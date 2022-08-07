It's business as usual for a character who commits a crime to get some kind of comeuppance. For much of movie history (at least in America), censors required filmmakers to show crime having consequences and never having it shown in any sort of positive light. It was one of the rules under the infamous Hays Code that restricted films between 1934 and 1968.

Even after it stopped being a requirement, many films still showed good prevailing over evil, or law and order conquering crime and those who took part in it. It works in most narratives, but it's good that it's no longer a hard and fast rule, as it means films can be a little murkier when it comes to morality and makes stories less predictable. To highlight those characters who either get off scot-free or close to it, here are ten examples of crimes without punishment in film.

Mickey and Mallory in 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Natural Born Killers is a highly disturbing and wild movie that follows two serial killers in love as they rampage across America, killing dozens. It's a satirical film showing how the public at large becomes enamored with the couple's exploits, treating them almost like heroes despite their dangers.

By the film's end, neither Mickey nor Mallory are locked up or killed. They escape and are implied to live out the rest of their days quietly and in peace. It works for the film's overall message; they were celebrated and held up almost as heroes within the film's twisted, satirical world, so they get the kind of ending usually reserved for heroic main characters.

The thieves in 'The Pink Panther' (1963)

The first of The Pink Panther movies is quite odd. The iconic Inspector Clouseau is just a supporting character here, and it was Peter Sellers's great comedic performance that led to him becoming the lead for the rest of the series (at least until Sellers passed away in 1980).

It's the thieves Clouseau is trying to stop that end up being the main characters here. And given Inspector Clouseau is a pretty terrible detective, they not only get away with their criminal activities but also successfully frame Clouseau for their attempted diamond theft. It's a comical example, but it's still worth noting as a Hays Code-era film where the criminals sort of "win."

Patrick Bateman in 'American Psycho' (2000)

Admittedly, there's a great deal of ambiguity when determining just how many people Patrick Bateman killed, or indeed, if all the murders were in his head. But if we're to assume he's responsible for at least one or two of the horrific murders seen in American Psycho, then Bateman does get away with them.

Still, if his ending monologue is anything to go by, he's not in a great place emotionally/mentally. His murders - real or imagined - may be beginning to impact his mind, but as for genuine, tangible punishment, he receives none. The detective (played by Willem Dafoe), who may or may not suspect Bateman, just disappears from the movie at a certain point.

Hannibal Lecter in 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Hannibal Lecter's story doesn't end in The Silence of the Lambs, of course. But going by that film alone (and why not? It's the best of them), Lecter manages to escape imprisonment and kill some folks along the way, yet finds himself free and able to have "an old friend for dinner" in the film's final, iconic scene.

Still, it's one of the things that makes this crime/thriller/horror hybrid so memorable. And even if we recognize that Lecter is a murderer and a monster, Anthony Hopkins does also make him so charismatic and memorable a character that him getting away with his crimes somehow doesn't feel like the worst thing in the world, in all honesty...

Beverly Sutphin in 'Serial Mom' (1994)

Serial Mom came out the same year as Natural Born Killers. It also features a serial killer protagonist and has her getting away with crimes as a way to satirize how serial killers get celebrated by the media and not criticized the way they should. It's more outwardly comedic and nails the tone it's going for more than Natural Born Killers.

Whether serial killer/housewife Beverly gets away with the film's final murder is up in the air, as it was done in the courthouse bathrooms, and the victim was a juror who just acquitted her. Still, if she could charm her way through the trial for all the other murders, who's to say she can't also avoid punishment for that final kill?

Keyser Söze in 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

The big twist at the end of The Usual Suspects (and probably the thing it's best remembered for) is that Verbal Kint - the man recounting a story about a deadly explosion/shootout to the police - is actually Keyser Söze, the criminal mastermind behind it all.

It's revealed in a very famous final scene, where the detectives who heard the story realize Söze has duped them, and the audience sees him walk away from it all without a scratch. Very few criminal characters have gotten away with so much, making Söze in The Usual Suspects an infamous example of a villain who essentially wins.

Noah Cross in 'Chinatown' (1974)

Chinatown involves private detective Jake Gittes involving a huge conspiracy in Los Angeles during the 1930s. It's revealed that the powerful and exceptionally wealthy Noah Cross is behind much of it and, to boot, has also been committing horrendous acts against both his daughter and granddaughter.

For all the countless terrible things he does, he receives no punishment. The film's hero is powerless to do anything, and his love interest (Cross's daughter) is killed, too. It's a bleak and deeply cynical ending, but it's one of the things that makes Chinatown a feel-bad crime classic.

Jordan Belfort in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Jordan Belfort hurts a ton of people through his finance-related crimes in The Wolf of Wall Street. Yet because they're so-called "white collar" crimes - and therefore Belfort isn't as physically violent as many other criminal characters Martin Scorsese has made movies about - he gets off incredibly lightly.

The consequences he faces amount to a slap on the wrist, and in the following years, his story about his time on Wall Street just earned him even more money. The film doesn't hide this in its ending, which features the real Jordan Belfort cameos as a man introducing Leonardo DiCaprio's Belfort to a crowd of excited people. Go figure.

Peter and Paul in 'Funny Games' (1997)

Funny Games is a real downer of a film, featuring a standard horror movie story about a home invasion that goes into incredibly dark places, eventually criticizing the viewers for wanting to see a violent movie full of pain and suffering for entertainment's sake.

It achieves this by making the violence brutal and almost mundane, robbing it of any potential thrills it could have for certain horror/thriller fans. And the two killers at the film's center completely get away with murdering the family they torment (and in the ending, it's implied they're about to do it all over again with another family).

Brick Tamland in 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

In the first Anchorman, there is a huge street brawl between various San Francisco news teams. It escalates to the point where Brick Tamland, the weatherman in Ron Burgundy's news crew, kills a guy. With a trident.

It's referenced as such in dialogue, so there's no denying Brick is quite literally a murderer. He's told to lie low for a while, but it's unclear whether he bothers. Either way, he's never held accountable for it. According to the film's epilogue, he still manages to get a job as a political advisor to George W. Bush in the future, despite his criminal past.

