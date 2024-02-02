Although crime and romance are separate genres, combining them can yield compelling and unforgettable results. This is due to the contrasting nature of the two genres, both of which are rooted in complex human emotions. The combination of endearing and violent elements can create intriguing films, especially for audiences who aren't into lovey-dovey stories and would rather watch something more mature and less cliché.

Proof of how great this blend can be is these incredible features, which range from illustrating passionate partners in crime (often inspired by real-life people) to other twisted and questionable relationships. From Prizzi's Honor to older, timeless film noir classics such as In a Lonely Place, these are the best romantic crime movies of all time.

10 'Prizzi's Honor' (1985)

Director: John Huston

Image via 20th Century Studios

This witty black comedy by John Huston (in one of his last filmmaking efforts) stars the iconic Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner as two skilled mob assassins with impeccable results. Charley Partanna is a hitman from a New York mafia who first notices the beautiful and charming Irene at a family wedding. The two fall in love and marry, only to realize that their relationship is put to the test by inescapable circumstances.

Although it does not rank high on this list, there is no doubt that Prizzi's Honor is a must-see crime melodrama and possibly one of the best films of the 1980s, also thanks to its romantic storyline that makes it even more interesting and entertaining. It understandably received an impressive number of eight nominations at the 58th Academy Awards, with Huston winning for Best Supporting Actress.

Close

Rent on Amazon

9 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Director: Arthur Penn

Image via Warner Bros./Seven Arts

Based on the real-life story of the pair of notorious American criminals who were known for their bank robberies, this Oscar-winning Arthur Penn biographical feature and neo-noir crime centers on ex-convict Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker's (Faye Dunaway) life and crimes, from the beginning of their relationship to their shocking fate.

Considering the story's popularity and how well-executed Penn's biopic is, it is pretty clear why New Hollywood Era's Bonnie and Clyde is essential in the romance crime genre. Given how explicit it was, Penn's film broke ground not only in terms of execution (the usage of synthetic blood capsules) but also by dismantling cinematic taboos, prompting other directors to be more open in showcasing sex and violence — talk about that iconic final scene — in their own work. Furthermore, this progressive, beautifully shot film sheds light on dysfunctional relationships through its protagonists' unusual bond.

Bonnie and Clyde Release Date July 18, 1967 Cast Warren Beatty , Faye Dunaway , Michael J. Pollard , Gene Hackman , Estelle Parsons , Denver Pyle Runtime 111 Main Genre Biography

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Decision to Leave' (2022)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Image via CJ Entertainment

This critically acclaimed 2022 film, selected as an entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, is likely to appeal to those who enjoy Alfred Hitchcock's quintessential psychological thriller Vertigo. It follows a detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man's death in the mountains. When he meets the late man's mysterious, charming wife (Tang Wei) during his investigation, he finds himself irresistibly drawn to her.

Decision to Leave explores man's tendency to long for what he can not get. It is a tale of desire, deception, and restraint. The film's superb acting helps heighten it to higher levels. However, Park Chan-wook's — director of the fan-favorite Vengeance Trilogy and The Handmaiden — well-crafted screenplay is undoubtedly top-notch. It is a hundred percent a film worth checking out, especially for fans of romantic crime movies.

Watch on MUBI

7 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via Kino Lorber

Brought to you from the mind behind the passionate In the Mood for Love, the visually stunning Fallen Angels introduces audiences to a Hong Kong-based assassin (Leon Lai) who is in hopes of getting a way out of his current lifestyle, unaware that his female partner-in-crime (Michelle Reis) is truly in love with him.

Like its predecessor Chungking Express, which also showcases contemporary Hong Kong, Fallen Angels' mood and atmosphere alone make it worth the look. Although it features wide lens shots, it also pays attention to detail, often favoring looks over structure. Wong Kar-Wai's incredible film has a massive cult following, which is not to wonder considering the universal themes it tackles, including loneliness and alienation.

Watch on Max

6 'Badlands' (1973)

Director: Terrence Malick

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

Martin Sheen is a James Dean-ish mid-twenty-something named Kit in Terrence Malick's debut movie. By contrast, Holly, played by Carrie's Sissy Spacek, is a fifteen-year-old girl from a dead-end town with a strained relationship with her parents. When the two meet and get together, Kit's violent nature is slowly unearthed, and the two embark on a killing spree in the South Dakota Badlands.

With an unconventional couple at its center (especially when you think about their age difference, which is one of the most concerning bits about the film), Malick's romance crime Badlands is among the best works by the filmmaker. Inspired by the real-life 1958 killing spree by Charles Starkweather and girlfriend Caril Ann Fugat, it is an intriguing mix of crime and love, with an enticing narrative and visually stunning wide shots.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Breathless' (1960)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Image via StudioCanal

Whether we're talking Breathless or Pierrot le Fou (which could certainly take a spot on this list, too), Jean-Luc Godard sure knows how to make a top-tier romance crime movie. Starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg in the lead roles, Breathless follows a small-time thief who impulsively kills a policeman after stealing a car. He then turns to an American love interest, student and aspiring journalist Patricia, in hopes that she will run away with him to Italy.

This French New Wave movie — a highly influential one at that, noted for its distinctive and bold visual style and jump cuts — is a must-see for those who enjoy the genre, as it is the quintessential Godard feature. Furthermore, Breathless provides a refreshing take on existential dilemmas and identity with a romantic storyline to keep audiences intrigued.

Close

Watch on Max

4 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Director: Billy Wilder

Image via United Artists

Every Marilyn Monroe fan has surely watched Billy Wilder's utterly entertaining Some Like It Hot, which features one of her best, if not the best, performances. Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, the movie follows two male musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) who witness a mob hit, inspired by the real-life Saint Valentine's Day Massacre, and flee the state only to find a job in an all-girl band heading to Florida.

While it is predominantly a crime comedy that will make stomachs hurt, Some Like It Hot also features a romantic plot between Monroe's character, Sugar Kane Kowalczyk, and Curtis' on-screen counterpart that will sweep viewers off their feet. This laugh-out-loud film opened to critical and commercial success and endures a timeless watch today.

Some Like It Hot Release Date March 19, 1959 Cast Marilyn Monroe , Jack Lemmon , Tony Curtis , George Raft Runtime 121 minutes

Watch on Max

3 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Director: Edward Yang

Image via Cine Qua Non

A Brighter Summer Day is one of Taiwan's most devastating films, and possibly one of the most heartbreaking in the romantic crime genre, too. The 1991 feature is based on a true story about a conflict between two youth gangs. It tells the tale of a 14-year-old boy's (Chang Chen) girlfriend (Lisa Yang) who clashes with the leader of a gang for unknown reasons until their conflict reaches a violent climax.

Selected as the Taiwanese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, this epic coming-of-age deserves a spot on this list not only given its memorable story and execution but also for the sensitive topics it delicately tackles, including fascism, hope, violence, and real-life tragedies. Both Chen and Yang do an incredible job of bringing their characters to life in the Chinese-language film, making Edward Yang's romantic crime story believable.

Close

Watch on Criterion

2 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Director: Howard Hawks

Image via Warner Bros.

When it has Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in it, you know it has to be a good movie. The Big Sleep does not disappoint and is every bit as wonderful as audiences claim it is. This tale of love and crime follows private detective Philip Marlowe, who is hired by a general to stop a blackmail plot concerning his daughter (Martha Vickers), and ultimately meets her older sister, Vivian.

Featuring two protagonists with electrifying chemistry that transcends the movie screen and an intriguing plot, The Big Sleep is required viewing in the romantic crime genre. Based on Raymond Chandler's classic 1939 novel of the same name, it was, of course, a critical and commercial success, leading to two more films starring the iconic cinematic duo Bogart and Bacall: Dark Passage and Key Largo.

The Big Sleep Release Date August 31, 1946 Cast Humphrey Bogart , Lauren Bacall Runtime 114

Rent on Apple TV

1 'In a Lonely Place' (1950)

Director: Nicholas Ray

Image via Columbia Pictures

Next up is Nicholas Ray's film noir, also starring Bogart, which centers around Hollywood screenwriter Dixon Steele, who hasn't written a film for a while and is now a suspect in the murder of a restaurant hat check girl. His neighbor Laurel Gray (Gloria Grahame), with whom he later starts a seemingly loving relationship, gives Dixon an alibi and clears him. But then she begins to have her doubts...

In a Lonely Place is a fantastic romance crime drama that delves into the complexities of human relationships and provides viewers with an engaging time in front of the screen. It is also one of the great films of the 1950s, with Bogart's acting efforts being often considered his most remarkable, even if the film itself is less known and celebrated than his other more popular work.

Close

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: The 20 Best Romance Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb