the worst ever made, and are generally included here because they're flat-out bad, with maybe some occasionally funny moments if you're lucky. They're ranked below, starting with the lousy and ending with the worst of the worst.

10 'The Fanatic' (2019)

Directed by Fred Durst

Image Via Quiver Distribution

Before getting too negative, it should be stressed that John Travolta has been in his fair share of genuinely good movies, but The Fanatic is not one of them. This is mostly a thriller, but the plot also involves a crime element thanks to the obsessive behavior of Travolta’s character, who stalks and later genuinely terrifies a movie star who he’s absolutely enamored with.

Travolta sure is going for something here, giving a gonzo, potentially offensive, and flat-out weird performance that is mesmerizing to watch, just not for the reasons it might've been intended to be. The Fanatic takes a familiar premise revolving around obsessive fandom and tackles it in an unexpected and rather chaotic manner, being all over the place, unintentionally funny, and such an intriguing mix of the surprising and the predictable.

The Fanatic Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

9 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

It’s hard to figure out why anyone thought RoboCop 3 would work, given Peter Weller didn’t star here and the R-rating of the first two movies was toned down to a disappointing PG-13. The first movie is a classic, the second is disappointing but somewhat watchable, and then everything is thrown out the window with the third pretty much before it even gets a chance to properly start.

Further, RoboCop 3 looks noticeably cheaper than the movies that came before it, and it doesn’t really satisfy when it comes to things like action, interesting sci-fi concepts, or darkly humorous satire. It’s a dystopian crime movie about an extreme form of policing that’s shockingly dull, as if no one involved cared all that much about how it turned out. Any viewer deciding whether to watch this one or not ought to approach it with a similar level of apathy.

RoboCop 3 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 17, 1993 Director Fred Dekker Cast Robert John Burke , Mario Machado , Remy Ryan , Jodi Long , John Posey , Rip Torn Runtime 104

8 'Deadfall' (1993)

Directed by Christopher Coppola

Image via Trimark Pictures

If there is one silver lining to Deadfall, it’s that the gonzo supporting performance by Nicolas Cage is genuinely entertaining. He seems aware that he’s in a pretty lackluster movie, and so he hams it up and devours scenery like just about no one else can. The movie would still rank among the actor’s worst films, but at least he’s by far the best part of it.

Unfortunately, there are stretches of the film that don’t involve Cage, and they're so boring they're the kinds of scenes you'll start forgetting about before there’s even a transition to the next scene. Deadfall has a convoluted and unsatisfying narrative that tries to be a little neo-noir, but falls flat, and outside all the meme-worthy Nicolas Cage freak-outs and one-liners, this is entirely disposable stuff.

Deadfall Deadfall follows the story of Joe Dolan, who, after a con gone wrong, sets out to infiltrate and dismantle a criminal enterprise led by his mysterious Uncle Lou. As Joe navigates through betrayal and deceit, he must balance his quest for justice with his own moral code in a world of crime.

Watch on Tubi

7 'Righteous Kill' (2008)

Directed by Jon Avnet